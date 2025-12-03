Stephen A. Smith rips Zac Taylor for not elevating the Bengals during Joe Burrow's absence. (2:01)

The Cincinnati Bengals' Joseph Ossai led a slightly different standout group of African NFL players to the usual suspects in week 13.

However, Kyle Monangai, a name that has become all too familiar to African NFL fans in recent weeks, continued his incredible run of form for the Chicago Bears.

Chuba Hubbard was immense for the Carolina Panthers, while YaYa Diaby made a telling contribution for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Elsewhere, TJ Maguranyanga made history for the Washington Commanders in another week which will live long in the memory for Zimbabwean NFL enthusiasts.

African Player of the Week: Joseph Ossai

Ossai picked up two sacks in the Cincinnati Bengals' 32-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens - one of which was a memorable strip-sack on Lamar Jackson.

With the Bengals 7-3 down, Ossai put the Bengals in a prime attacking position as he sacked Jackson five yards from the end zone and the ball spilled, allowing Cedric Johnson to gather and run it back three yards.

The Bengals failed to convert that dream offensive position, but ultimately gained control of the game anyway. Lagos-born Ossai contributed in the consolidation of that in no small part with another huge sack under two minutes before half-time, with the Bengals ahead 9-7.

His first half performance rattled the usually formidable Jackson and the Ravens offense, teeing the Bengals up for a dominant second half.

'Gotcha!' - Joseph Ossai... probably. Perry Knotts/Getty Images

African Moment of the Week: Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard's marauding 35-yard run for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams proved vital in a 31-28 win for the Panthers.

Born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to a Canadian mother and Nigerian father, Hubbard was one of the most impressive players of African descent in Week 13. He earned his team a total of 124 yards across catches and carries and capped it with a memorable touchdown.

The Rams had led 7-0 before he darted through their defense midway through the first quarter, beating three chasers before they could even get a finger on him and putting the Panthers on the scoreboard and on course for a memorable win.

Honorable mentions

Kyle Monangai -- who has parental ties to Cameroon -- gained 130 yards across 22 carries scored a touchdown for the Chicago Bears in their 24-15 win over reigning champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

YaYa Diaby, of Guinean descent, also produced a critical moment as he picked up a sack in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Kingsley Enagbare picked up half a sack for the Green Bay Packers in a 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions, while Uchenna Nwosu -- who like Enagbare has family ties to Nigeria -- got half a sack in the Seattle Seahawks' 26-0 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Another compatriot, Adetomiwa Adebawore, got a sack for the Indianapolis Colts - but ultimately in a 20-16 defeat to the Houston Texans.

Africa-born player watch

In this category, Ossai stands head and shoulders above the rest for week 13. However, it was also a memorable week for Zimbabwe's TJ Maguranyanga - a convert from rugby via the NFL International Player Pathway (IPP) Program.

He became the first IPP player from Southern Africa to be activated after jumping up from the Washington Commanders practice squad to feature in their 27-26 overtime defeat to the Denver Broncos.

This has been a memorable NFL year for Zimbabwe, with the Los Angeles Rams' Nate Landman shining and the Philadelphia Eagles' Andrew Mukuba displaying moments of brilliance. Now, they have another star to celebrate.

Maguranyanga - who attended high school at St. Stithians in Johannesburg and played rugby for Zimbabwe's national team - made one tackle in the defeat to get off the mark and join the Baltimore Ravens' Nigerian IPP Player, CJ Okoye, in becoming a fully fledged part of a team in the league.