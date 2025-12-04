Nigeria head coach Éric Chelle speaks about his confrontation with the DR Congo bench during the penalty shootout. (1:16)

Nigeria's accusations that the Democratic Republic of Congo attempted to use 'voodoo' to influence last month's World Cup qualifying playoff final between the two nations are nonsense, according to former DRC head coach Florent Ibenge.

The Leopards progressed to next March's FIFA Inter-confederation playoffs with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 draw in Rabat on November 16, with Frank Onyeka's opener being cancelled out by Meschak Elia's 32nd-minute equaliser.

The contest was overshadowed by post-match comments made by Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle, as well as his touchline reaction during the penalties, as the Malian technician accused the Congolese officials of using 'voodoo' from the sidelines during the shootout.

While footage appeared to show one of DRC's technical team gesticulating his arm in a rhythmic matter towards the goal where the penalties were taking place, Ibenge insists that such practices don't exist within the national setup.

"As for voodoo, I don't believe in it for a second," Tanzania-based Ibenge told ESPN.

"Especially as I know the person who's been accused of this very well."

Florent Ibenge coached the DRC's national team for five years, and said that 'voodoo' is not something associated with Congolese football. Khaled DESOUKI / AFP via Getty Images

Chelle appeared adamant, speaking to ESPN after Nigeria's elimination, that the Leopards had been guilty of unsporting conduct.

"During all the penalty decision the guy of Congo did some voodoo," he said. "Every time, every time, so this is why I was a little nervous after him.

"Something like that [waving his arm]. You know with I don't know if it's water or something like that you know."

Ibenge was certain, however, that such behaviours have no place in Congolese football. "I spent seven years in Congolese football, and never once did I see a cause-and-effect relationship," the Azam FC head coach continued.

"It's complete nonsense, it's more folklore than anything else, and we're just perpetuating legends, rumours etc. It the legacy of our oral tradition that continues."

Typically a term associated with traditional religions of West Africa, notably in Yoruba heartlands of Benin, Togo and Nigeria, voodoo is not typically associated with Congolese religious traditions, although the country does have its own rich history of indigenous and spiritual customs.

The DRC's backup goalkeeper Timothy Fayulu was the hero during the shootout, saving two penalties before Leopards skipper Chancel Mbemba converted the decisive spot kick to keep the fallen giants on course for their first World Cup since 1974.

For Ibenge, a qualifying campaign that saw the DRC finish second in their group behind the Ivory Coast, before dispatching Cameroon in the playoff semis, has fuelled belief that they will be present at next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"I liked this determination to move forward," he concluded, "to take control of their destiny and, in the end, the best team on the pitch won.

"I'm very happy with what I saw," he added. "Sincere congratulations the players and to [head coach] Sebastien [Desabre] and his entire staff."

While Nigeria, who issued a formal apology to their population after their final defeat, must now lick their wounds and prepare for this month's Africa Cup of Nations, the Congolese can look forward to March's post-AFCON World Cup playoffs in Mexico.

The Leopards will square off against the winner of Jamaica vs New Caledonia in Zapopan on March 31 to determine who takes one of the two outstanding Inter-confederation places for the summer showpiece.

Nigeria will now miss two consecutive World Cups for the first time since 1990, having also failed to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar.