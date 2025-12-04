The 'Futbol Americas' crew react to Inter Miami's stunning 5-1 victory over New York City to claim the Eastern conference MLS Cup title. (1:44)

Orlando Pirates' preparation for the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane has been overshadowed by Mbekezeli Mbokazi's imminent move to Chicago Fire FC.

However, Mbokazi remains with Orlando Pirates for the time being and the Carling Knockout is likely to be his final fixture for the club. What better way, then, to say farewell for 'TLB' than to lift his second piece of silverware - having previously won the MTN8 earlier this season?

Mbokazi earned his first team debut under José Riveiro in December 2024 and has become an even more integral part of the team under Abdeslam Ouaddou this season. He was named as one of two vice-captains and led the team for the first time shortly before he celebrated his 20th birthday.

There is a strong chance that he will captain the team in his farewell appearance too, as he and Lebone Seema often start ahead of club captain Nkosinathi Sibisi - with fellow centre-back and vice-captain Tapelo Xoki further down the pecking order still.

Sibisi started alongside Mbokazi as Pirates beat Durban City 2-0 in their last game - extending their winning streak to four matches in all competitions.

One of those games was a 1-0 Carling Knockout semi-final win over Richards Bay. The Buccaneers previously beat Siwelele 1-0 in the round of 16 and 2024 winners Magesi 2-1 in the quarter-finals.

Marumo Gallants shocked Mamelodi Sundowns on penalties after a 0-0 round of 16 draw before a 4-0 win over Stellenbosch in the quarter-finals and another penalty shootout triumph over Golden Arrows after a 2-2 draw.

Should the final fail to be decided in 90 minutes, extra time and penalties could determine the champion.

South Africa international Mbekezeli Mbokazi signed for Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer on Dec. 2, with his contract running till 2029. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Key details:

Date: Saturday, 6 Dec. at 18:00 CAT (16:00 GMT)

Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane

How to watch: The match will be on SuperSport's channel 202 on DStv

Team news:

Orlando Pirates will be without Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi, who picked up a suspension for a fourth yellow card of the season in the win over Durban City.

However, there were major positives to take from that game - notably the performance of Relebohile Mofokeng, who appears to be back at his best following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Mofokeng, like Mbokazi, has been linked with a move to MLS among other leagues. While this is almost certain to be Mbokazi's last game for Pirates, Mofokeng's future remains up in the air.

Expected lineups

Orlando Pirates

GK Sipho Chaine

LB Nkosikhona Ndaba | CB Mbekezeli Mbokazi | CB Lebone Seema | RB Thabiso Lebitso

CM Thalente Mbatha | CM Masindi Nemtajela

LW Oswin Appollis | AM Relebohile Mofokeng | RW Tshepang Moremi

ST Evidence Makgopa

Marumo Gallants

GK Kagiso Mlambo

LB Lebogang Mabotja | CB Eroine Agnikoi | CB Sibusiso Sikhosana | RB Khumbulani Ncube

CM Ibrahim Bancé | CM Siyabonga Nhlapo

LW Daniel Msendami | AM Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo | RW Katlego Otladisa

ST Jaisen Clifford

Stats:

Orlando Pirates have won their last four games in all competitions and kept clean sheets in their last three.

Only goalkeeper Sipho Chaine (1851) has played more minutes than departing centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi (1659) in all competitions for Orlando Pirates this season.