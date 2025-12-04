Mbappe magic gives Real Madrid much needed relief: MOTW

Open Extended Reactions

One win in five games. Real Madrid deemed a 'mess' in the media. Xabi Alonso's future in doubt four months into the job. Allegations of Mbappédependencia.

A raucous San Mamés was the last thing Real Madrid needed as they looked to right their season, having dipped below Barcelona in LALIGA. Athletic Club were awkward opponents, given that Kylian Mbappé had missed a penalty as Madrid fell to a 1-2 defeat last season, back when it had been an unhappy start to life in Spain.

Almost exactly a year on, though, Mbappé has broken multiple records as the goals kept flowing -- right until this wobble under Alonso. The Frenchman went goalless as Madrid lost to Liverpool and drew Elche and Rayo Vallecano. A penalty in a 1-1 draw against Girona wasn't enough, and Mbappé bristled at the idea that his club were too dependent on him.

And so, it was this stumbling Madrid who took the field in Bilbao in front of a typically loud home crowd, and it was Mbappé's job to silence them.

Four minutes in, he was gifted the perfect chance. Dani Vivian kicked air with an attempted clearance and the ball bounced to Mbappé on the left channel, dribbling into the box past a backtracking Vivian. Facing up to Athletic keeper Unai Simón charging him down and closing his angles, Mbappé struck ... but could only find Simón's outstretched palm.

If it were possible, San Mamés felt louder after Mbappé's miss.

Never one to hide, the French striker didn't have to wait too long for his second chance. As the clock ticked past six minutes, Trent Alexander-Arnold launched one of his trademark diagonals, the ball invalidating all of Bilbao's midfield press and switching play to Mbappé on the opposite flank in the process. Iñigo Lekue's panicked tracking of the ball in flight as it sailed over his head revealed the Bilbao right-back was all too aware of the danger.

He tried to get tight to Mbappé as he collected the ball, but the Frenchman wrong-footed him with a clever first touch and set off in the direction of goal. Lekue, off balance, tried to recover with a sliding challenge, but Mbappé's pace saw him skip past with ease. Vivian and Aymeric Laporte were the last two Athletic defenders backpedaling as Mbappé drove at them. Understandably, Vivian was reluctant to get too tight and instead waited for Laporte to come across and close Mbappé down.

Kylian Mbappe skips past Aymeric Laporte. Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

The 27-year-old Madrid star had other ideas - after drawing Laporte close with a couple of soft touches, Mbappé swiftly changed direction away from the defender and cut inside, leaving him behind. Now placed on the edge of the box in a central position, it was Mbappé vs Simón, and the Frenchman let fly. It was a side-footed strike, but the power and curl generated on the shot was too much for the Athletic keeper and the ball rifled past him into the net.

San Mamés went silent.

In that ten-second-moment, Mbappé had cast off all the pressure surrounding Madrid coming into this game. He went on to further strengthen the Mbappedependencia narrative, with a headed assist for Madrid's second goal, and sealed the win with another long-range strike. Mbappé has now scored 25 of Madrid's 44 goals this season in all competitions, and with four assists, has been involved in 66% of the club's goals this season.

Mbappedependencia has truth to it, but when the player in question was as good as Mbappé, that isn't necessarily a bad trait. On Wednesday, Alonso's Real Madrid were certainly better off for it.