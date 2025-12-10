The Chargers win a wild one over the Eagles in overtime in a game that featured eight combined turnovers. (1:36)

Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba picked up two more touchdowns in another superb performance for the Seattle Seahawks in week 14, while Odafe Oweh continues to make his trade from the Baltimore Ravens appear to be a steal for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nigerian duo Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor starred in a Tennessee Titans win over the Cleveland Browns, while Ifeatu Melifonwu, Kingsley Enagbare and Nate Landman all shone on defense.

African Player of the Week: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba added 92 more receiving yards to his league-leading haul this season and also went joint-second in terms of receiving touchdowns. The young star of Sierra Leonean descent got two in the Seahawks' 37-9 drubbing of the Atlanta Falcons.

The teams went into half-time level at 6-6, but a Rashid Shaheed kickoff return touchdown put the Seahawks in front early in the third quarter.

Smith-Njigba then served as a wrecking ball to any hope of a Falcons comeback as he broke a tackle from A.J. Terrell Jr. for a 28-yard touchdown midway through the quarter.

The 23-year-old put the cherry on top with an acrobatic catch for another touchdown in the fourth quarter - his ninth of the season.

With 1,428 receiving yards this season, he is 242 yards clear of second-placed Puka Nacua in the NFL standings and on course for numbers never seen before in the league.

'Gronk Spike!' - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, probably Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

African Moment of the Week: Odafe Oweh

Oweh set the tone for the LA Chargers' 22-19 overtime win over defending Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles with an early sack on Jalen Hurts before the first points were on the board.

The linebacker of Nigerian descent crashed through the offense to pin Hurts back nine yards and pick up his fifth sack since the Chargers acquired him from the Ravens.

Oweh had a tough start to the season with the Ravens and had failed to achieve a sack in his first five games prior to the trade. However, his move to the Chargers has reignited his form and with the team at 9-4 for the season, the sky is the limit.

Honorable mentions

Smith-Njigba's heroics on offense for the Seahawks were complemented by Nigerian-American safety Nick Emmanwori's sack and interception. He was not the only rookie with Nigerian ties to have a strong showing in week 14.

Although the more established David Njoku scored a touchdown for the Cleveland Browns against the Tennessee Titans, the day belonged to rookie duo Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor - who both got touchdowns in a 31-29 Titans win.

Njoku, Dike and Ayomanor all have family ties to Nigeria, while Ayomanor also has Liberian roots.

Miami Dolphins safety Ifeatu Melifonwu - another player of Nigerian heritage - got a sack in the 34-10 win over the New York Jets. Compatriot Kingsley Enagbare got one for the Green Bay Packers in a 28-21 win over the Chicago Bears despite a touchdown from Olamide Zaccheaus - another player with Nigerian ties.

Yet another compatriot, Dare Ogunbowale, scored a touchdown for the Houston Texans' 20-10 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Zimbabwe-born Nate Landman had another telling contribution with a superbly read interception in his LA Rams' 45-17 thrashing of the Arizona Cardinals.

African-born Player watch

Landman aside, there was another big moment for Lagos-born defensive end Joseph Ossai as he forced a fumble for a second game running. Unlike his week 13 forced fumble in the win over the Baltimore Ravens, his week 14 efforts were ultimately in vain as the Cincinnati Bengals lost 39-34 to the Buffalo Bills.