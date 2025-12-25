'We listened to Europe to change our history' - Mali coach launches stinging attack on FIFA-led AFCON changes

Open Extended Reactions

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet has launched a stinging attack on the Confederation of African Football's decision to reschedule the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), insisting that it's a decision taken by UEFA, European clubs and FIFA, but which does not have the continent's sporting interests at heart.

The decision to make the biennial AFCON a quadrennial tournament was announced by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe in a press conference on Saturday, with the football administrator announcing the decision alongside the launch of a new African Nations League, that would take place annually.

The announcement has prompted mixed reactions across the continent, with Mali's Saintfiet, speaking ahead of his team's AFCON fixture with hosts Morocco on Friday, outlining his disgust with a decision that he believes disrespects African football.

"I'm shocked with it, very disappointed," he told ESPN on Thursday. "It's all instructed by the big people in UEFA, the big clubs from the five leagues, and also by FIFA...and that makes me so sad.

"We fight so long to get respected in Africa, for African people and Africa's own identity to get respected, but then to listen to Europe to change your history, a 68-year history, for financial reasons...I think we disrespect [Africa] by going to four years.

"I'm sad about that, and I hope the love for Africa would win out over the pressure of Europe."

Motsepe blamed the need to change the schedule, which will begin after the 2028 Nations Cup, on the ongoing club-vs-country rows, which take place every time the AFCON is organised during the European football season, among other reasons.

The 63-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns owner also used the need to generate extra revenue as a reason for reducing the volume of AFCONs, although presence of FIFA General Secretary Mattias Grafstrom sitting alongside him for the announcement, reinforced the suspicion that it's the world football governing body's interests which are best being served by the changes.

"[We are changing] for the pressure of the clubs, who are giving the load on the players as an excuse for the change," Saintfiet continued, "but who have created a Club World Cup for teams, a World Cup with 40 teams, a Champions League without champions.

"If you want to respect players, you should play the Champions League with only champions, don't create new leagues which put more load on players, and then they can still play in a competition [the AFCON] which has existed for 60 years, on a two-year basis."

The vagueness of CAF's announcement and the lack of clarity about competition logistics has created much uncertainty around the specifics of the future vision for African football, with the continent's governing body yet to outline what this reorganisation and the regional Nations League means for World Cup or AFCON qualification, or existing regional competitions as well as the African Nations Championship for domestic players.

Similarly, even though the AFCON has been moved to every four years, it may not solve the club-vs-country debates if some editions of the competition are held within the European season, a necessity given the climate conditions across much of sub-Saharan Africa.

"Africa is the world's biggest football continent, given the passion of the players, the quality of the players, the big African stars in Europe," Saintfiet concluded. "1957 was the first AFCON, and since that period, every two years there's been one.

"It's the pride of African football, the best players from Africa, the best players in Europe come together, and it's a celebration of fans.

'It's the honour and the glory of African football, but to take it away and go to four years...I could understand if it was a question from Africa, a request from Africa, if, for whatever reason, it was needed by African players, the federations, or CAF," Saintfiet said.

However, South Africa's head coach Hugo Broos had a different point of view to Saintfiet's. "I think it's a good thing that from 2028, AFCON will be held every four years. We have, now, the World Cup for clubs in June, the AFCON, and in six months, the World Cup," Broos said in the press conference before Bafana Bafana's group stage clash against Egypt.

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos supported the AFCON's new change in format. Richard Pelham - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

"For African teams that are qualified for the World Cup, it's a little bit difficult. Even we [had to take a moment to refocus ahead of] the AFCON in December, because we were preoccupied with the World Cup.

"I think it's a very good thing. AFCON can really [be the main] focus," Broos added.

"In six months, there is a World Cup, so you risk a little bit to think too much to that World Cup and leave that AFCON. Again, also, for us it was the case. I think it's a very good thing that things are a little bit in order now.

"Maybe, that can also help African countries go further in a World Cup... because they can focus now on that World Cup," Broos concluded.

Mali, who were held 1-1 by Zambia in their AFCON opener on Monday, face hosts Morocco at Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Friday, a few hours after South Africa face Egypt in Agadir.