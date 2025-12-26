Open Extended Reactions

South Africa were relentless in attack in the second half against Egypt on Friday at the Africa Cup of Nations, but they could not get past the Pharaohs' defence as Mohamed Salah's penalty secured the 1-0 win in Agadir.

Referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana and his officiating team had to make several high-stakes decisions. Salah's penalty was one, Mohamed Hany's subsequent sending off another, and Bafana's own late unsuccessful penalty appeal for handball a third.

Both teams made two changes to their starting lineups. Hugo Broos elevated Tshepang Moremi to the starting lineup on the left flank in place of Mohau Nkota after the former's impressive performance in Monday's 2-1 win over Angola. Thalente Mbatha came in for Sipho Mbule in a more defensive midfield setup.

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan brought Zizo into the starting lineup in the space behind Omar Marmoush, replacing Emam Ashour in that role following Monday's 2-1 win over Zimbabwe. At centre-back, Ramy Rabia replaced Hossan Abdelmaguid Abdelsalam.

The first quarter of an hour was decidedly cagey, without any real sight of goal either side. The best early half-chance came in the 11th minute - when Hany got forward down Egypt's right flank and fizzed a low cross past Salah, with nobody getting what could have been a decisive touch.

Egypt had taken control of the game by this point and 20 minutes in, Teboho Mokoena's foul to cut out a counter-attack drew the first yellow card of the game and gave Egypt an opportunity to go directly for goal from around 20 yards out. Omar Marmoush took the shot, but flashed it wide of Ronwen Williams' right post.

In the 29th minute, Lyle Foster managed to wriggle free of his marker inside the box, but the Burnley striker's shot went straight down the throat of Mohamed Elshenawy.

Bafana held some measure of control of the game for the bulk of the next quarter of an hour. However, Egypt were awarded a contentious penalty following a VAR review 43 minutes into the game - with Khuliso Mudau having been judged to have fouled Salah moments prior inside the box. Mudau had caught Salah's face with his hand while jostling for the ball, but with minimal contact.

The Liverpool star stepped up and chipped it down the middle panenka-style, sending Ronwen Williams sprawling as Egypt took the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Tempers flared in the dugouts in stoppage time as Mohamed Hany caught Teboho Mokoena, sending the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder down near the touchline. The foul led to seemingly heated words between Broos and Hassan. Hany was sent off, handing Bafana a lifeline before half-time.

South Africa controlled the ball in the early minutes after the break, with Mbule brought on for Mbatha to drive the attack forward. Tshepang Moremi and Aubrey Modiba tried their luck from range shortly before the hour-mark, but Elshenawy was not severely tested in the opening minutes of the half. Moremi's effort was straight down his throat and Modiba's off target.

At the other end, Williams was forced to parry an Emam Ashour strike 59 minutes in to keep Bafana in the game. Ashour had come on at half-time for Omar Marmoush as Egypt attempted to prepare for the Bafana barrage that would inevitably result from the red card.

Then, 10 minutes after Ashour's effort, Mokoena went for a piledriver from around 30 yards out, but his shot flew away from goal.

Egypt continued to threaten from counter-attacks. In the 76th minute, Marwan Attia had a go from distance, but fired off target.

Bafana were struggling to create chances inside the box at that point, but 78 minutes in, Lyle Foster carved one out for Modiba. However, the left-back's toe-punt was hit too close to El Shenawy, who made the save.

Mokoena had another crack from long range in the 82nd minute, but it was a fairly comfortable save for El Shenawy, even as he had to get down low to get hold of a shot which may have had a light deflection on its way to him.

In the 85th minute, Salah blocked Lyle Foster's long-range shot, leading to a counter-attacking opportunity for Egypt. However, Mbekezeli Mbokazi won the ball from Ashour.

At the other end, Evidence Makgopa had an opportunity with his head off a ball in from the left, but steered his effort off target.

In the 87th minute, Bafana appealed for a penalty against Yasser Ibrahim for what they felt was a handball inside the box as he got in the way of another long-range Mokoena shot. However, a VAR review saw the decision go in Egypt's favour.

It was hail mary from this point onwards. In the closing minutes, Bafana saw a header cleared off the line from the corner, another steered off target and a long-range effort which fail El Shenawy. However, the Pharaohs held firm.

Bafana Bafana will look to seal their last 16 spot against Zimbabwe in Marrakesh on Monday, while Egypt remain in Agadir to face Angola.

The Pharaohs have six points from two games and need only a point on Monday to secure top spot in Group B. Bafana, who have three points, need a win to be certain of progressing as one of the top two sides. Zimbabwe and Angola each have one point and some hope of progressing either in second or as one of the four best third-placed sides across six groups.