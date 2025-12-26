Open Extended Reactions

Bafana Bafana lost 1-0 to 10-man Egypt in Agadir on Friday, with Mohamed Salah scoring a contentious penalty, but new Chicago Fire FC centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi can hold his head up high after a strong, mature performance.

Salah started on Egypt's right flank, where Bafana fielded an offensive-minded left-back, Aubrey Modiba. At left centre-back, Mbokazi was always going to have to cover ground to ensure South Africa were not left exposed.

The opening minutes saw Salah frequently drifting inside and testing the tactical wherewithal of 20-year-old Mbokazi, who recently joined Chicago Fire from Orlando Pirates. 'TLB' as he is affectionately known in South Africa, stood his ground.

In the 11th minute, Salah was at the centre of two opportunities in a matter of seconds. The first saw him drop into midfield to create space, run at the defence, and look to slip in Mohamed Hamdy. However, a superb challenge from Bafana Bafana right-back Khuliso Mudau inside the box snuffed out the danger.

Moments later, Mohamed Hany found space on Modiba's side and his ball flashed inches in front of Salah, across the face of goal and away from danger.

Bafana Bafana were under siege, but their defence held firm and Mbokazi was the anchor on and off the ball.

He made a superb challenge in the penalty area in the 24th minute to snuff out another attack and Bafana would go through him time and time again for either a pinpoint long ball or a perfectly-timed pass to a nearer teammate in space.

Around the half-hour mark, after Bafana had regained a degree of control, Egypt attempted to catch Mbokazi out of position via a counter-attack. However, he was on the scene in a flash - marshalling Zizo out of play and even winning a throw-in.

Bafana controlled the game until the last few minutes before half-time - when Mudau's hand in the face of Salah in the penalty area was contentiously viewed as sufficient contact for a spot-kick - which Salah dispatched coolly via a panenka.

In stoppage time, Mohamed Hany was sent off for a foul on Teboho Mokoena - instantly turning the game on its head.

FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

Salah became the focal point of Egypt's attack as they hauled Marmoush off at half-time. Egypt had some success with counter-attacks, but Mbokazi was invariably the defender most adept at snuffing them out - such as in the 75th minute, when he beat Salah to the ball.

Salah's block from a Lyle Foster effort 10 minutes later led to a counter-attacking opportunity for Egypt, but again, Mbokazi was on hand to win the ball from Ashour.

Not only did Mbokazi barely put a foot wrong all game, but his brilliance ensured Modiba and right centre-back Siyabonga Ngezana had far easier jobs protecting their own channels than they would have without his presence next to them.

Mbokazi has played against quality players on international duty before - notably Ademola Lookman in Bafana Bafana's 1-1 draw with Nigeria in September.

However, matching up directly against Salah and Marmoush during the same AFCON game was a challenge beyond anything Mbokazi had faced in the year since he broke into the first team at Orlando Pirates.

After weeks of being in the headlines over Hugo Broos' ill-judged comments over his move to Chicago Fire and late arrival to pre-AFCON camp, Mbokazi did not show the faintest sign of feeling the pressure.

South Africa has produced many talented centre-backs over the years. Lucas Radebe exceeded all expectations, but others such as former Tottenham defender OJ Mabizela failed to deliver on their promise.

If Broos was right about one thing, it is that if Mbokazi does not make the very top of the game with the prodigious talent he has, it would be a crying shame.