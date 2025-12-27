Open Extended Reactions

Morocco faced an early reality check of their Africa Cup of Nations title credentials as they were held 1-1 by Mali at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat in their second Group A match on Friday, ending their record 19-game winning streak.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah fired 10-man Egypt past South Africa in a controversial showdown in Agadir, already guaranteeing the seven-time champions top spot in Group B. Meanwhile Comoros-Zambia, and Angola-Zimbabwe both ended in draws.

Morocco remain the outstanding favourites to win the Nations Cup on home soil, but their 1-1 draw with Mali will have given Walid Regragui plenty of food for thought as he braces for the challenges to come. The hosts took the lead in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time from the penalty spot, with Brahim Díaz finishing precisely beyond Djigui Diarra following an extended VAR consultation.

Mali defender Nathan Gassama was deemed to have handled in the box, having failed to deal with Diaz, and unlike in their opening match - where Soufiane Rahimi failed to convert against Comoros - Diaz's composed finish appeared to give Morocco the platform for victory.

They would have gone in at half-time in a stronger position had it not been for a glaring miss from Ismael Saibari after 16 minutes, as the midfielder fired over from point-blank range after failing to anticipate Diarra parrying Diaz's shot into his path at the backpost.

Mali had made no secret before the match that they were heading to Rabat "for the win", with head coach Tom Saintfiet publicly acknowledging that he considered the match a must-not-lose for his team after failure to beat Zambia in their opener. His side were the better team in the second half, and their increasing pressure on the Morocco goal bore fruit in the 64th-minute when Jawad El-Yamiq was penalised for a raised leg on Lassine Sinayoko, with the official again consulting VAR in order to reach his conclusion.

Sinayoko dusted himself off and stepped up to convert beyond Yacine Bounou - the first goal the keeper has conceded in over 900 minutes with the national side - although the Al Hilal man should have done better with a shot that appeared to go under his diving body.

With the scores level, and the Rabat public expressing their frustration with the home side's inability to retake the initiative in the contest, the match became increasingly stretched, taking on a knockout feel as both sides sought the winner.

It was the more physically imposing Mali who had the better of these end-to-end exchanges, retaining possession more effectively, with Mahamadou Doumbia particularly influential in midfield, while two further penalty shouts were rejected by the official. They may well feel they had a strong case to have sealed all three points, with Nayef Aguerd relieved after a handball wasn't punished, and another promising attack being halted dubiously in the box by the Morocco backline.

Morocco could have stolen it right at the death when Woyo Coulibaly headed carelessly backwards towards his own goal, forcing a fine despairing save from Diarra to ensure Mali kept a point.

Despite finding themselves under pressure defensively, and requiring inspiration going forward, Regragui opted not to turn to Achraf Hakimi - still to make his comeback from injury since early November - which will likely lead to speculation that the reigning African Footballer of the Year is further away from a comeback than the Morocco coach had suggested before the tournament opener.

Earlier, Zambia and Comoros drew 0-0 in the other Group A match of the day, leaving both in contention to progress in the final group game; the hosts meet Zambia in Rabat on December 29, while Mali face off with Comoros simultaneously.

Down in Agadir, Egypt secured their progression as Group B winners with a controversial 1-0 victory over South Africa.

Getty

The match hinged on three major refereeing calls, the first of which resulted in a penalty for Egypt after Khuliso Mudau was deemed to have caught Salah's face with a raised hand in the box, with the Liverpool forward crumpling to the turf despite minimal contact having been made. VAR was consulted, with referee Pacifique Ndabihawenimana promptly awarding a penalty which Salah converted with a casual 45th-minute panenka beyond Ronwen Williams.

The goal was Salah's ninth at the Nations Cup, with no other player scoring more at the tournament than the Egypt forward since his AFCON debut in 2017.

Egypt were reduced to ten men before half time when Mohamed Hany received a needless second yellow for a foul on Teboho Mokoena, but South Africa were unable to make their advantage count, largely lacking composure and conviction in the final third, while forcing several fine saves from Mohamed El Shenawy.

Three minutes from time, they thought they had the breakthrough when Yasser Ibrahim appeared to handle in the box in blocking an effort from range. The referee initially awarded a freekick outside the area, but VAR got involved to check for a penalty and subsequently confirmed that while the incident was inside the area, the player's arm had been in a natural position.

Ultimately, Bafana Bafana were unable to find the breakthrough, as the rugged Egypt backline held firm.

Angola and Zimbabwe drew 1-1 in the group's other fixture, with Knowledge Musona's first-half stoppage-time goal cancelling out Gelson Dala's opener.

Egypt can't be overtaken as group leaders regardless of the result in their final match against Angola in Agadir on Monday, while South Africa and Zimbabwe meet to determine whether they progress in Marrakesh.