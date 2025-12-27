Open Extended Reactions

Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi says the Super Eagles will draw motivation from their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 defeat to Tunisia when the file out for Friday's group stage encounter.

Nigeria went into that game five years ago as heavy favourites, after scything through all opposition in the group stage, including seven-time champions Egypt. They finished the group phase with all nine points, scoring six goals and seeing their defence breached just once.

Tunisia, on the other hand, were rank underdogs after barely squeaking through as one of the best losers, winning just one game and losing the other two.

But it was the Carthage Eagles who came out tops, after a mistake from the Nigeria defence and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye letting in a goal from Youssef Msakni. Nigeria's situation went from bad to horrible when midfielder Alex Iwobi was sent off, leaving the Super Eagles with no way back into the game.

"It was a painful loss in 2021," Ndidi said during Friday's pre-match press conference. "The guys were really, really prepared for it.

"We don't want to think about what happened, we just want to face this one because it is a new team, good players group. It gives us more confidence and more motivation."

Still, the former Leicester City midfielder says the team are determination to avoid repeating the past mistakes that cost them so dearly: "We talk about it and it's not going to happen twice, hopefully."

Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi speaks to the media ahead of the Super Eagles' AFCON 2025 clash against Tunisia. Issam Zerrok / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Nigeria received a morale boost ahead of their opener against Tanzania when former striker Yakubu Aiyegbeni visited the team camp, took part in their pre-game activities and stayed with the team for the post game.

Ndidi said the presence of the former international provides valuable encouragement: "It is very important for ex internationals to be with us and speak highly of us.

"When they speak highly of the team, it gives us confidence because these players growing up, looked up to you as players so now you're in a different phase of your life so all the team needs is positive encouragement."

Much has been said about the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup as they enter the tournament seeking redemption, but Ndidi insists that the team feels no added pressure from that.

"There is no pressure on us. None at all," he said. "We didn't qualify for the World Cup but we are actually ready for this tournament. It is like another opportunity to correct the wrong and the guys are really ready, the team is ready, from the manager also, everyone is ready for this tournament."

In their opening day win against Tanzania, Nigeria were afflicted by a familiar malaise, not only failing to put away a team after scoring, but then letting in an avoidable goal at their own end Defender Semi Ajayi acknowledged that the team must do better on both fronts.

"We are definitely aware of the things we need to improve on, and also killing teams off, we will be working really hard in training to put that right," Ajayi said.

It is a sentiment shared by coach Eric Chelle, who praised the resilience of his players in the way they responded to allowing Tanzania's goal: "It shows the mentality of the team and how they respond that they made a mistake to allow the goal, but immediately went to score again."

One reaction Chelle would not have been pleased with was striker Victor Osimhen's reaction to being substituted. The star forward stormed off the pitch and then appeared to have words with the coach on the sidelines.

Chelle addressed the issue of the very visible frustration from the former Napoli forward: "I talk with Victor and it will stay between me and him."

The coach also acknowledged that he had made some poor choices during that game and was also hoping to make improvements to put his players in the best possible situation to win: "I made some choices against Tanzania. Some were good, some were not good.

"I have to analyze that game and make the best choices for the Tunisian game."