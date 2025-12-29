David Raya's sensational save keeps Arsenal on top: Moment of the Weekend

Open Extended Reactions

The air at the Emirates stadium in London was heavy, laced with uncomfortable tension. They'd been here before, these Arsenal fans. Walking into the stadium ahead of their kickoff against Brighton, they'd seen Manchester City take a single point lead over their team at the top of the league after a battling win at Nottingham Forest. A dominant display for the first hour had put them at ease, but their 2-0 lead was halved when Diego Gomez slammed in a rebound in the 64th minute.

So, with the scoreboard reading Arsenal 2-1 Brighton, and the time ticking over to the 77th minute, the stadium was on edge when Yankuba Minteh ran nonchalantly around Piero Hincapie into space inside the Arsenal box and onto a sensational backheel flick from Georginio Rutter. A couple of steps and he hit it in the sweet spot, leaning back a little, allowing the ball to curl out and then back in towards the far top corner. Time paused. A collective shudder seemed to pass through the stadium -- 'Surely that's 2-2. Surely, they'll now punish us for our profligacy. Surely, they'll score another. Surely, we'll end the night with Man City above us. Surely, that's the title charge, then.' Just as the worst-case scenarios started building up, though, a flying figure in yellow tipped the ball over the bar.

David Raya, unbothered for so much of the match, helpless for the earlier goal, had sprung full length to his right, stretched out his right arm as far as possible and pulled off an impossible stop. Goal, saved. Two points, saved. Lead atop the Premier League table, saved.

How did David Raya keep that out? �� �� @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/lQWjrGcZWw - Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2025

The magic of the save itself lay in the aesthetic beauty of a Raya extending himself so much, flying parallel to the ground; but it's the little things that made it possible. When Minteh had initially collected the ball on the wing, Raya had been at the centre of his six-yard box, ready to claim any possible in-swinging cross. As Minteh cut in off the ball, Raya took a couple of steps back and as he saw Rutter flick it into Minteh's path, Raya moved urgently to his left to cover his near post. This could have been the movement that took Raya out, but the Spaniard had been careful to not settle there, to remain on the balls of his feet... and it was why he was able to spring to his right when he saw where Minteh had placed his shot.

For a keeper who has one of the best defensive records in the league since joining Arsenal, the leader of a defensive unit that has conceded just 11 goals in 18 league matches this season, Raya is curiously underrated. Standing behind a backline as solid as Arsenal's (Gabriel and William Saliba especially), can sometimes have that effect. The physical differences between him and the other top keepers in the league (standing at just about 6 ft tall, he's quite small compared to the 6'6" David Sanchez, 6'5" Gianluigi Donnarumma, and 6'4" Alisson Becker and Senne Lammens) also play a part in the feeling that he's not as imposing as the others but as the plaudits after the Minteh save suggested, he's arguably the best of the lot right now.

On ESPN, Janusz Michalik said that Raya is the difference maker for Arsenal in the title race. On BBC's Match of The Day, Alan Shearer said it "is one of the best you'll see all season." On BBC 5, Joe Hart said that for a keeper, "there's nothing better than a head in hands for most of the stadium" and that "you want that moment to be replayed at the end of the season, and it to be pivotal in the reason why you won the league." It remains to be seen how pivotal the save will be in the larger context, but as we approach the halfway mark of the 2025-26 season, there's no denying that Raya's the reason Arsenal remain atop the tree going into the last fixtures of the calendar year.