MARRAKESH, Morocco -- Bafana Bafana centre-back Nkosinathi Sibisi has praised the healthy competition within the squad for places as he finds himself battling for minutes with several high-profile players in his position.

Sibisi was an unused substitute for South Africa's first two games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). In his position, Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Siyabonga Ngezana have been Hugo Broos' preferred pairing.

"Iron sharpens iron. I think it speaks to the quality we have not only in the central defence position, but everywhere around the pitch," Sibisi said in response to ESPN at Sunday's press conference ahead of Monday's clash with Zimbabwe in Marrakesh.

Bafana Bafana need at least a draw from that fixture to be assured of progression to the last 16, so defensive solidity is arguably needed now more than ever.

"I think whether it's me playing or other guys playing, you couldn't tell the difference and I think that's how it should be. I think it will help in strengthening our team," Sibisi continued.

Orlando Pirates captain Sibisi (30) and FCSB's Ngezana (28) are the two experienced specialist centre-backs in the squad. TS Galaxy's Khulumani Ndamane (21) and QPR's Tylon Smith (20) joined Mbokazi (20) as young prospects selected to travel.

Nkosinathi Sibisi hasn't featured yet for Bafana at AFCON 2025, but is a veteran voice in the squad and says competition for places only makes the team stronger. Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mbokazi has recently signed for Chicago Fire, but up until this point, Sibisi has also had to worry about keeping his place at club level with Pirates, partially due to Mbokazi's rapid rise. Lebone Seema (22) has fared well when picked alongside Mbokazi for Pirates and was one of many quality centre-backs left at home by Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Others included Mamelodi Sundowns quartet Malibongwe Khoza, Grant Kekana, Mothobi Mvala and Mosa Lebusa, as well as standby option Thabo Moloisane (Stellenbosch FC).

Sibisi's comments echo sentiments recently shared by Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena in a separate ESPN interview.

Mokoena credited Broos with creating a competitive, harmonious environment within the squad.

"I don't want to say it's only him, but everyone involved. We did it together," Mokoena said, while also saying Broos "created that harmony in the national team".

"Now, when a new player comes into the national team camp, look at Ndamane and how he played. Look at Mbokazi and how he played, and even [Samukele] Kabini," Mokoena added. "It doesn't look like they are new."