MOROCCO -- South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has once again criticised Mbekezeli Mbokazi's move to Chicago Fire FC, urging him to move to one of the top European leagues and follow in the footsteps of Vincent Kompany, another player he coached at a young age.

Mbokazi's assured performance on and off the ball in Bafana Bafana's 1-0 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) defeat to Egypt on Friday was Kompany-esque. Broos acknowledged the overlap in quality, but hesitated to make direct comparisons.

"Don't misunderstand me, because I don't want to compare with Kompany, not at all, but I see the same things," Broos said in response to ESPN's question at a media roundtable on Saturday.

"Kompany was also confident at that age, but he also needed to go to something else. His first two years [outside Belgium], he was in Hamburg. They taught him there how to live and how his attitude should be as a professional player, and then he went to City and became a fantastic player.

"This is something that can happen with [Mbokazi] also. Therefore, again, Chicago is not the right place [for him to develop]."

South Africa defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi signed for Chicago Fire in early December, and his national team coach was not happy with his choice of MLS side. Chicago Fire/X

Broos contended that Mbokazi can only reach a comparable level to Kompany when he sharpens his skills against elite opponents on a regular basis. However, he acknowledged that Mbokazi's performances are already impressive.

"If [Mbokazi] can go to a bigger competition -- that means European competition -- let's say France; let's say even Spain -- not Real Madrid or Barcelona, but a good Spanish team -- then he becomes better," Broos said.

"He's already at a very good level and it will just increase his qualities when he plays against better players. This is normal."

Broos apologised prior to the AFCON for his choice of words in his critique of Mbokazi's late arrival at the Bafana camp and the way his Chicago Fire move had been handled by the centre-back and his agent, Basia Michaels.

Broos' unfiltered initial comments had landed him in hot water in South Africa, with political party the United Democratic Movement (UDM) reporting him to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), alleging racist and sexist undertones, a claim the Belgian mentor denied with the backing of the South African Football Association (SAFA).

He may have apologised for his choice of words, but it is evident that in relation to the best path for Mbokazi's football career, Broos' opinion has not changed.