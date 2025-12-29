New Year Honours 2026: Lionesses coach Sarina Wiegman honoured with damehood

Open Extended Reactions

England heroes Sarina Wiegman (left) and Leah Williamson have been honoured by the King. Maja Hitij - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Sarina Wiegman has been awarded an honorary damehood in the King's New Year Honours List after leading England to a second successive European Championship crown last summer.

Since taking over in 2021, the Dutch coach, 56, has masterminded the Lionesses' twin triumphs -- on home soil in 2022 and in Sweden in July -- as well as championing the women's game in the UK.

She also led the team to the World Cup final in 2023.

"When I first arrived in England, I could never have imagined the respect and warmth I've experienced from the English people. I deeply thank the fans for their support," Wiegman told PA.

After a challenging few weeks in the run up to last summer's Euros in which some key players retired from international football or made themselves unavailable for selection, Wiegman's team rode their luck through the knockout stages before beating Spain in a penalty shootout in the final.

Also honoured are team captain Leah Williamson, who becomes a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) and four other double European champions -- Alex Greenwood, Georgia Stanway, Ella Toone and Keira Walsh -- have each been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs).

A host of England's 2025 European Championship winning team have been recognised for their efforts. Jack Taylor - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

"Receiving an MBE is a real 'pinch me' moment, after all, I am just a girl from Barrow," Stanway said.

"Football was all I ever wanted to do and so many people have made sacrifices along the way to help me get to this point on and off this pitch. This honour, this recognition, is for all of them too. For my family, particularly my parents, coaches, mentors, team-mates and everyone who has seen something in me.

"For as long as I play, and as long as I can make an impact after playing, I'll continue to use my voice (and my feet!) to try to show girls and boys that anything is possible and that through sport you can make a positive difference."

Wiegman added: "This title is a reflection of my exceptional team of players and staff.

"My congratulations go to Alex, Ella, Georgia, Keira, Leah and also Dr Ritan Mehta [the Lionesses' head of medical and team doctor who was awarded an MBE] who have all been celebrated for their brilliant contributions.

"Our team values mean that when there is recognition for one, then there is recognition for all. I want to pay tribute to every member of our Euro squad.

"They should all be celebrated for everything they brought to the pitch and for the positive role they play in society. I'm proud to work alongside such a dedicated group of people.

"It's been a special year and as we look ahead to our next objective, qualifying for the 2027 World Cup, we hope we can continue to make the country proud."

Elsewhere in sport, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean were awarded a damehood and a knighthood. The duo were recognised for services to ice skating and to voluntary service, almost 42 years after they won an unprecedented Olympic gold in Sarajevo in 1984.

Members of England's Women's Rugby World Cup winning team were also recognised.

The Red Roses, unbeaten since the last final in 2022, swatted aside all in their path to lift the World Cup at Twickenham in September. England captain Zoe Stratford (nee Aldcroft), her teammate and former skipper Marlie Packer and Kiwi head coach John Mitchell have been made Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBEs).

Jayne Torvill (left) and Christopher Dean of Great Britain on their way to winning gold medals in the Winter Olympics in Sarajevo, nearly 42 years ago. David Madison/Getty Images

Meg Jones, Sadia Kabeya and the team's star fullback Ellie Kildunne have been made Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBEs).

"Being named on the King's New Year Honours, alongside some of my amazing team-mates, is a special privilege," Stratford said. "The recognition isn't mine alone. This year I have felt nothing but love and support from so many people and I am extremely grateful. As Red Roses, our aim is always to inspire. We hope we will continue to do so in 2026 and make people all over the country incredibly proud."

Retired champion marathon runner turned broadcaster Paula Radcliffe was also awarded an OBE.

Broadcasters Gabby Logan and Clive Tyldesley were also both made OBEs for services to broadcasting and charity, while fellow broadcaster and former England cricketer Isa Guha was given an MBE for services to inclusivity and cricket.

Other MBEs include Ireland's two-time world champion and Olympic gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan and Team GB's 20-year-old sport climbing champion Toby Roberts.

The Red Roses cruised to the pinnacle of women's rugby in September. Getty

Pioneer footballer Kerry Davis, who became England's first Black woman international in 1982 and went on to win 90 caps in a 16-year international career, was made an MBE.

Former Tottenham Hotspur executive chairman Daniel Levy, who left the Premier League club in September after 24 years in his post, earned a CBE, as did ex-Celtic chief executive Fergus McCann.

Former Celtic defender and member of the European Cup winning Lisbon Lions side of 1967, Jim Craig, was also made an OBE for services to Scottish football and charity.

Information from PA and ESPN's Tom Hamilton contributed to this report.

New Year Honours: Sport-by-sport breakdown

Football

• Sarina Wiegman, England Women's head coach (Honorary damehood)

• Leah Williamson, England Women's captain (CBE)

• Daniel Levy, former Tottenham Hotspur executive chairman (CBE)

• Fergus McCann, former Celtic chief executive (CBE)

• Jim Craig, former European Cup-winning Celtic footballer (OBE)

• Kerry Davis, former England women's footballer (MBE)

• Simone Fisher, PFA director of equality, diversity and inclusion (MBE)

• Alex Greenwood, England Women's footballer (MBE)

• Dr Ritan Mehta, England Women's team doctor (MBE)

• Georgia Stanway, England Women's footballer (MBE)

• Ella Toone, England Women's footballer (MBE)

• Keira Walsh, England Women's footballer (MBE)

Rugby Union

• John Mitchell, England Women's head coach (OBE)

• Marlie Packer, England Women's player (OBE)

• Zoe Stratford (née Aldcroft), England Women's captain (OBE)

• Gill Whitehead, 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup chair (OBE)

• Megan Jones, England Women's player (MBE)

• Sadia Kabeya, England Women's player (MBE)

• Ellie Kildunne, England Women's player (MBE)

• Sarah Massey, 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup managing director (MBE)

Rugby League

• Tara Jones, referee (MBE)

• Julia Lee, referee and advocate for women's Rugby League (MBE)

Cricket

• Derek Brewer, lately ECB adviser (OBE)

• Barry O'Brien, former ECB interim chair (OBE)

• Isa Guha, broadcaster and former England cricketer (MBE)

Athletics

• Paula Radcliffe MBE, athlete and broadcaster (OBE)

• David Perks, athletics administrator (MBE)

Gymnastics

• Rhys McClenaghan BEM, Olympic pommel horse champion (MBE)

• Colin Wright, Rushmoor Gymnastics Academy co-founder (MBE)

• Marie Wright, Rushmoor Gymnastics Academy co-founder (MBE)

Ice Skating

• Christopher Dean OBE, Olympic gold medallist (Knighthood)

• Jayne Torvill OBE, Olympic gold medallist (Damehood)

Squash

• Sarah-Jane Perry, England and Great Britain player (OBE)

Motorsport

• Stuart Pringle, Silverstone Circuit chief executive (OBE)

Broadcasting

• Gabby Logan MBE, broadcaster (OBE)

• Clive Tyldesley, football commentator (OBE)

Tennis

• James Keothavong, umpire (MBE)

Rowing

• Louise Kingsley, Great Britain performance director (MBE)

Netball

• Susan Briegal, lately World Netball chief executive (MBE)

Boxing

• Nigel Travis BEM, boxing coach and community figure (MBE)

Sport Climbing

• Toby Roberts, Olympic champion (MBE)

Taekwondo

• Kambiz Ramzan Ali, coach and community leader (MBE)

Multi-sport/sport administration

• Ann Budge, former Hearts chair (OBE)

• Dr Frances Akor, UK Anti-Doping non-executive director (MBE)

• Daniel Costello, Spartan FC chair (MBE)

• David Laing, lately Borders Disability Sports Group chair (MBE)