MARRAKESH, Morocco -- Bafana Bafana qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) last 16 with a 3-2 win over neighbours Zimbabwe that showed flashes of brilliance, but did not silence doubts about their title credentials.

Tshepang Moremi opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a goal officially credited to him at the time of writing, despite a heavy deflection off Divine Lunga. Tawanda Maswanhise equalised in the 19th minute, but Bafana regrouped after half-time and it did not take long for Lyle Foster to fire home.

Maswanhise's second effort deflected off Ronwen Williams and then Aubrey Modiba for a 73rd minute equaliser -- this one a Modiba own goal -- but it could not halt Bafana's progress to the next round, which was wrapped up by a late Oswin Appollis penalty that sealed second place in Group B.

South Africa had needed only a draw to wrap up second, but a win over their neighbours at least offers a psychological boost.

In the last 16, Bafana Bafana will face the second-placed team in Group F - either Ivory Coast, Cameroon or Mozambique, as Gabon are out of the running.

The opening minutes of the first half saw South Africa completely on top, with Sipho Mbule firing wide as early as the first minute. In the sixth, Hugo Broos' side came closer still as some intricate passing down their left flank created space for Appollis to unleash a stinging shot inside the box. Washington Arubi got behind it and made the save.

A minute later, he was beaten in unfortunate circumstances as Foster teed up Moremi on the right side of the box and the Orlando Pirates winger's strike took a heavy deflection off Divine Lunga and diverted into the net.

In the 17th minute, Sphephelo Sithole received a cross from the left, but his looping header went off target.

Two minutes later, Bafana were stunned as Maswanhise ran through the heart of the Bafana defence. Mbekezeli Mbokazi was one of five Bafana players he sucked in, but Motherwell winger Maswanhise dribbled past three effortlessly before unleashing a shot which flew past Ronwen Williams before anybody else could stop him.

Khaled DESOUKI / AFP via Getty Images

Bafana Bafana were fired up at this point, and in the 28th minute, Munashe Garananga had a try from long range, but fired over the bar. A minute later, the centre-back had a golden chance off a Jonah Fabisch free-kick, was surely disappointed not to keep his header down and trouble Williams.

In the 40th minute, Bafana made headways down their left flank again, but Sithole headed down and the ball bounced into Arubi's grasp. A minute later, a long-range Mbule shot forced Arubi to parry, but he gathered at second time of asking and the teams went into half-time level.

Bafana came out firing after half-time and in the 50th minute, they caught Zimbabwe unprepared at the back. Appollis hit a superbly weighted long ball in behind and Lunga headed it backwards, but did not generate enough power to get the ball back to Arubi, who was beaten to the ball by a charging Foster. The Burnley striker headed past him after a bounce to restore the lead.

In the 58th minute, Foster and Appollis linked up in exquisite fashion. Appollis hit a one-two off the indomitable Foster, who held it up superbly before laying up for the shot. Appollis forced the save from Arubi.

The Warriors were not about to give up the fight. In the 64th minute, Maswanhise hit the woodwork at one end, but then Bafana countered through Foster, who couldn't quite pick out the onrushing Mbokazi in the box, playing his ball in beyond the reach of the charging centre-back.

Bafana tried from range three times between the 65th and 68th minutes, with Teboho Mokoena forcing a save from one shot and firing wide from another, while Mbule's effort was the most impressive of the three and drew another Arubi save.

South Africa regained the lead in the 82nd minute through an Appollis penalty awarded for a Marvelous Nakamba handball inside the box.

Still, Bafana were not quite home and dry, as Williams made a superb stop to deny Macauley Bonne and Tawanda Chirewa had a sight of goal from distance shortly before stoppage time, but fired off target.

From there on, Broos' charges regained a measure of control, but will be aware of the need for better performances from this stage onwards.

Egypt -- who had been assured of top spot in Group B before kick-off -- drew 0-0 with Angola to take their tally to seven points. Bafana got six, while Angola managed two and Zimbabwe one.