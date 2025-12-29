Open Extended Reactions

MARRAKESH, Morocco -- Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has brought Sipho Mbule back into his starting lineup for Monday's crunch clash with Zimbabwe.

Mbule started the 2-1 win over Angola in South Africa's opening fixture in Marrakesh a week ago, but only came on at half-time in the 1-0 loss to Egypt.

Thalente Mbatha had likely started ahead of him against Egypt due to Broos' desire to add robustness to the midfield. However, Mbule was brought on to be an impact player after Egypt were reduced to 10 men on the stroke of half-time with Mohamed Hany sent off.

Mbule's sub-par performance in that fixture had led for a section of supporters to call for him to remain out of the starting lineup and for his involvement in the team to be reduced. However, Broos has brought him back in for Mbatha, with rising star Relebohile Mofokeng - who like Mbule and Mbatha plays his club football for Orlando Pirates - benched for the third AFCON game running.

"I think first of all, Sipho is experienced enough. He knows when also he's good and when he's not good," said Broos at a media roundtable on Saturday when asked how he would support the 27-year-old as he struggles through a loss of form.

"So, I will not talk today because today I think we have to let the players be and leave them and don't make meetings or show them what was not good.

"I will have a little chat with him and see how he felt about the game of Egypt. And we will see what we can do in the game against Zimbabwe.

"We have to make the right choices, but that's what I'm going to - discuss also first with [assistant coach] Helman [Mkhalele] like we always do and we will see what the next step. Sipho is one of the older players. Sometimes, someone needs a hug, but I will see how Sipho is and do what I have to do."

Indeed, Mbule's return to the starting lineup is the only change which Broos has made. Bafana Bafana need a draw to progress to the last 16 in second place in Group B.

South Africa starting XI: Ronwen Williams (captain); Aubrey Modiba, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Siyabonga Ngezana, Khuliso Mudau; Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo 'Yaya' Sithole; Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, Oswin Appollis; Lyle Foster

Zimbabwe starting XI: Washington Arubi; Divine Lunga, Munashe Garananga, Gerald Takwara, Brendan Galloway, Jonah Fabisch; Bill Antonio, Marvelous Nakamba, Daniel Msendami; Prince Dube, Tawanda Maswanhise