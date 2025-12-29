Open Extended Reactions

Week 5 of the 2025-26 NLL season is in the books, with 10 of the league's 14 teams in action as the end of calendar 2025 approaches.

The week got off to a thrilling start, as the visiting Saskatchewan Rush ran their record to 3-1 with a 10-9 win over the Halifax Thunderbirds, who are now 2-1. Elsewhere, 28 total goals were scored in both the Las Vegas Desert Dogs-Toronto Rock matchup and the Philadelphia Wings-Ottawa Black Bears showdown.

Click here for the updated standings after Week 5. And remember, all games this season can be seen on the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.

Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

Saturday's games

Saskatchewan Rush 10, Halifax Thunderbirds 9

The Rush were the runner-up to the Bandits in last season's championship game, and they appear to be one of the more impressive teams again in 2025-26. And while this game goes down as a loss for the Thunderbirds, they showed that they are up to the challenge against anyone. The two teams traded goals throughout this intense showdown, with Austin Shanks netting the game-winner with just 1:02 remaining. Ryan Keenan led Saskatchewan with six points (two goals, four assists), while Randy Staats had six points for Halifax (three goals, three assists).

Las Vegas Desert Dogs 17, Toronto Rock 11

The first NLL matchup pitting Connor Kirst against CJ Kirst went to the older brother, as the visiting Desert Dogs head back to Las Vegas with the W. Mitch Jones led the way for the victors with eight points (two goals, six assists), while CJ Kirst was the leading scorer for Toronto (four goals, one assist).

Ottawa Black Bears 16, Philadelphia Wings 12

If you thought there would be some massive individual performances based on that goal total, you'd be right! Philly's Brennan O'Neill had a sock trick and two assists to lead the Wings in scoring, while Jeff Teat had two goals and a whopping eight assists for the victorious Black Bears.

Georgia Swarm 12, Colorado Mammoth 3

The Mammoth traded for Jack Hannah over the weekend, and he can't get in the lineup soon enough! Shayne Jackson (one goal, four assists) and Lyle Thompson (one goal, three assists) led the scoring push for Georgia, and the 12 goals were more than enough cushion for Brett Dobson, who saved 43 of the 46 shots sent his way.

Sunday's game

Buffalo Bandits 13, Calgary Roughnecks 7

There's a logjam of 2-1 teams in the NLL right now, and the three-time defending champs are part of it thanks to the W on Sunday in Calgary. Superstars Dhane Smith (three goals, six assists) and Josh Byrne (one goal, seven assists) led the Bandits in scoring, while Matt Vinc made 41 saves. Tyler Pace paced the Roughnecks with two goals and three assists.