New Year Honours List 2026: Every sportsperson named - and why

Daniel Levy and Sarina Wiegman are among the sportspeople named in the King's New Years Honours.

Levy recently left his role at Tottenham after serving as their chairman for 24 years, while Wiegman once again led England's women's side to glory at the European Championship.

Over 40 figures involved in a range of sports will receive awards due to their work in the industry.

Here, we list every sporting recipient and explain why they are being honoured.

New Year Honours: Sport-by-sport breakdown

Football

• Sarina Wiegman, England Women's head coach (Honorary damehood), for services to football.

• Leah Williamson, England Women's captain and two-time European Championship winner (CBE), for services to football.

• Daniel Levy, former Tottenham Hotspur executive chairman (CBE) for services to charity and the community of Tottenham.

• Fergus McCann, former Celtic chief executive (CBE), for services to the economy and charity.

• Jim Craig, member of Celtic's European Cup winning Lisbon Lions side of 1967 (OBE), for services to Scottish football and charity.

• Kerry Davis, former England women's footballer (MBE), for services to football and diversity in sport.

• Simone Fisher, PFA director of equality, diversity and inclusion (MBE), for services to sport.

• Alex Greenwood, England Women's footballer and two-time European Championship winner (MBE), for services to football.

• Dr Ritan Mehta, England Women's team doctor (MBE), services to football.

• Georgia Stanway, England Women's footballer and two-time European Championship winner (MBE), services to sport climbing.

• Ella Toone, England Women's footballer and two-time European Championship winner (MBE), services to football.

• Keira Walsh, England Women's footballer and two-time European Championship winner (MBE), services to football.

Rugby Union

• John Mitchell, England Women's head coach (OBE), for services to rugby union.

• Marlie Packer, England Women's player (OBE), for services to rugby union.

• Zoe Stratford (née Aldcroft), England Women's captain and 2025 women's Rugby World Cup winner (OBE), for services to rugby union.

• Gill Whitehead, 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup chair (OBE), for services to women's rugby.

• Megan Jones, England Women's player and 2025 World Cup winner (MBE), for services to rugby union.

• Sadia Kabeya, England Women's player and 2025 World Cup winner(MBE), for services to rugby union.

• Ellie Kildunne, England women's player and 2025 World Cup winner (MBE), for services to rugby union.

• Sarah Massey, 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup managing director (MBE), for services to women's rugby union.

Rugby League

• Tara Jones, referee (MBE), services to rugby league.

• Julia Lee, referee and advocate for women's Rugby League (MBE), for services to rugby league.

Cricket

• Derek Brewer, lately ECB adviser (OBE), for services to cricket.

• Barry O'Brien, former ECB interim chair (OBE), for services to law, to cricket and to charity.

• Isa Guha, broadcaster and former England cricketer (MBE), for services to inclusivity and cricket.

Athletics

• Paula Radcliffe MBE, athlete and broadcaster (OBE), for services to sport.

• David Perks, athletics administrator (MBE), services to athletics.

Gymnastics

• Rhys McClenaghan BEM, Olympic pommel horse champion (MBE), services to gymnastics.

• Colin Wright, Rushmoor Gymnastics Academy co-founder (MBE), services to women's gymnastics.

• Marie Wright, Rushmoor Gymnastics Academy co-founder (MBE), services to women's gymnastics.

Ice Skating

• Christopher Dean OBE, Olympic gold medallist (Knighthood), for services to ice skating and to voluntary service.

• Jayne Torvill OBE, Olympic gold medallist (Damehood), for services to ice skating and to voluntary service.

Squash

• Sarah-Jane Perry, England and Great Britain player (OBE), for services to squash.

Motorsport

• Stuart Pringle, Silverstone Circuit chief executive (OBE), for services to motorsport.

Broadcasting

• Gabby Logan MBE, broadcaster (OBE), for services to broadcasting and to charity.

• Clive Tyldesley, football commentator (OBE), for services to broadcasting and to charity.

Tennis

• James Keothavong, umpire (MBE), services to tennis and tennis umpiring.

Rowing

• Louise Kingsley, Great Britain performance director (MBE), services to sport.

Netball

• Susan Briegal, lately World Netball chief executive (MBE), for services to sport.

Boxing

• Nigel Travis BEM, boxing coach and community figure (MBE), services to boxing and the community in Moss Side.

Sport Climbing

• Toby Roberts, Olympic champion (MBE), services to sport climbing.

Taekwondo

• Kambiz Ramzan Ali, coach and community leader (MBE), services to taekwondo and the community in Harrogate.

Multi-sport/sport administration

• Ann Budge, former Hearts chair (OBE), for services to sport and the community in Midlothian

• Dr Frances Akor, UK Anti-Doping non-executive director (MBE), for services to sport.

• Daniel Costello, Spartan FC chair (MBE), for services to community, sport and youth development.

• David Laing, lately Borders Disability Sports Group chair (MBE), for services to sport.

Information from PA contributed to this story.