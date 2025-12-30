Arjun Erigaisi leads World Blitz Chess Championships going into final day; WHIL, IWL continue: Indian Sports LIVE, December 30

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

December is here and brings with a whole new set of sports events. You can see details of other events in our 2025 sporting calendar.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on December 30, 2025.

What's on today?

Chess: The World Blitz Championship goes into its final day, with Arjun Erigaisi well placed.

WHIL: Ranchi Royals vs Shrachi Bengal Tigers at 7:30 PM.

Football: The Indian Women's League continues with Sreebhumi vs Sethu [9 AM], Gokulam Kerala vs Kickstart and East Bengal vs SESA FA [3PM].

What happened yesterday?