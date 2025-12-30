ESPN India Awards 2025: Full list of winners

Open Extended Reactions

While 2024 was a big year for Indian sports, 2025 was a bit sedate but still had its share of scintillating performances. We attempt to capture, and herald, the best of 2025.

Here are ESPN India's Awards for 2025:

Athlete of the Year

Divya Deshmukh does not stop winning in stellar 2025

This award is usually a hotly-debated endeavour with plenty of arguments, votes being swayed hither-and-tither before crowning a winner. The 2025 edition, however, was different. A bevy of candidates up on the whiteboard, but all it took was a few seconds. No debates, no fuss, just one name on everyone's lips - Divya Deshmukh. -- Sunaadh Sagar

Para Athlete of the Year

Sheetal Devi does the impossible, yet again

How often do we see a world champion in para sports make their place in the national team in the regularly abled section as well? Sheetal Devi achieved this rare feat in 2025, at only 18 years of age, after one of her most challenging seasons where she had to literally relearn her basics because of a rule change. -- Zenia D'Cunha

Team(s) of the Year

In a year of crisis, three women's teams lead the way for Indian Football

Three national teams showed how to play as a unit, step up when it mattered the most and seize the opportunity to go up a level. Those three sides are the women's national U-17, U-20 and the senior teams who have qualified for their respective AFC Asian Cup tournaments. -- Anish Anand

Emerging Athletes of the Year

Tanvi Sharma, Suruchi Phogat, Samrat Rana break through in 2025

This year, success has been fairly sparse in a large number of sports for Indian athletes but there were a few who staked their claim as the next generation of their respective sports. -- Aaditya Narayan

Quotes of the Year

Neeraj's 'kaam chalega nahin', Chaubey's 'bad name' about Messi, 15yo Maaya feeling 'old'

ESPN India summarises 2025 with some of the best quotes from Indian sport this year.