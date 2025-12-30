Open Extended Reactions

FES, Morocco -- A much-changed Nigeria eased past a poor Uganda side 3-1 in Fes on Tuesday to make it three wins out of three at the Africa Cup of Nations, eliminating the 10-men Cranes in the process.

Paul Onuachu's opener and Raphael Onyedika sealed maximum points in a low-key encounter where a limited Uganda side showed little of the urgency or quality required to get the victory they needed to remain alive in the competition.

The East Africans fell apart after substitute goalkeeper Salim Magoola's second-half red card for handling outside his box, with Nigeria romping into a three-goal lead before Rogers Mato pulled one back for the East Africans.

Tanzania's 1-1 draw with Tunisia in Rabat means they leapfrog Angola in the third-place ranking on goals scored, advancing to the knockouts for the first time in their history, despite taking only two points across three group-stage matches.

The Super Eagles took control from the off, with captain Victor Osimhen forcing a save from veteran goalkeeper Denis Onyango in the opening minute, only to be flagged offside, before Moses Simon, after some fine work down the left flank, played in Samuel Chukwueze on eight minutes, only for the Fulham man to snatch at his chance.

Chukwueze, who was dropped for the 3-2 Tunisia victory, was one of eight changes to the side made by head coach Eric Chelle, with another new arrival, Onuachu having a deflected effort caught by Onyango as Nigeria served notice of their threat inside the first 25 minutes.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper saved from Onuachu from point-blank range moments later, after the towering striker dovetailed well with Osimhen, as the Eagles repeatedly carved open their limited opposition.

Onuachu ultimately opened the scoring in the 28th minute when Onyango charged forward to close down Fisayo Dele-Basiru, receiving the ball in space, and the Lazio man cut back for the Trabzonspor striker to finish into an open goal.

They could have had another just before the break when Onyango caught an Onuachu effort which was deflected towards his goal by youngster Baba Alhassan, with the ageing stopper, by this point, increasingly struggling with an ankle complaint.

Salim Magoola, Uganda's backup goalkeeper who replaced injured Denis Onyango, was sent off for handling the ball outside the box. Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP via Getty Images

The rhythm of the contest continued after the break; first, Bruno Onyemeachi firing into the side netting, before substitute Chidozie Awaziem, arriving at the backpost to meet a corner, wasn't able to organise his feet and could only send the ball harmlessly wide.

Uganda's substitute keeper Magoola had lost his place in the team after conceding three against Tunisia in the Cranes' opener, and his return to action here lasted only seven minutes.

Having replaced Onyango at the break, he was shown a straight red card on 57 minutes after blocking an Osimhen shot as the Galatasaray frontman raced through one on one.

Ten minutes later, Uganda found themselves 3-0 down; first, Onyedika fired beneath (second) substitute goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi after Chukwueze had cut inside from the right flank and picked out the onrushing Club Brugge midfielder, completely unmarked in the box, in the 62nd minute.

Five minutes later, he had his second, lashing home, again unmarked, after meeting Chukwueze's cutback.

In the 75th minute, they pulled one back as Mato met Allan Okello's delightful threaded pass before lifting the ball over Francis Uzoho, although there was little danger of an unlikely comeback, with the Cranes appearing utterly defeated after the 56th-minute dismissal of Magoola.

They depart the competition with one point, while Tanzania advance with two, with Feisal Salum's 48th-minute goal cancelling out Ismaël Gharbi's opener for the Carthage Eagles. It's the first time the Taifa Stars have advanced to the AFCON knockouts, at their fifth appearance in the competition.

They will now face hosts Morocco on Rabat on January 4, while Nigeria will meet one of Ivory Coast, Cameroon or Mozambique. Tunisia, progressing second in Group C, meet Mali in Casablanca on January 3.