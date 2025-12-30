Leonard Solms reacts to South Africa's 3-2 win over Zimbabwe as they advance to the round of 16. (1:15)

Stellenbosch FC have appointed four-time South African Premiership-winning head coach Gavin Hunt as Steve Barker's replacement.

Barker left after eight and a half years as Stellies head coach to take over at Tanzanian giants Simba SC earlier this month.

Hunt, who won three league titles with SuperSport United (2007-08, 2008-09 and 2009-10) and one with Bidvest Wits (2016-17), takes over the reins ahead of the imminent resumption of the Premiership next month after the currently ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Apart from his decorated league CV, he also has continental experience which could come in handy during Stellies' ongoing Confederation Cup campaign. Hunt led Kaizer Chiefs into the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League in 2021. However, he was sacked with the team struggling in the league.

In his absence, the team saw off Wydad Casablanca in the semi-finals, but lost to Al Ahly in the final. Hunt was most recently in charge of Durban City, who parted ways with him a month ago with the team in mid-table.

"I am honoured to be joining Stellenbosch FC at this exciting time," Hunt was quoted as saying by Stellenbosch FC.

"This is a forward-thinking Club with a clear vision, and from my first conversations with the CEO and staff, I could sense the ambition and the support structures that are in place. This is crucial for any coach who wants to succeed.

"Stellenbosch have built something special in recent years, and I am motivated to build on that foundation. There's plenty of work ahead of us, but I am energised by the challenge.

"The Winelands deserve success, and I'm committed to giving everything I have to bring silverware and memorable moments to our supporters."

Legendary PSL coach Gavin Hunt. PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images

Hunt's first task is to turn their league form around. With high turnover among players in recent years due to interest from wealthier and more established clubs, Stellies have dropped to 14th almost midway through the current Premiership campaign after finishing third in the last two seasons.

Stellenbosch FC CEO Rob Benadie expressed confidence that Hunt was the right man to take the club through this season and beyond, citing hunt's vast experience in Western Cape football. Hunt previously played for Cape Town Spurs and Hellenic - the latter of whom he also coached - and also coached Seven Stars.

"We are delighted to welcome a coach of Gavin Hunt's calibre and experience to Stellenbosch and look forward to supporting him as we usher in a new era at the club," he said.

"We are proud of the quality of local and international candidates that applied for the position and, after conducting a thorough process, our board is confident that we have secured the right head coach for Stellenbosch FC.

"A winner by nature, Hunt is the longest-serving coach in the PSL and one of the most decorated coaches in South Africa, and he has a proven track record that aligns to the ambitions of the Club.

"His player-centric approach and intimate knowledge of Western Cape and South African football were also impressive to observe, and make him a natural fit in terms of aligning with the Club's identity and long-term vision."