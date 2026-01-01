Gab Marcotti gives his predictions of the round of 16 clashes of the 2025 African Cup of Nations. (1:58)

Striker Victor Osimhen has sent a bold message to Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations rivals, saying the Super Eagles can 'trample on any team' in their quest to end the country's 13-year wait for continental glory.

Nigeria's commanding 3-1 victory over Uganda on Tuesday, with a largely second string line-up, sealed a perfect record of three wins from three group stage matches, only the fourth time Nigeria would reach that landmark in 20 Afcon participations.

That group phase performance, which also included wins over Tunisia and Tanzania, also firmly established the Super Eagles' credentials as one of the tournament's most dangerous sides, according to the Galatasaray forward.

"Yes, I would count my country as one of the favourites," Osimhen said in the post-match interview, declaring that the Super Eagles are ready to face any team in the knockout stage. They will face Mozambique in the round of 16 on Jan. 5.

"We are one of the most feared teams in this tournament. Any team can come and play us. If they are good, they can scale through, but if they are not we can trample on any team because this team has got the quality to do damage to any big team, any good team in this tournament," he added.

Despite his fighting talk, Osimhen's confidence was tempered by respect for the rest of the field and an acknowledgement that the Super Eagles would have to stay grounded to progress at every stage.

Osimhen continued: "We respect every team that progresses to the next round and any one we meet in the next round they are going to see the fighting spirit of Nigeria.

"The round of 16 is going to be even tougher than the group stages so the boys are ready to give everything. But the team is ready to face any opponent. We respect any team that scales through but we are not scared of anybody."

Victor Osimhen relished the captaincy role for Nigeria against Uganda at AFCON. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It has been nearly 13 years since the three-time champions lifted the trophy. They came mighty close last time out, losing to hosts Ivory Coast in the 2023 final, and Osimhen made clear what ending that drought would mean.

"It will mean a lot, not just to me, to the whole team, but to Nigeria," he said. "It has been a long time since this trophy came to Nigeria and the boys, every training, we are passing a clear message that we came here to get the trophy.

"I want it as bad as every other country that came to win it. Just like the rest of my teammates, that is why we come together to try to make sure that we achieve this objective."

However, the striker was quick to temper expectations, insisting the team's strategy would be to stay laser-focused on whatever immediate target was in front of them despite their impressive start.

"We don't get carried away by the hype. We still got a lot of work to do," he cautioned. "We are going game by game, not letting each win get us carried away."

The 26-year-old's words carried extra weight on the night because he wore the captain's armband for the first time in his international career, leading a heavily-rotated side after coach Eric Chelle made those eight changes to his regular starting lineup as a consequence of qualifying for the knockout stage with a game to spare.

It was a responsibility that he embraced. "It feels good," he said of his maiden foray into captaincy.

"It comes with a huge responsibility but I think I gained some experience to be able to lead the team. Now I can see the reason why (team captain Wilfred) Ndidi feels so happy every time we win."

play 1:50 Dove: Nigeria's strength in depth is impressive Ed Dove praises Nigeria's strong performance vs. Uganda despite 8 changes to their starting XI.

With William Troost-Ekong's retirement, Osimhen was one of the players whose names were in the public's hat to replace the defender. Even former striker Odion Ighalo threw his weight behind him before Ndidi was officially named captain.

There were many who questioned if Osimhen's fiery temperament was ready to handle the responsibility of leadership, but Tuesday's display went a long way towards dispelling any such notions, and his response to how he led the team on the pitch was additional testament.

"The coach gave clear instructions for how he wanted us to play against Uganda," he said.

"For me, it was important to lead the boys in the right way, to try to give them the motivation they need because for most of them this was the first game they started in this Afcon so it was important to try to put them in the right frame of mind."

That was also important because being one of four players on a yellow card going into the game, Osimhen was not expected to play as another caution could have seen him suspended for the first knockout rounds.

But coach Chelle surprisingly decided to start the forward, who celebrated his birthday on the eve of the game, and in return, he delivered an uncharacteristically composed performance for 87 minutes before being substituted.

"I can't question the coach's tactics," he said. "If he wants me to play, I'm there. If he puts me on the bench and let others play, I'm okay with that too.

"I don't care about the yellow card. Whenever I'm called upon to play I have to accept the call. I just do what I needed to do and when it was time to get me off the pitch he did."

Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP via Getty Images

Still, Osimhen, who usually plays a very aggressive, all action style, was a remarkably more subdued version of himself for the entirety of his time on the pitch, and he explained that being captain was a factor.

He said: "If I try to do too much, I put fear in the team so I just tried to motivate them and try to let the boys know that this game is important too just like the last two. It was important for me to lead them in this kind of manner."

The striker was full of praise for his attacking partner Paul Onuachu, whose opening goal in the victory was only his fourth international goal, but was one that hit some very consequential historical marks.

It was Nigeria's 150th goal in the history of the competition, and also made Onuachu Nigeria's 70th different Afcon goalscorer, more than any other country in the competition.

The pair both ply their trade in Turkey's Süper Lig, with Onuachu at Trabzonspor while Osimhen represents Galatasaray.

"Paul is family to me," he said. "It feels good to pair up with him, I know he is a huge striker, a quality striker and I am happy for his goal and the kind of performance he put in."

But it was midfielder Raphael Onyedika who stole the spotlight with a two-goal, man-of-the-match performance that drew effusive praise from his captain.

"He deserved it, he has been one of our best players. He's been waiting for this kind of opportunity and now he has shown the world what he can do," Osimhen said.

As Nigeria prepares for the knockout phase, Osimhen has a message for the Nigeria's passionate supporters: "They should keep supporting us during the round of sixteen because it's going to get tougher.

"With their support and the kind of spirit each team has I believe we can scale through."