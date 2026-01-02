Gab Marcotti gives his predictions of the round of 16 clashes of the 2025 African Cup of Nations. (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

RABAT, Morocco -- After 11 thrilling days and 36 engrossing matches of the Africa Cup of Nations, ESPN's Ed Dove looks back over the group stage and picks his dream team of the tournament so far.

GK: Zuberi 'Foba' Masudi, Tanzania

The Taifa Stars advanced to the knockout stages with only two points, despite never winning an AFCON game in their history, but it wouldn't have been possible without their 'admirable' goal difference of -1.

It would have been a different story had it not been for 'Foba', who repeatedly thwarted Nigeria's attackers in their opener -- with Tanzania only on the receiving end of a respectable 2-1 defeat -- before his one-on-one duel with Allan Okello as the Uganda were unable to get the better of their COSAFA rivals in a 1-1 draw.

He made 13 saves across his first two appearances - being identified by Opta as the player of the match in both games - and it will be fascinating to see how he fares against Morocco in the Last 16 clash on Sunday.

Part of a solid defensive performance from Senegal, with AS Monaco's Diatta playing 90 minutes across all three of their group games, with only one conceded.

The converted winger was an adventurous presence down the right flank against Botswana, and also registered an assist - for Abdoulaye Seck's opener - as Benin were defeated 3-0 on Tuesday.

Krepin Diatta has been outstanding in defence for Senegal so far at AFCON 2025. PATRICK MEINHARDT/AFP via Getty Images

CB: Remy Bensebaini, Algeria

Played Algeria's first two matches, as the Fennecs kept clean sheets in victories over Sudan and Burkina Faso, with Bensebaini particularly imposing in both matches.

Against Sudan, he was controlled in possession and defensively rugged, and upped his game further again against the Stallions, making five tackles and eight clearances during the course of the match.

The young centreback -- outstanding domestically with SC Zamalek -- was a key element of a stubborn and well-drilled defensive unit for Egypt as the Pharaohs downed Zimbabwe and then kept a clean sheet in the 0-0 draw with Angola.

The 24-year-old averaged over eight clearances per match across each of those outings, and hopefully he'll get the opportunity to build on those showings in the knockouts.

LB: Noussair Mazraoui, Morocco

The versatile Manchester United man has featured on both flanks for Morocco during the Nations Cup so far, initially starting on the right side due to Acrhaf Hakimi's injury, before moving to the left for the victory over Zambia.

He's brought his Ajax DNA to this Atlas Lions side, and got the ball rolling for the tournament hosts with the opening assist for Brahim Díaz's strike against Comoros.

play 1:36 Why Nigeria will head into the AFCON knockouts full of confidence Colin Udoh reacts to Nigeria's progression to the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations.

CM: Wilfred Ndidi, Nigeria

The new Nigeria skipper has stepped up his game after being handed the armband following William Troost-Ekong's retirement.

He delivered a commanding display as Tanzania were swept aside, before adding the Super Eagles' second in the 3-2 victory over Tunisia.

Only one player -- Mali's Mamadou Sangare -- has averaged more tackles per match than Ndidi's 4.5 during the course of the group stage, he's also in the top five in the competition for interceptions.

At 29, the Besiktas midfielder is at the peak of his powers right now.

RW: Riyad Mahrez, Algeria

Magnificent during Algeria's run to the title in 2019, could Mahrez be about to repeat the feat here in Morocco?

The right-sider, now 34, was exceptional across the Fennecs' first two group games, scoring three, before being rested for the dead rubber against Equatorial Guinea.

While several key figures in the North Africans' title-winning generation have now moved on, Mahrez remains an influential and utterly devastating figure in this new-look vibrant Algeria team.

Despite head coach Vladimir Petkovic being criticised before the tournament for his staid tactics, the creative Mahrez ensures the potential titles are one of the most watchable sides in the tournament.

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez celebtrates after scoring a penalty against Burkina Faso at AFCON 2025. orbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

10: Ibrahim Maza, Algeria

One of the young Algerians emerging into this team, and set to shape the next decade for the North African giants, Maza, at 20, has been one of the revelations of the tournament so far.

A former Germany U-20 international, he only made his debut for Algeria in 2024, but looks an absolute natural at this level.

The Bayer Leverkusen man came off the bench to add a third against Sudan in the Fennecs' opener, impressed after being handed a start against Burkina Faso, and was then the game's outstanding individual as Equatorial Guinea were put to the sword.

Maza registered a 25th-minute assist for Farès Chaïbi's goal, before adding a third just after the half-hour mark to round off Algeria's Group E campaign in style.

LW: Ademola Lookman, Nigeria

Demonstrating the form that saw him selected as the African Footballer of the Year in 2024, Lookman seems to be enjoying himself on the field here in Morocco after a welcome break from the tumult he's endured at Atalanta in recent months.

He had a hand in four goals across his two group-stage appearances -- two goals and two assists -- with Lookman simultaneously the architect and the executor of Nigeria's 3-2 victory over Tunisia.

The 28-year-old fell short, along with his teammates, in the 2024 final, but they compensate for that failure this time around? His form alongside Victor Osimhen, Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze looks like more than a match for any other team in the tournament.

Brahim Diaz and Ayoub El Kaabi have been outstanding up front for Morocco at AFCON 2025 so far. Can they continue their form in the knockouts in front of their home fans? Gabriel BOUYS / AFP via Getty Images

FW: Brahim Diaz, Morocco

Surely the outstanding player of the tournament so far, Diaz has been simply electric across Morocco's first three appearances, ensuring energy and enthusiasm for the national side remains high despite the injury-enforced absence of Hakimi.

He was outstanding in the opener against the Comoros - opening the scoring early in the second half - and with his dribbling and shooting, was a persistent thorn for opponents throughout the group stage.

Can the diminutive Real Madrid man prove the difference for the hosts as they look to end their half-century wait for a continental crown?

ST: Ayoub El Kaabi, Morocco

El Kaabi didn't start Morocco's opening victory against Comoros, but after coming off the bench to add a magnificent second in that match, he's established himself as the Atlas Lions' first-choice striker ahead of Soufiane Rahimi and Youssef En-Nesyri.

While the Olympiakos struggled for openings against Mali, he netted twice as Zambia were put to the sword to send Walid Regragui's side through to the knockouts as Group A winners.

Two of El Kaabi's three goals have been stunning acrobatic bicycle kicks, each Goal of the Tournament contenders, and the forward's capacity for innovation and moments of inspiration should serve Morocco in the challenges to come.

Honourable Mentions

Luca Zidane, Ali Abdi, Azzedine Ounahi, Mamadou Sangare, Alex Iwobi, Amad Diallo, Samuel Chukwuzee, Geny Catamo, Hannibal Mejbri, Oswin Appollis, Bryan Mbeumo, Sadio Mané, Anis Hadj Moussa, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Amoura, Victor Osimhen, Lyle Foster