With the Africa Cup of Nations Last 16 here, we have some juicy ties to look forward to, including Algeria vs DR Congo and South Africa vs Cameroon.

Ahead of the round, ESPN's Ed Dove gives his match-by-match predictions for each of the Last 16 AFCON showdowns, and identifies where the games will be won and lost.

Senegal vs Sudan

Saturday 4pmUK/6pm CAT

Senegal overpowered Botswana and Benin during the group stage, and their range and variety of attacking options should prove too much for Sudan.

The Falcons of Jediane will be a stern challenge however, their physicality troubled Algeria in their opener -- despite conceding inside two minutes from Riyad Mahrez -- and they proved against Equatorial Guinea that they can be rugged, well drilled, and difficult to break down.

Nonetheless, a Teranga Lions midfield of Idrissa Gana Gueye and Pape Gueye should have the upper hand on their direct opponents.

Sudan advanced without scoring a goal during regular player, and it's hard to see how they trouble Senegal beyond set pieces, while the Teranga Lions have both tournament knockout experience and an immense wealth of firepower.

Dove's Prediction: Senegal advance

Mali vs Tunisia

Saturday 7pmUK/9pm CAT

This is the first opportunity for an upset; Tunisia will be fancied given their AFCON pedigree, but even head coach Sami Trabelsi has urged the team to have a mental reset after they struggled during the group stage.

They were flattered by the 3-2 defeat by Nigeria, being utterly outclassed for the first 70 minutes of the contest, while vulnerabilities in goal represent a clear area for Mali to exploit.

Mali will fancy their chances, despite drawing all three of their group games, including against lowly Zambia and Comoros.

They upped their game against hosts Morocco, looking vibrant, combative and incisive in the second half, where they were arguably unfortunate not to have more than the one penalty they were awarded.

Mali are the most aggressive team in the tournament -- with 10 yellows and one red -- and if they can rediscover the same vitality as they showed against Morocco, have the capacity to bully the Carthage Eagles.

Dove's Prediction: Mali advance

Morocco vs Tanzania

Sunday 4pm UK/6pm CAT

On paper, the biggest mismatch of the Last 16. Morocco, playing in front of their own fans in the national stadium, impressed during the group stage -- apart from that second half against Mali -- with Brahim Díaz and Ayoub El Kaabi heading up a talented side that has greater technical prowess and arguably a more complete midfield than anyone else in the competition.

The return of Achraf Hakimi against Zambia should also help them overcome a Tanzania side who have remarkably advanced to the knockouts despite still never having won a Nations Cup game in their history.

The East Africans progressed with two points and a minus one goal difference following draws with Tunisia and Uganda, although they deserve credit for their courageous defensive display in defeat against Nigeria; can goalkeeper Zuberi 'Foba' Masudi pull of yet more heroics on Sunday?

Dove's Prediction: Morocco advance

South Africa vs Cameroon

Sunday 7pm UK/9pm CAT

One of the toughest match-ups to call, with Cameroon defying the critics to finish second in Group F, despite their tumultuous build-up to the competition.

The Indomitable Lions haven't been entirely free flowing, but Christian Kofane has emerged as an effective attacking option, not least due to his wondergoal against Mozambique, while Carlos Baleba has effectively put his poor Brighton form behind him.

South Africa demonstrated a lack of composure and ideas for the best part of an hour against 10 men of Egypt, and so despite seeing off poorer opposition in Zimbabwe and Angola, it remains to be seen how they will fare against a true continental heavyweight, albeit a troubled one.

Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster, with six direct goal contributions between them, have the capacity to trouble the five-time champions, while Bafana Bafana will be buoyed by their strong form under ex-Cameroon boss Hugo Broos and their experience of reaching the semis last time around.

Dove's Prediction: Cameroon advance (just)

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos will have plenty to tell his players about Cameroon at AFCON, as he was their coach before coming to lead Bafana. Khaled DESOUKI / AFP via Getty Images

Egypt vs Benin

Monday 4pm UK/6pm CAT

Don't expect a classic here. Egypt haven't really found their stride at the tournament so far, although Omar Marmoush did look bright in the 2-1 victory over Zimbabwe, while Mohamed Salah has made some decisive contributions, scoring the winners against both Zim and South Africa.

Their well-disciplined, structured defensive shape is unlikely to be too troubled by a Benin side who scored just once across their three group games, and only registered three shots on target against a limited Botswana side.

Already, Benin have broken new ground by winning a first ever match at the Nations Cup, but I can't see a repeat of their shocking Last 16 elimination of Morocco last time around.

Dove's Prediction: Egypt advance

Nigeria vs Mozambique

Monday 7pm UK/9pm CAT

The Super Eagles have been among the most impressive sides in the tournament so far, qualifying in top spot from Group C as one of only three teams to preserve a 100-percent record in the competition so far.

With Ademola Lookman demonstrating the kind of form that won him the African Footballer of the Year award, Victor Osimhen increasing in sharpness, Alex Iwobi creating more goalscoring chances per match than any other player here, and Samuel Chukwueze bringing his Fulham form to the AFCON, they should have too much for the Mambas.

Mozambique's matchday two win against a shambolic Gabon team was enough to see them through, but do they have enough in Geny Catamo, Faizal Bangal and the eye-catching fullbacks to trouble a nervy Super Eagles backline?

Dove's Prediction: Nigeria advance