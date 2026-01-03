Open Extended Reactions

A UEFA Women's Champions League goal against Manchester United and a brace against Le Havre were the moments that defined a superb last month of 2025 for Lyon's Tabitha Chawinga.

Chawinga was joined by several other African stars in excelling in Europe. Meanwhile, Chiamaka Nnadozie continued her fine form for Brighton in goal in the FA Women's Super League.

1. Tabitha Chawinga, OL Lyonnes

Malawi's Chawinga helped Lyon advance to the UWCL quarter-finals automatically as the second-seeded team with her goal against United.

Lyon dominated the league phase encounter from the get-go and were rewarded in the 12th minute, as Chawinga headed home a cross from Ingrid Engen to give the most successful club in European women's football history the lead.

Lyon went on to win 3-0 before thrashing Atlético Madrid 4-0 in their final league phase fixture to seal the second seed for the last eight. They were one of three unbeaten teams in the league phase and finished behind top seed Barcelona only on goal difference.

Between their last two Champions League league phase victories, Lyon thrashed Le Havre 7-0 in the Première Ligue. Chawinga played only 20 minutes of that fixture, but scored twice in a blistering performance.

It may be the off-season in the NWSL, but Chawinga ensured that African women's football fans were able to witness truly world class performances in December nevertheless.

Lyon's Tabitha Chawinga celebrates scoring against Manchester United in the UEFA Women's Champions League in December. Martin Rickett/PA Images

2. Chiamaka Nnadozie, Brighton & Hove Albion

Nigeria shot-stopper Nnadozie has been among the best goalkeepers in the WSL this season and December was yet another month in which she impressed.

Her best performance of the month came in a 1-0 win over London City Lionesses. Nnadozie kept a clean sheet and made five saves in that game.

Brighton sit seventh in the league at the time of writing, but only Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal have conceded fewer goals.

3. Merveille Kanjinga, Paris Saint-Germain

Kanjinga, a 22-year-old DR Congo forward signed a year ago from TP Mazembe, has had her PSG breakthrough during the last four months.

December saw her really come into her own, as she scored one goal and assisted two in a 5-1 win over Marseille.

It was arguably her best performance to date, and it could be argued that this is the greatest success story in terms of players who initially shone in the CAF Women's Champions League and are now repeating the feat at top European clubs.

Merveille Kanjinga and Jennifer Echegini celebrate a goal for Paris Saint-Germain. Glenn Gervot - PSG / PSG via Getty Images

4. Jennifer Echegini, Paris Saint-Germain

Nigeria's Echegini shone for PSG in their 1-1 UEFA Women's Champions League draw with Benfica, scoring the opening goal in the fifth minute.

It was a sublime strike, as Echegini received the ball outside the box, skipped past an attempted tackle, drove into the area and fired into the bottom corner.

PSG were eliminated from the tournament, but Echegini ensured that with their final goal of the league phase, they bowed out in style.

5. Toni Payne, Everton

Nigeria's Payne rounds off the top five for December as a result of her impressive performance in Everton's 1-0 WSL win over Chelsea.

The Super Falcons playmaker got in behind the defence on Everton's right flank, received the ball, and then flashed it across the face of goal for Honoka Hayashi to score the only goal of the game in the 12th minute.

Chelsea currently sit second in the league, six points behind Manchester City, while Everton are 10th and gained a major boost in their bid to stay clear of the threat of relegation.

6. Rinsola Babajide, AS Roma

December was a mixed month for AS Roma, featuring low points such as a 6-0 loss to Chelsea. However, Babajide managed to pick up an assist in another far more positive Champions League experience - a 6-1 win over St. Polten.

Roma narrowly missed out on qualification for the knockout phase playoffs, but sit top of Serie A Femminile.

7. Bongeka Gamede, Nordsjælland

Gamede was part of a defensive unit that kept a clean sheet for Banyana Banyana in a 2-0 win over Morocco and then another for Nordsjælland in their 6-0 Danish Women's Cup thrashing of Osterbro.

The Danish side remain in the hunt for European silverware. They will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's Europa Cup.

8. Shukurat Oladipo, AS Roma

Roma defender Oladipo, who has recently made her breakthrough with Nigeria, has become a regular for Roma over the last two months.

The 21-year-old put in solid displays in December's 1-1 draw with Juventus and 2-0 win over Ternana in the league, as well as the 6-1 Champions League win over St. Polten.

The 6-0 defeat to Chelsea may not have been her brightest hour, but on that particular evening, few Roma players walked away with many positive memories.

9. Noxolo Cesane, Mamelodi Sundowns

Cesane is a South African champion yet again with Mamelodi Sundowns. December not only saw her club wrap up the Hollywood Super League title, but also afforded her an opportunity to score the game-clincher in a 2-0 win over Morocco - netting in the 86th minute.

10. Nonhlanhla Mthandi, Mamelodi Sundowns

Mthandi, too, is a champion with Sundowns, and also scored in Banyana Banyana's 2-0 win over Morocco in Agadir.

Mthandi's 69th minute strike against Morocco was a screamer from the edge of the box and she found the bottom corner excellently.

She sneaks into the Power Rankings ahead of Nigeria's Christy Ucheibe, who had some solid moments, but other shaky showings during December specifically.

The UEFA Women's Champions League airs on Disney+ in various regions across the globe, including South Africa, and on ESPN's channels in Africa.