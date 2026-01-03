Gab Marcotti gives his predictions of the round of 16 clashes of the 2025 African Cup of Nations. (1:58)

Open Extended Reactions

South Africa head coach Hugo Broos has again aimed his ire at tournament organisers after being less than impressed with Bafana Bafana's facilities ahead of their Last 16 showdown with Cameroon on Sunday.

A week after criticising the lack of 'vibe' at the Africa Cup of Nations, Broos has complained that their preparations since flying to Rabat from Marrakesh have been beset by sub-standard logistics, with the team, who are residing in the Moroccan capital, being asked to train in the nearby town of Salé.

"I'm not so happy with the current situation," Broos told ESPN on Saturday. "We are 45 minutes away from our training pitch, so that means that, like yesterday, we were more than three hours away for training; 45 minutes to drive, one hour 15 training, then 45 minutes to drive back.

"Such things don't make me happy. In a tournament like the AFCON, training pitches can be closer to the hotel than 45 minutes away, we lost an hour and a half travelling on the bus.

"This has never happened before, not in Gabon, not in the Ivory Coast, it's never happened until now in Morocco I've never had to drive more than 15-20 minutes. The training pitch should have been closer to the hotel."

Broos has also expressed his unease that both South Africa and Cameroon have been asked to rain in the centre used by the Morocco national team, who -- should they beat Tanzania -- lie in wait for either Bafana Bafana or the Indomitable Lions in the quarterfinals.

Hinting at a competitive advantage for the tournament hosts, Broos argued that it's a situation that shouldn't have been tolerated by the Confederation of African Football.

"Such things don't make me happy, and certainly not that Cameroon and ourselves have to train in the base camp of Morocco, our next opponent," he added. "I don't understand how CAF allows that.

"I have to say this, because it makes me unhappy, and I have to tell you that I'm not happy about it."

South Africa coach Hugo Broos has had more than once complaint about this AFCON, ranging from lack of vibes to poor logistics. Getty Images

Cameroon head coach David Pagou, whose team are using the same Mohammed VI Football Complex in Salé ahead of their Last 16 clash, insists that his side have found no irregularities with the arrangement.

"We don't have any problems in our camp at all," he told ESPN. "We work wherever we have a training session and we don't want to create any problems.

"We have no issues with any of this, we are focused."

Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena, echoing his coach, has acknowledged that the team's movements over the last six days since their final group game against Zimbabwe have troubled the squad, but is determined to ensure Broos's last AFCON with the national side ends in glory.

"It's been hard for everyone, the travelling, but our goal is still to go to the final," he began. "The guys in the camp, we know why we're here, and our focus is on winning the tournament for the coach.

"We know it's his last AFCON with us, and we want to give him a send off with the AFCON trophy...even though we know he doesn't like presents!"

This isn't the first time that Broos has criticised the Moroccan organisers and other tournament authorities during the competition, complaining last month that the 2025 edition was a pale comparison of AFCONs past.

"In the Ivory Coast and in Gabon, every second of the tournament you felt that you were in a tournament," he said ahead of Bafana's final group game against Zimbabwe.

"The people were -- when we went with the bus to train -- the people were waving and they were with flags, and here you see nothing.

"So, I don't know, but yeah, there is no vibe, there is no typical AFCON vibe. I don't feel it here."