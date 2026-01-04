Steve Nicol debates who can stop Arsenal winning the Premier League after their 3-2 win over Bournemouth. (1:16)

The Nigeria Football Federation has welcomed the nationality switch of Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, expressing excitement about adding the 24-year-old to their goalkeeping options.

"The NFF is always excited to have another good player committing to Nigeria and providing an option in a particular position," NFF Director of Communications Dr. Ademola Olajire told ESPN.

"Arthur Okonkwo is a prospect and we believe the technical crew is delighted to have another option in the goalkeeping department."

Okonkwo adds to Nigeria current goalkeeping depth chart, currently led by Chippa United's Stanley Nwabali, which also includes Francis Uzoho, Amas Obasogie, Maduka Okoye and teenage star Ebenezer Harcourt.

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Okonkwo represented England at youth levels from 2015 to 2018, playing for the U15, U16, U17 and U18 teams. He last appeared for England's U18 side in 2019 but has received no further call-ups since.

Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has switched his FIFA eligibility from England to Nigeria.

OwnGoalNigeria reports that the player's decision to switch followed a June meeting in London between Okonkwo and Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle during the Unity Cup tournament, which the Super Eagles won after defeating Jamaica on penalties. There, Chelle outlined his plans and urged the goalkeeper to file for a nationality switch and obtain a Nigerian passport.

While the process was completed too late for Nigeria's current Africa Cup of Nations campaign, Okonkwo becomes available for qualification matches for the 2027 tournament, which run from March through November. Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

After loan spells at Crewe Alexandra and Austria's Sturm Graz, Okonkwo joined Wrexham on loan from Arsenal in summer 2023 following Ben Foster's retirement, helping the club finish second in League Two. He completed a permanent transfer in 2024 and has started Wrexham's last 21 Championship matches.

The goalkeeper recorded 19 clean sheets in 33 League One appearances last season, conceding just 23 goals while helping Wrexham achieve consecutive promotions from League Two to the Championship. He has six clean sheets in 20 Championship appearances this season.

Wrexham sit 10th in the Championship, four points outside the playoff places, after defeating Blackburn Rovers 2-0 on New Year's Day with Okonkwo keeping a clean sheet. That win was their third consecutive victory as they build towards what would be an incredible fourth consecutive promotion.

Wrexham achieved their second of three consecutive promotions as they rose into the Championship from League One.