Rumoured Manchester United transfer target Carlos Baleba required 'mental recovery' and work on his confidence after arriving in the Cameroon camp for the Africa Cup of Nations, according to Indomitable Lions head coach David Pagou.

Baleba was named Man of the Match in Cameroon's 2-1 Last 16 victory over South Africa at the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat on Sunday as he begins to rediscover his top form, having endured a difficult first half of the Premier League season with Brighton & Hove Albion.

In October, Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler challenged Baleba to overcome the 'distraction' of transfer rumours linking him to United and instead focus on improving his form, and Cameroon head coach Pagou believes the 22-year-old is well on his way to finally doing exactly that at the AFCON.

"Carlos, had problems, family problems [when he joined us], and it was a question of his mental recovery," Pagou told ESPN.

"It wasn't easy for him, we saw that, at his club, It was difficult, and as soon as we took the reins of the national side, we began this mental work with him.

"We gave him the keys to our midfield, we have him confidence, we spoke to him, discussed with him what he's capable of bringing to the team, and [reminded him] to focus on his game."

Carlos Baleba has endured a torrid first half of the Premier League season with Brighton, and Cameroon coach David Pagou says he's rebuilding the midfielder's confidence at AFCON. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

The youngster was named in the Confederation of African Football's official Group Stage Best XI after commanding performances during the opening rounds, as Cameroon took seven points from their first three matches to progress to the knockouts.

However, his performance against South Africa was his best of the competition yet, with Baleba making a series of key defensive contributions in the heart of the park, while no one on the pitch won more aerial duels than the former LOSC Lille midfielder.

"I think that today he's raised his level," Pagou continued, "but that's only 50 percent of the Baleba we know. If he decides to turn a corner, he'll rediscover his level from last season, and then even more.

"But it's happening, [this period] is passing him by, it's passed, and he'll be focused now on what he can do best, which is to be very dominant in the middle of the pitch."

After being named Brighton's Young Player of the Season last term, while also winning the Premier League's Goal of the Month award for April, Baleba endured something of a slump at the start of the current campaign.

He's only once completed 90 minutes for Brighton in the league this season -- the 3-0 victory over Leeds United at the start of November -- and while Hurzeler pointed out that a knee injury sustained in July had hampered his preseason.

The German coach did acknowledge that the transfer speculation linking him to Old Trafford may have affected his state of mind.

"For sure, when a young boy reads that there's interest from Manchester United with a big, big offer, it might affect him deeply," Hurzeler told journalists in September, "even if he's not saying, 'It affects me,' maybe deep inside of him, there is something that affects him."

Sky Sports have reported that United are again exploring the conditions required to sign Baleba in January, although Brighton are keen to keep the youngster until at least the offseason, with the club looking to recoup a fee of at least £100 million.

Cameroon meet hosts Morocco in the AFCON quarterfinal on Friday as they continue their quest for a sixth continental crown.