Harrison Reed's long-range stunner adds to Liverpool misery: Moment of the Weekend

"Here's Frimpong. Puts it in a really awkward areaaaaa... and in! Liverpool win it. Deep in stoppage time at the end of the game."

As Cody Gakpo tapped in from a couple of yards out to make it Liverpool 2, Fulham 1 in the 94th minute at Craven Cottage, as he flung his shirt in the air and let out a primal yell while being mobbed his teammates, the commentator was as sure as the rest of us watching that Liverpool had stolen it at the end. After a match where Fulham gave as good as they got and where Florian Wirtz's equaliser required a deep dive into the offside rule to understand the VAR ruling, this was surely it. A tough game weathered, three points won at the death: just like Arne Slot's men had been doing at the start of the season. The only question that remained Was if this was going to start another such run.

Then, in the 97th minute, Kevin passed the ball to Harrison Reed, 25 yards out from the Liverpool goal.

Most matches, this would have meant nothing. Reed is the kind of footballer rarely noticed outside his own club but is well loved within, a busy midfield battler who makes the simple pass, follows the coach's instructions to the T, and covers every blade. He is not someone opposition defenses do much research on -- across 12 and a half years and 309 senior games as a professional footballer, he'd scored seven goals. For Fulham, that number was three in 202 games. Plus, he'd not really been playing at all this season. Replaced by the influential Sasa Lukic in Fulham's central midfield, he'd gradually seen his playing time decline to a point where he'd seen only 18 minutes (12 of those in injury time) of game time in two matches before the Liverpool game. In this particular match too, he'd come on in the 90th minute in the place of a tired Lukic and had barely touched the ball in the seven minutes since.

So, when Reed got fed the ball by Kevin, Liverpool had no real reason to panic. If anything, they were probably glad that it was not at the feet of the tricky Brazilian on the wing, especially with the box packed as it was with Fulham players.

Every angle of THAT Harrison Reed strike ��@FulhamFC pic.twitter.com/nacPUCEeAw - Premier League (@premierleague) January 4, 2026

As Reed got the ball, there was no one in red around him. This was mostly because with that packed box to defend -- Reed would surely chip it in for one last attack or ping it fast and hard into the feet of someone like a Sander Berge who'd worked a bit of space in the box -- that appeared the sensible move. Having ghosted in off the back of the referee to run onto Kevin's square pass, he would also have been hard to pick out.

Then Harrison Reed did something no one thought he could. He took a touch and let fly with the kind of hit anyone who's ever played the game recognizes, the kind that feels just right from the moment it leaves the boot. The power was immense and true, but what made it was the direction. The ball arced out gloriously, giving the great Alisson Becker hope that at full stretch he could get a fingertip to it, but swerving away just at the right moment. Alisson could do nothing as the ball thundered into the net off the junction of the post and crossbar, the definition of top bins.

It was a point saved from nowhere, with the last, glorious, kick of the match, scored by the most unlikely figure on the pitch. How could you not love it? It was all summed up neatly by Fulham captain Tom Cairney, who rushed off the bench once the whistle blew, ran straight to his long-time teammate and exclaimed, with an expression of utter disbelief, "what the f*** was that? What the f*** was that?"