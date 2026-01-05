Open Extended Reactions

Week 6 of the 2025-26 NLL season is complete, and the two teams that battled in the championship series last season are on top of the standings.

The Saskatchewan Rush pushed their record to 4-1 with a second straight win over the Halifax Thunderbirds. The Buffalo Bandits are now 3-1 following their win over the Las Vegas Desert Dogs.

Click here for the updated standings after Week 6.

Here's what you might have missed from each game (or might want to watch again):

Friday's game

Saskatchewan Rush 11, Halifax Thunderbirds 7

The Rush and Thunderbirds met for the second time in as many weeks, and Saskatchewan came away with another victory. Ryan Keenan led the way with four goals and two assists, and Frank Scigliano made 30 saves.

play 1:18 Saskatchewan Rush vs. Halifax Thunderbirds - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Saskatchewan Rush vs. Halifax Thunderbirds, 01/02/2026

Saturday's games

Buffalo Bandits 15, Las Vegas Desert Dogs 13

The three-time defending champions welcomed back some familiar faces as the Desert Dogs paid them a visit. But, it was the remaining Bandits who emerged victorious on this night. Buffalo's Josh Byrne led all scorers with nine points (three goals, six assists), with Mitch Jones pacing the visitors with eight (five goals, three assists).

play 1:19 Buffalo Bandits vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Bandits vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 01/03/2026

Ottawa Black Bears 16, Oshawa FireWolves 14

If you like goals, this was the game for you, with the two teams combining for 30 on the night. Jeff Teat extended his lead in the points race, with 10 in this game (three goals, seven assists), while Alex Simmons led the way for Oshawa with 11 points (six goals, five assists).

play 1:19 Oshawa Firewolves vs. Ottawa Black Bears - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Oshawa Firewolves vs. Ottawa Black Bears, 01/03/2026

Colorado Mammoth 18, Rochester Knighthawks 13

Speaking of offense, this contest was the highest-scoring of the week with 31 total goals. Will Malcom added nine points to his season total (four goals, five assists) for Colorado, while Connor Fields had eight points (two goals, six assists) for Rochester.

play 1:18 Colorado Mammoth vs. Rochester Knighthawks - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Mammoth vs. Rochester Knighthawks, 01/03/2026

Calgary Roughnecks 15, San Diego Seals 11

The Roughnecks are winless no more! Calgary had two players finish this W with nine points -- Tanner Cook and Brayden Mayea -- with both scoring three goals and adding six assists. San Diego was led by Wesley Berg, who scored a hat trick and had two assists.