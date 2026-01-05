Colin Udoh explains why he doesn't see South Africa becoming serious AFCON contenders anytime soon. (1:41)

FES, Morocco -- Ademola Lookman's opener, a pair of Victor Osimhen goals, and Akor Adams' powerful late strike eased Nigeria past Mozambique and into the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals, following a 4-0 victory in rain-soaked Fes on Monday.

The Super Eagles now travel to Marrakesh for a Last Eight match on Saturday against either Algeria or the Democratic Republic of Congo, who meet in Rabat on Tuesday.

Lookman gave Nigeria the early lead when he finished into the roof of the net from Adams' cross in the 20th minute, before Osimhem extended the advantage with a close-range finish five minutes later.

The Galatasaray striker added a second in the opening moments of the second half to send Eric Chelle's side on their way to a comfortable victory.

The outstanding Adams adding a fourth as the Eagles equalled the most goals they've scored in a single AFCON campaign -- 12 as they finished runners-up in 2000 -- and served an undisputed statement of their title intentions.

Nigeria's performance was full of the invention, bubbling creativity and attacking richness that marked their group stage showing, as they advanced to the knockouts as the tournament's highest scorers.

It was a one-sided affair from the off, with Bruno Langa clearing off the line in the sixth minute as Semi Ajayi met Lookman's corner with a firm downward header, looking to replicate his opening goal against Tanzania.

Nigeria didn't have to wait long, with Alex Iwobi, demonstrating the creative influence and passing ability that makes him such a key presence in this Eagles side, threading the ball through to Adams, advancing down Nigeria's left, in the 20th minute.

Nobody puts Ademola in the corner... Lookman and Osimhen celebrate Nigeria's third goal against Mozambique. SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images

The Sevilla FC forward crossed for Lookman, and the former African Footballer of the Year's raised finish beat Ernan Siluane in the Mozambique goal.

Lookman then turned creator for Nigeria's second; again the Super Eagles exploited Mozambique's right flank, with the Atalanta forward crossing from the left. His ball took a glancing touch off the advancing Adams and Osimhen met it at the back post to stab home, giving the three-time African champions firm control of the contest.

They could have added to their tally before the half was out, with Siluane pawing away an Adams effort before Wilfred Ndidi blazed the rebound over, while Iwobi sent a climbing shot over the bar on 35 minutes as a Nigeria freekick broke to him on the edge of the box.

Adams could have also added his first goal of the tournament just before the break, when he beat Renildo Mandava, capitalising on a fortuitous bounce, but sent his effort wide of the post, missing an opportunity to kill the game.

Moments into the second half, it was over. A Mozambique change at right fullback -- with Nanani replacing Diogo Calila -- may have left them vulnerable from the kickoff, as Lookman charged down Nigeria's left, and after his cross evaded Siluane, Osimhen was on hand to touch home into an open goal in the 47th minute.

Nigeria had a flurry of chances to add to their tally as the half wore on, with Lookman popping up everywhere to forge opportunities, and even sending a shot wide himself in the 57th minute as Mozambique failed to clear their lines.

A curling effort from Adams prompted a theatrical one-handed save from Siluane in the 64th minute, and soon afterwards, the 25-year-old broke his duck at the tournament as he was fed by Lookman down Mozambique's left and this time smashed a right-footed effort beyond the beleaguered local-based stopper.

With Siluane removed, presumably after picking up a knock, his replacement Ivane Urrubal was called into action to make a late block from Moses Simon, while fellow substitute Raphael Onyedika fired over in the 88th minute, missing the opportunity to build on his two-goal outing against Uganda.

Simon and Onyedika were among the new faces introduced as Chelle rotated his squad, resting players ahead of Saturday's quarterfinal, with even an on-field tiff between Osimhen and Lookman unable to dampen a pretty perfect knockout performance by this rampant Eagles side.