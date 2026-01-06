Hockey glory, Neeraj gold, Accountable admins: Predictions and wishes for 2026

Open Extended Reactions

As we walk into 2026, ESPN India's staff looks at the packed year ahead and give their predictions (logical, evidence-based), and wishes (fanciful, wild, hopeful) for what we might see in the Indian sporting universe --

The year of Neeraj Chopra

Prediction: Neeraj Chopra claims gold at the Asian Games. With two Asiad golds already, a third doesn't seem defining for Neeraj Chopra, at least not on the surface. But after the 2025 he had, the 28-year-old will undoubtedly refuse to settle for anything less. Yes, he crossed the 90m mark, but he finished 8th at the World Athletics Championship. Until then, Chopra had not missed out on a podium finish in over 2500+ days (33 events). In September 2026, Chopra will leave no stone unturned to make a comeback, and he won't settle for anything less than the gold. After all, seven years of dominance have equipped him well for the task.

Wish: The NC Classic turns into a multi-sport event

-- Shruti Sadbhav

Power to sport-focused veterans

Prediction: A lot of talk around the 2036 Olympics being held in India. This is by no means a done deal - not with Qatar officially in the race, Saudi Arabia biding its time and the African continent hoping for a first-ever hosting. Indian officials and politicians, however, appear to believe that the more they talk about it, the closer they are to manifesting it. Meanwhile, little of what actually needs to be done - building a world-class sporting ecosystem from the ground up, for example - will happen.

Wish: More power and control over Indian sport to intelligent, sports -- and athlete -- focused veterans like Abhinav Bindra

-- Jayaditya Gupta

India rules the chess world

Prediction: Koneru Humpy will win the women's Candidates. Divya Deshmukh is the new kid on the block, easily India's best chess player in 2025 (and our POTY) -- but at big tournaments, sometimes experience just counts more. And that is something which Humpy has in spades. She's never played in a World Championship match before, and perhaps doesn't have too many opportunities left, because she's admitted that another World Championship cycle might be too draining for her to go through. It is a field that Humpy will be the second-highest rated player in, so form and health permitting, she does enter as one of the favourites to win.

Wish: An all-Indian Chess World Championship match -- Gukesh vs Pragg.

-- Aaditya Narayan

Administrative Accountability

Prediction: Neeraj Chopra will return with multiple gold medals. An eighth-placed finish at the Worlds last year clearly lit a fire under India's GOAT, and despite wild predictions that Sachin Yadav may throw farther than him, the much more likelier scenario is that Neeraj returns with a bang. Arshad Nadeem awaits him in the CWG and Asian Games, but I wouldn't put it past Neeraj to do what he does best - throw father than anyone else.

The AIFF's Executive Committee AIFF Media

Wish: Accountability for the administrators in Indian sports who've let down athletes financially, emotionally, even physically.

-- Sunaadh Sagar

A second Indian badminton world champion

Prediction: Make Indian hockey (W) great again. The start of 2026 brought about some much-needed good news for the team: the return of Sjoerd Marijne as head coach. Their tumble from the historic fourth place at Tokyo Olympics has been hard to watch. The responsibility (or blame) for this lies in the lack of administrative initiative, and not just player performance, but this move of bringing back a proven name shows that some vision for the team has been restored at Hockey India. This may be a prediction of too high expectations in too little time, but Marijne and co. can at least revive the team in a year that has the World Cup and Asian Games

Wish: A Badminton World Championship gold at home (Whisper it, but here's looking at Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty).

-- Zenia D'Cunha

Hockey glory all around

Prediction: It's a big year for Indian hockey -- there are two World Cups along with the Asian Games. Women's team's new head coach Sjoerd Marijne will aim to improve the standards of his side while the men's team will look to make a big impact at the World Cup in August. Unlike their history at the Olympics, India don't really have same success at the previous World Cups. However, Craig Fulton's side has shown that they go a level up in the big knockout tournaments. A World Cup title won't be easy, but this team can make it happen.

Can the Indian women's hockey team rediscover their magic touch under Sjoerd Marijne? Hockey India

Wish: Here's hoping the Indian women's hockey team pips China to become Asia's best.

-- Anish Anand

Track and field as spectator sport

Prediction: India win big at the Asian Games again. Last time around, the nation crossed the 100-medal mark for the first, expect them to move the mark up a little more this time around. Neeraj Chopra will be raring to go, the young shooters will want to lay down their markers with the national spotlight on them, track and field prospects look bright, the boxers and the wrestlers should also bring their A-game to Japan 2026, and there'll always be some surprises.

Wish: Track and field is developed as the wonderful spectator sport it can be (just look at the Neeraj Chopra Classic, please!).

-- Anirudh Menon