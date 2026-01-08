Sindhu, Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya in second round action at BWF Malaysia Open; Anand at Tata Steel Rapid Chess: Indian Sports LIVE, January 8

Open Extended Reactions

Indian sports can get quite action-packed and it's quite easy to miss out on important news and results. That's where we come in -- ESPN's daily Indian sports blog has all the updates from the world of Indian sports as well as the news, scores, schedule, results and commentary that comes with it.

2026 is here and brings with it, a whole new set of sports events. It's a big year for Indian sport -- with the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games coming up later this year. There are also two Chess World Championship, where the open and women's sections could both feature Indians in them.

Here are all the updates from Indian sports on January 8, 2026.

What's on today?

Badminton: PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty are all in action in the second round of the BWF Malaysia Open Super 1000.

Women's HIL: SG Pipers vs Ranchi Royals at 5 PM.

Men's HIL: Shrachi Bengal Tigers vs Vedanta Kalinga Lancers at 7:30 PM.

Boxing : The National Championships continue in Greater Noida.

Chess: The Tata Steel India (Rapid & Blitz) Chess tournament continues with Rapid rounds 4 to 6, with Viswanathan Anand, R Praggnanandhaa, Divya Deshmukh, R Vaishali among the Indians in action.

What happened yesterday?