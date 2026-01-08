Steve Nicol and Julien Laurens talk about why Thomas Tuchel could be the best coach available to take over Manchester United coaching role. (1:31)

The Betway Premiership mid-season transfer window is underway. Shortly before it opened, news had already broken of Mbekezeli Mbokazi's headline-grabbing move to Chicago Fire FC in the United States' MLS.

In the weeks since, there have been more movements among some of South Africa's biggest clubs, and we'll keep you updated here as the action unfolds.

André de Jong

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of New Zealand forward Andre de Jong, who becomes the first Kiwi to represent the Buccaneers at senior level in recorded history.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba

Orlando Pirates have confirmed Sinoxolo Kwayiba's return to Chippa United only six months after moving in the opposite direction.

An offensive-minded midfielder who can also play out wide, he has found himself behind the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi, Cemran Dansin, Tshepang Moremi and others in areas he could have contributed.

After only four appearances in all competitions for Pirates, Kwayiba leaves the league leaders for the team currently sitting bottom of the Premiership.

Wayde Jooste has signed for Stellenbosch United. Stellenbosch FC/Instagram

Wayde Jooste

In a move announced last month, former Orlando Pirates right-back Wayde Jooste has signed for Stellenbosch FC after being without a club for six months following his departure from AmaZulu.

With Stellies 14th in the Premiership, he adds a different option to a squad that has been stretched by high turnover and CAF Confederation Cup commitments.

Matías Esquivel

Argentine midfielder Matías Esquivel has returned to Mamelodi Sundowns after an unsuccessful six-month loan spell at Greek side AE Kifisias.

Colombia's Brayan Leon is reportedly on his way to Mamelodi Sundowns from Colombian top flight side Medellin. Daniel Munoz/VIEWpress

Brayan León Muniz

As per Fabrizio Romano, Mamelodi Sundowns have signed Colombian forward Brayan León from Independiente Medellin. The club has yet to officially announce the signing, but it is likely intended to replace the goals which they once got from former winger Lucas Ribeiro Costa.

Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela

Sekhukhune United announced the signature of striker Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela from Stellenbosch on Jan. 7.

Stellies managed to tie Devin Titus, who had been linked with a move away, down to a long-term deal. However, they have allowed another key attacking option to depart.

Mojela's time at the club has been affected by injury and he underwent knee surgery in late 2024. He joins a team currently sitting third from the team that beat them to third place and CAF Confederation Cup qualification last season.

Miguel Timm

Former Orlando Pirates defensive midfielder Timm has left Sekhukhune United for Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town City. The 33-year-old has struggled to hit his best form under Eric Tinkler and after six months, he has moved to the team sitting fourth in the second tier.