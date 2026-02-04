The Betway Premiership transfer window is closed! - Who came and went to Sundowns, Pirates, Chiefs

Beth Lindop talks about the implications of Liverpool's collapsed summer transfer deal for Marc Guehi after reaching an agreement to sign 20-year-old Jérémy Jacquet. (2:05)

The Betway Premiership mid-season transfer window has closed. The window saw plenty of movement, with Monnapule Saleng's sensational switch from Orlando Pirates via Orbit College on loan to a permanent move to Mamelodi Sundowns among the headline moves.

Shortly before the window even opened, news had already broken of Mbekezeli Mbokazi's headline-grabbing move to Chicago Fire FC. He was later joined by another South African stalwart in a move which largely went under the radar until the last minute.

In the weeks that followed, there were movements among some of South Africa's biggest clubs, so which of Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, or Kaizer Chiefs did the best business in January?

Puso Dithejane

Joining Mbokazi at Chicago Fire is 21-year-old Puso Dithejane, a winger signed from TS Galaxy who was developed at Kaizer Chiefs and was linked with a potential return there or a move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Colombia's Brayan Leon is reportedly on his way to Mamelodi Sundowns from Colombian top flight side Medellin. Daniel Munoz/VIEWpress

Brayan León Muniz

Mamelodi Sundowns have signed Colombian forward Brayan León from Independiente Medellin. He adds a different dimension to their attack, potentially adding the flair and intelligence between the lines that they lose when Themba Zwane is unavailable or not at his peak.

READ: Who is Brayan Leon and can he replace Costa?

Monnapule Saleng

Mamelodi Sundowns pulled off a signing that was unparalleled in the window in terms of shock value. On January 9, the defending champions announced the signing of midfielder Monnapule Saleng from title rivals Orlando Pirates.

Saleng had previously been on loan at Orbit College in the early stages of the current season. His time at Pirates had been affected by personal issues - as per his agent, P Management's Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse, speaking to Mazola Molefe for Smash Sports.

However, he was an important player for them when in form - particularly in the 2022-23 season - and could make a significant impact on Sundowns' title defence if he plays to his potential.

Monnapule Saleng's move from Orlando Pirates to Mamelodi Sundowns was probably the biggest surprise of the PSL's January transfer window. Monnapule Saleng/Instagram

André de Jong

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of New Zealand forward André de Jong, who becomes the first Kiwi to represent the Buccaneers at senior level in recorded history.

Sinoxolo Kwayiba

Orlando Pirates have confirmed Sinoxolo Kwayiba's return to Chippa United only six months after moving in the opposite direction.

An offensive-minded midfielder who can also play out wide, he has found himself behind the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Sipho Mbule, Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi, Cemran Dansin, Tshepang Moremi and others in areas he could have contributed.

After only four appearances in all competitions for Pirates, Kwayiba leaves the league leaders for the team currently sitting bottom of the Premiership.

Wayde Jooste

In a move announced in December, former Orlando Pirates right-back Wayde Jooste has signed for Stellenbosch FC after being without a club for six months following his departure from AmaZulu.

With Stellies having a slow start to the PSL season, he adds a different option to a squad that has been stretched by high turnover and CAF Confederation Cup commitments.

Wayde Jooste has signed for Stellenbosch United. Stellenbosch FC/Instagram

Daniel Msendami & Mpho Chabatsane

Orlando Pirates announced the signings of duo Daniel Msendami and Mpho Chabatsane from Marumo Gallants on Jan. 13. Msendami is a 25-year-old Zimbabwe international winger, while Chabatsane is a 23-year-old left-back.

Pirates have more depth on the wings than at left-back, but Msendami is the more established of the duo, so it remains to be seen how much game time they receive in the second half of the season.

Matías Esquivel

Argentine midfielder Matías Esquivel has returned to Mamelodi Sundowns after an unsuccessful six-month loan spell at Greek side AE Kifisias.

Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela

Sekhukhune United announced the signature of striker Lehlohonolo Bradley Mojela from Stellenbosch on Jan. 7.

Stellies managed to tie Devin Titus, who had been linked with a move away, down to a long-term deal. However, they have allowed another key attacking option to depart.

Mojela's time at the club has been affected by injury and he underwent knee surgery in late 2024. He joins a team currently sitting third from the team that beat them to third place and CAF Confederation Cup qualification last season.

play 1:14 McKenzie addresses AFCON final backlash South Africa's Minister of Sport, Gayton McKenzie, praises Morocco's hosting of AFCON 2025 despite the chaos surrounding the final.

Miguel Timm

Former Orlando Pirates defensive midfielder Timm has left Sekhukhune United for Motsepe Foundation Championship side Cape Town City. The 34-year-old has struggled to hit his best form under Eric Tinkler and after six months, he has moved to the team sitting fourth in the second tier.

Amede Tidiane Diomandé

Sekhukhune announced on Jan. 8 that they had signed 26-year- Ivorian winger Amede Tidiane Diomandé, who last played for Stade d'Abidjan.

Kobamelo Kodisang

Kodisang's temporary loan agreement with AVS Futebol SAD has been terminated, purportedly by mutual consent. After initially returning to Mamelodi Sundowns, he then went on loan again to Stellenbosch FC.

Tshegofatso Mabasa

Kodisang has not been the only major loan acquisition of the transfer window by Stellenbosch FC. Elsewhere, Tshegofatso Mabasa has joined on loan from Orlando Pirates and hit the ground running with the winner in a 1-0 triumph over Sekhukhune.

Mosa Lebusa

Stellies have also managed to seal the signature of former Mamelodi Sundowns centre-back Lebusa, who terminated his contract with the Brazilians.

Thapelo Maseko

Sundowns forward Maseko has joined Cypriot side AEL Limassol on loan from Sundowns. The frontman burst onto the scene with Rhulani Mokwena and starred at the Africa Cup of Nations two years ago in Ivory Coast. However, he has since fallen out of favour under Miguel Cardoso and now has the opportunity to revive his career.

Siviwe Magidigidi

Siwelele FC have allowed forward/winger Siviwe Magidigidi to join Belgium's Beerschot VA. The South Africa U20 international scored four goals in 12 Betway Premiership appearances in 2025-26.

Asekho Tiwani, Wonderboy Makhubu & Shakeel April

Stellenbosch secured the services of Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Tiwani on loan, with Masandawana attempting to afford game time to one of their many talented players in this position.

Joining him at Stellies on permanent deals were Shakeel April from Cape Town City, Wonderboy Makhubu from Sekhukhune United, with Lesiba Nku going in the opposite direction to Makhubu.

Olisa Ndah

Orlando Pirates have released 28-year-old centre-back Olisa Ndah, who at one point was a Nigeria international but had fallen out of favour with club and country after battling with injury and heavy competition for places. His next destination is yet to be revealed.