          2026 calendar of sport: Month-by-month guide to huge year of action

          • ESPN
          Jan 19, 2026, 04:08 PM

          As ever with a World Cup year, 2026 promises to be one of the greats when it comes to what's on the sporting agenda.

          From football's showpiece event in North America this summer to the Men's T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India and the highly anticipated Winter Olympics in Milan, we have a packed schedule in front of us.

          ESPN breaks it all down and lists exactly what's on the calendar for a big year in sport.

          Sport-by-sport 2026 schedules: Boxing | Cricket | Football | F1 | Golf | MMA | NBA | NFL | Rugby | Tennis | WWE

          January

          • 3: Darts -- World Championship final, London

          • 4 - 8: Cricket -- fifth Ashes Test, Australia vs England, Sydney

          • 11 - 18: Snooker -- The Masters, London

          • 15 - 16: Darts -- Bahrain Darts Masters, Bahrain

          • 16: Wrestling -- WWE Smackdown, Wembley

          • 17: Football -- Man United vs Man City, Old Trafford

          • 18: Football -- Africa Cup of Nations Final, Morocco

          • 18 - Feb 1: Tennis -- Australian Open, Melbourne

          • 18: NBA -- Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies, O2 London

          • 22: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI, Colombo

          • 24: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI, Colombo

          • 24: UFC 324 -- Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje, Las Vegas

          • 26 - 30: Formula 1 Testing -- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (behind closed doors)

          • 27: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI, Colombo

          • 29 - Feb 1: Darts -- World Darts Masters, Milton Keynes

          • 30: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20, Palakelle

          • 31: Wrestling -- WWE Royal Rumble, Saudi Arabia

          • 31: Boxing -- Title fight: Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Shakur Stevenson, New York

          • 31: Boxing -- Adam Azim vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos, London

          • 31: Boxing -- Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Josh Kelly, Newcastle

          • 31: UFC 325 -- Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes, Las Vegas

          February

          • 1: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20, Palakelle

          • 3: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20, Palakelle

          • 5: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 1, Newcastle

          • 5: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, France vs Ireland, Paris

          • 6 - 22: Winter sports-- Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Milan

          • 7 - March 8: Cricket -- ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka and India

          • 7: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Italy vs Scotland, Rome

          • 7: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, England vs Wales, Twickenham

          • 7: Boxing -- Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa, Liverpool

          • 8: NFL -- Super Bowl LX, California

          • 8: Football -- Liverpool vs Man City, Anfield

          • 11 - 13: Formula 1 Testing -- Preseason testing in Bahrain

          • 12: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 2, Antwerp

          • 14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Ireland vs Italy, Dublin

          • 14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Scotland vs England, Edinburgh

          • 15: Basketball -- NBA All-Star Game, California

          • 15: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Wales vs France, Cardiff

          • 16 - 20: Formula 1 Testing -- Preseason testing in Bahrain

          • 17 - 18: Football -- UEFA Champions League Knockout phase playoffs

          • 19: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 3, Glasgow

          • 21: Boxing -- Title fight: Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia, Las Vegas

          • 21: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, England vs Ireland, Twickenham

          • 21: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Wales vs Scotland, Cardiff

          • 21 - Nov 7: Football -- 2026 MLS season

          • 21: Boxing -- Josh Warrington vs. Leigh Wood, Nottingham

          • 22: Boxing -- Title fight: Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Detroit

          • 22: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, France vs Italy, Paris

          • 22: Football -- Tottenham vs Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

          • 24 - 25: Football -- UEFA Champions League Knockout phase playoffs

          • 26: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 4, Belfast

          • 28: Football -- Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Dortmund

          March

          • 1: Football -- Rangers vs Celtic, Ibrox

          • 3: Football -- England women vs Ukraine, TBC

          • 5: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 5, Cardiff

          • 6: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Ireland vs Wales, Dublin

          • 6 - 15: Winter Paralympics, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

          • 7: UFC 326 -- Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira 2, Las Vegas

          • 7: Football -- England women vs Iceland, TBC

          • 7: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Italy vs England, Rome

          • 7: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Scotland vs France, Edinburgh

          • 7: Formula 1 -- Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

          • 8: Football -- AC Milan vs Inter Milan, San Siro

          • 10 - 13: Horse Racing -- Cheltenham Festival, Cheltenham

          • 10 - 11: Football -- UEFA Champions League round of 16

          • 12: Football -- UEFA Europa League round of 16

          • 12: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 6, Nottingham

          • 12 - 15: Golf -- The Players Championship, Florida

          • 14: Boxing -- James Dickens vs. Anthony Cacace, Dublin

          • 14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Ireland vs Scotland, Dublin

          • 14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Wales vs Italy, Cardiff

          • 14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, France vs England, Paris

          • 15: Formula 1 -- Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

          • 19: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 7, Dublin

          • 20: Athletics -- World Indoor Championships, Poland

          • 21: Football -- Newcastle vs Sunderland, St James' Park

          • 21: UFC Fight Night London, O2 Arena

          • 22: Football -- Carabao Cup final, Wembley

          • 24: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals

          • 26: Football -- World Cup qualifying playoff semifinals

          • 26: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 8, Berlin

          • 27: Football -- England vs Uruguay, Wembley

          • 28: Boxing -- Moses Itauma vs Jermain Franklin, Manchester

          • 29: Formula 1 -- Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

          • 31: Football -- England vs Japan, Wembley

          • 31: Football -- World Cup qualifying playoff finals

          April

          • 1 - 2: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals

          • 2: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 9, Manchester

          • 4: Rowing -- The Boat Races, London

          • 7 - 8: Football -- UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

          • 9: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 10, Brighton

          • 9 - 12: Golf -- The Masters, Augusta National

          • 11: Horse Racing -- Grand National, Aintree

          • 11 - May 17: Rugby Union -- Women's Six Nations

          • 11: Rugby Union: England women vs Ireland, Allianz Stadium

          • 13: Formula 1 -- Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

          • 16: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 11, Rotterdam

          • 18 - May 4: Snooker -- World Championship, Sheffield

          • 18: Rugby Union -- England women vs Scotland, Murrayfield Stadium

          • 19: Formula 1 -- Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

          • 23: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 12, Liverpool

          • 23 - 25: NFL -- NFL Draft

          • 25: Rugby Union: England women vs Wales, Ashton Gate

          • 25 - 26: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals

          • 26: Athletics -- London Marathon

          • 26: Football -- Liverpool vs Everton, Hill Dickinson Stadium

          • 28 - 29: Football -- UEFA Champions League semifinals

          • 30: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 13, Aberdeen

          May

          • 2 - 3: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals

          • 2: Boxing -- Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez vs. David Benavidez, Las Vegas

          • 2: Football -- Man United vs Liverpool, Old Trafford

          • 3: Formula 1 -- Miami Grand Prix

          • 5 - 6: Football -- UEFA Champions League semifinals

          • 7: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 14, Leeds

          • 8 - 31: Cycling -- Giro d'Italia, Italy

          • 9: Rugby Union -- England women vs Italy, TBC

          • 10: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 1st women's ODI, Durham

          • 13: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 2nd women's ODI, Northampton

          • 14: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 15, Birmingham

          • 14 - 17: Golf -- US PGA Championship, Pennsylvania

          • 16: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 3rd women's ODI, Cardiff

          • 16: Football -- FA Cup final, Wembley

          • 17: Rugby Union -- England women vs France, TBC

          • 20: Football -- Europa League final, Istanbul

          • 20: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 1st women's T20, Derby

          • 21: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 16, Sheffield

          • 23: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League final, Oslo

          • 23: Football -- Scottish Cup final, Hampden Park

          • 23: Football -- Championship playoff final, Wembley

          • 23: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 2nd women's T20, Canterbury

          • 24: Football -- Premier League final day

          • 24: Formula 1 -- Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

          • 24 - June 7: Tennis -- French Open, Roland Garros

          • 25: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 3rd women's T20, Hove

          • 27: Football -- UEFA Europa Conference League final, Leipzig

          • 28: Darts -- Premier League Darts finals night, O2 London

          • 28: Cricket -- England vs India 1st women's T20, Chelmsford

          • 28 - 31: Golf -- U.S. Women's Open, Riviera Country Club

          • 30: Football -- UEFA Champions League final, Budapest

          • 30: Cricket -- England vs India 2nd women's T20, Bristol

          • 31: Football -- Women's FA Cup final, Wembley

          June

          • 2: Cricket -- England vs India 3rd women's T20, Taunton

          • 4: Golf -- United States Women's Open, California

          • 4 - 8: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Lord's

          • 4 - 21: Basketball -- NBA Finals

          • 5: Football -- England women vs Spain, TBC

          • 7: Formula 1 -- Monaco Grand Prix

          • 8 - 14: Tennis -- Queen's Club Championships, London

          • 9: Football -- England women vs Ukraine, TBC

          • 11 - 14: Darts -- World Cup of Darts, Frankfurt

          • 11 - July 19: Football -- FIFA Men's World Cup, USA, Mexico & Canada

          • 12 - July 5: Cricket -- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, England

          • 13 - 14: Motorsport -- 24 Hours of Le Mans, Le Mans

          • 14: MMA -- UFC White House card

          • 14: Formula 1 -- Barcelona Grand Prix

          • 16-20: Horse Racing -- Royal Ascot

          • 17 - 21: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, The Oval

          • 17: 2026 World Cup -- England vs Croatia, Dallas

          • 18 - 21: Golf -- US Open, New York

          • 20 - 27: Tennis -- Eastbourne International

          • 23: 2026 World Cup -- England vs Ghana, Boston

          • 25 - 28: Golf -- KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Hazeltine National Golf Club

          • 25 - 29: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Trent Bridge

          • 27: 2026 World Cup -- England vs Panama, New Jersey

          • 28: Formula 1 -- Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring

          • 29 - July 12: Tennis -- Wimbledon Championships, London

          July

          • 1: Cricket -- England vs India 1st T20, Durham

          • 4: Cricket -- England vs India 2nd T20, Old Trafford

          • 4 - 26: Cycling -- Tour de France

          • 4: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 1

          • 5: Formula 1 -- British Grand Prix, Silverstone

          • 7: Cricket -- England vs India 3rd T20, Trent Bridge

          • 9: Cricket -- England vs India 4th T20, Bristol

          • 9 - 12: Golf -- Scottish Open, North Berwick

          • 10 - 13: Cricket -- England vs India women's Test, Lord's

          • 11: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 2

          • 14: Cricket -- England vs India 1st ODI, Edgbaston

          • 16: Cricket -- England vs India 2nd ODI, Cardiff

          • 16 - 19: Golf -- The Open Championship, Southport

          • 18: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 3

          • 18 - 26: Darts -- World Matchplay, Blackpool

          • 19: Cricket -- England vs India 3rd ODI, Lord's

          • 19: Formula 1 -- Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

          • 23 - 26: Golf -- LIV Golf UK, Rocester

          • 23 - Aug 2: Multi-sport -- Commonwealth Games, Glasgow

          • 26: Formula 1 -- Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

          • 30 - Aug 2: Golf -- Women's Open, Lancashire

          August

          • 9: MotoGP -- British MotoGP, Silverstone

          • 10 - 16: Athletics -- European Championships, Birmingham

          • 12: Football -- UEFA Super Cup, Austria

          • 15: Motorsport -- Formula E London

          • 19 - 23: Cricket -- England vs Pakistan 1st Test, Headingley

          • 21 - 23: Formula 1 -- Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

          • 22: Football -- 2026-27 Premier League opening day

          • 27 - 30: Golf -- PGA Tour Championship, Atlanta

          • 27 - 31: Cricket -- England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Lord's

          • 30 - Sept 13: Tennis -- US Open, New York

          September

          • 1: Cricket -- England vs Ireland 1st women's ODI, Leicester

          • 3: Cricket -- England vs Ireland 2nd women's ODI, Derby

          • 6: Formula 1 -- Italian Grand Prix, Monza

          • 6: Cricket -- England vs Ireland 3rd women's ODI, Worcester

          • 8 - 10: Football -- UEFA Champions League group stage begins

          • 9 - 13: Cricket -- England vs Pakistan 3rd Test, Edgbaston

          • 10: NFL -- NFL season opening day

          • 11 - 13: Golf -- Solheim Cup, Netherlands

          • 11 - 13: Athletics -- World Athletics Ultimate Championship, Budapest

          • 13: Formula 1 -- Spanish Grand Prix, Madrid

          • 15: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20, Southampton

          • 17: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20, Cardiff

          • 17 - 20: Golf -- PGA Championship, Virginia Water

          • 19: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20, Manchester

          • 19: College Football -- University of Kansas vs. Arizona State University, Wembley

          • 20 - 27: Cycling -- Road World Championships, Canada

          • 21 - 27: Tennis -- Billie Jean King Cup, China

          • 22: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Durham

          • 24: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Leeds

          • 24 - 27: Golf -- Presidents Cup, Medinah

          • 26: Formula 1 -- Azerbaijan Grand Prix

          • 27: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, The Oval

          October

          • 11: Formula 1 -- Singapore Grand Prix

          • 23 - 31: Baseball -- MLB World Series

          • 25: Formula 1 -- United States Grand Prix, Texas

          • 30 - 1 Nov 1: Formula 1 -- Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

          November

          • 6 - 8: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 4

          • 7 - 14: Tennis -- WTA Finals, Riyadh

          • 8: Formula 1 -- Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

          • 12 - 15: Golf -- DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

          • 13 - 15: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 5

          • 14 - 22: Darts -- Grand Slam of Darts, Wolverhampton

          • 15 - 22: Tennis -- ATP Finals, Turin

          • 19 - 22: Formula 1 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas

          • 19 - 22: Golf -- LPGA Tour Championship, Florida

          • 21: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 6

          • 24 - 29: Tennis -- Davis Cup final eight, Bologna

          • 26 - 30: Darts -- Players' Championship finals, Minehead

          • 27 - 29: Formula 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix, Doha

          • 27 - 29: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship finals weekend, Twickenham

          • 28 - Dec 6.: Snooker -- UK Championship, York

          December

          • 1 - 6: Swimming -- World Aquatics Swimming Championships, Beijing

          • 4 - 6: Formula 1 -- Season finale, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi

          • 10 - Jan. 2 2027: Darts -- PDC World Championships, Alexandra Palace, London