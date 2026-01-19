2026 calendar of sport: Month-by-month guide to huge year of action

As ever with a World Cup year, 2026 promises to be one of the greats when it comes to what's on the sporting agenda.
From football's showpiece event in North America this summer to the Men's T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India and the highly anticipated Winter Olympics in Milan, we have a packed schedule in front of us.
ESPN breaks it all down and lists exactly what's on the calendar for a big year in sport.
Sport-by-sport 2026 schedules: Boxing | Cricket | Football | F1 | Golf | MMA | NBA | NFL | Rugby | Tennis | WWE
January
3: Darts -- World Championship final, London
4 - 8: Cricket -- fifth Ashes Test, Australia vs England, Sydney
11 - 18: Snooker -- The Masters, London
15 - 16: Darts -- Bahrain Darts Masters, Bahrain
16: Wrestling -- WWE Smackdown, Wembley
17: Football -- Man United vs Man City, Old Trafford
18: Football -- Africa Cup of Nations Final, Morocco
18 - Feb 1: Tennis -- Australian Open, Melbourne
18: NBA -- Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies, O2 London
22: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI, Colombo
24: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI, Colombo
24: UFC 324 -- Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje, Las Vegas
26 - 30: Formula 1 Testing -- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (behind closed doors)
27: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI, Colombo
29 - Feb 1: Darts -- World Darts Masters, Milton Keynes
30: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20, Palakelle
31: Wrestling -- WWE Royal Rumble, Saudi Arabia
31: Boxing -- Title fight: Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Shakur Stevenson, New York
31: Boxing -- Adam Azim vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos, London
31: Boxing -- Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Josh Kelly, Newcastle
31: UFC 325 -- Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes, Las Vegas
February
1: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20, Palakelle
3: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20, Palakelle
5: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 1, Newcastle
5: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, France vs Ireland, Paris
6 - 22: Winter sports-- Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Milan
7 - March 8: Cricket -- ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka and India
7: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Italy vs Scotland, Rome
7: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, England vs Wales, Twickenham
7: Boxing -- Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa, Liverpool
8: NFL -- Super Bowl LX, California
8: Football -- Liverpool vs Man City, Anfield
11 - 13: Formula 1 Testing -- Preseason testing in Bahrain
12: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 2, Antwerp
14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Ireland vs Italy, Dublin
14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Scotland vs England, Edinburgh
15: Basketball -- NBA All-Star Game, California
15: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Wales vs France, Cardiff
16 - 20: Formula 1 Testing -- Preseason testing in Bahrain
17 - 18: Football -- UEFA Champions League Knockout phase playoffs
19: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 3, Glasgow
21: Boxing -- Title fight: Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia, Las Vegas
21: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, England vs Ireland, Twickenham
21: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Wales vs Scotland, Cardiff
21 - Nov 7: Football -- 2026 MLS season
21: Boxing -- Josh Warrington vs. Leigh Wood, Nottingham
22: Boxing -- Title fight: Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Detroit
22: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, France vs Italy, Paris
22: Football -- Tottenham vs Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
24 - 25: Football -- UEFA Champions League Knockout phase playoffs
26: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 4, Belfast
28: Football -- Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Dortmund
March
1: Football -- Rangers vs Celtic, Ibrox
3: Football -- England women vs Ukraine, TBC
5: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 5, Cardiff
6: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Ireland vs Wales, Dublin
6 - 15: Winter Paralympics, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy
7: UFC 326 -- Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira 2, Las Vegas
7: Football -- England women vs Iceland, TBC
7: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Italy vs England, Rome
7: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Scotland vs France, Edinburgh
7: Formula 1 -- Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
8: Football -- AC Milan vs Inter Milan, San Siro
10 - 13: Horse Racing -- Cheltenham Festival, Cheltenham
10 - 11: Football -- UEFA Champions League round of 16
12: Football -- UEFA Europa League round of 16
12: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 6, Nottingham
12 - 15: Golf -- The Players Championship, Florida
14: Boxing -- James Dickens vs. Anthony Cacace, Dublin
14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Ireland vs Scotland, Dublin
14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Wales vs Italy, Cardiff
14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, France vs England, Paris
15: Formula 1 -- Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
19: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 7, Dublin
20: Athletics -- World Indoor Championships, Poland
21: Football -- Newcastle vs Sunderland, St James' Park
21: UFC Fight Night London, O2 Arena
22: Football -- Carabao Cup final, Wembley
24: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals
26: Football -- World Cup qualifying playoff semifinals
26: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 8, Berlin
27: Football -- England vs Uruguay, Wembley
28: Boxing -- Moses Itauma vs Jermain Franklin, Manchester
29: Formula 1 -- Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
31: Football -- England vs Japan, Wembley
31: Football -- World Cup qualifying playoff finals
April
1 - 2: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals
2: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 9, Manchester
4: Rowing -- The Boat Races, London
7 - 8: Football -- UEFA Champions League quarterfinals
9: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 10, Brighton
9 - 12: Golf -- The Masters, Augusta National
11: Horse Racing -- Grand National, Aintree
11 - May 17: Rugby Union -- Women's Six Nations
11: Rugby Union: England women vs Ireland, Allianz Stadium
13: Formula 1 -- Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
16: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 11, Rotterdam
18 - May 4: Snooker -- World Championship, Sheffield
18: Rugby Union -- England women vs Scotland, Murrayfield Stadium
19: Formula 1 -- Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
23: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 12, Liverpool
23 - 25: NFL -- NFL Draft
25: Rugby Union: England women vs Wales, Ashton Gate
25 - 26: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals
26: Athletics -- London Marathon
26: Football -- Liverpool vs Everton, Hill Dickinson Stadium
28 - 29: Football -- UEFA Champions League semifinals
30: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 13, Aberdeen
May
2 - 3: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals
2: Boxing -- Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez vs. David Benavidez, Las Vegas
2: Football -- Man United vs Liverpool, Old Trafford
3: Formula 1 -- Miami Grand Prix
5 - 6: Football -- UEFA Champions League semifinals
7: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 14, Leeds
8 - 31: Cycling -- Giro d'Italia, Italy
9: Rugby Union -- England women vs Italy, TBC
10: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 1st women's ODI, Durham
13: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 2nd women's ODI, Northampton
14: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 15, Birmingham
14 - 17: Golf -- US PGA Championship, Pennsylvania
16: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 3rd women's ODI, Cardiff
16: Football -- FA Cup final, Wembley
17: Rugby Union -- England women vs France, TBC
20: Football -- Europa League final, Istanbul
20: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 1st women's T20, Derby
21: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 16, Sheffield
23: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League final, Oslo
23: Football -- Scottish Cup final, Hampden Park
23: Football -- Championship playoff final, Wembley
23: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 2nd women's T20, Canterbury
24: Football -- Premier League final day
24: Formula 1 -- Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
24 - June 7: Tennis -- French Open, Roland Garros
25: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 3rd women's T20, Hove
27: Football -- UEFA Europa Conference League final, Leipzig
28: Darts -- Premier League Darts finals night, O2 London
28: Cricket -- England vs India 1st women's T20, Chelmsford
28 - 31: Golf -- U.S. Women's Open, Riviera Country Club
30: Football -- UEFA Champions League final, Budapest
30: Cricket -- England vs India 2nd women's T20, Bristol
31: Football -- Women's FA Cup final, Wembley
June
2: Cricket -- England vs India 3rd women's T20, Taunton
4: Golf -- United States Women's Open, California
4 - 8: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Lord's
4 - 21: Basketball -- NBA Finals
5: Football -- England women vs Spain, TBC
7: Formula 1 -- Monaco Grand Prix
8 - 14: Tennis -- Queen's Club Championships, London
9: Football -- England women vs Ukraine, TBC
11 - 14: Darts -- World Cup of Darts, Frankfurt
11 - July 19: Football -- FIFA Men's World Cup, USA, Mexico & Canada
12 - July 5: Cricket -- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, England
13 - 14: Motorsport -- 24 Hours of Le Mans, Le Mans
14: MMA -- UFC White House card
14: Formula 1 -- Barcelona Grand Prix
16-20: Horse Racing -- Royal Ascot
17 - 21: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, The Oval
17: 2026 World Cup -- England vs Croatia, Dallas
18 - 21: Golf -- US Open, New York
20 - 27: Tennis -- Eastbourne International
23: 2026 World Cup -- England vs Ghana, Boston
25 - 28: Golf -- KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Hazeltine National Golf Club
25 - 29: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Trent Bridge
27: 2026 World Cup -- England vs Panama, New Jersey
28: Formula 1 -- Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring
29 - July 12: Tennis -- Wimbledon Championships, London
July
1: Cricket -- England vs India 1st T20, Durham
4: Cricket -- England vs India 2nd T20, Old Trafford
4 - 26: Cycling -- Tour de France
4: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 1
5: Formula 1 -- British Grand Prix, Silverstone
7: Cricket -- England vs India 3rd T20, Trent Bridge
9: Cricket -- England vs India 4th T20, Bristol
9 - 12: Golf -- Scottish Open, North Berwick
10 - 13: Cricket -- England vs India women's Test, Lord's
11: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 2
14: Cricket -- England vs India 1st ODI, Edgbaston
16: Cricket -- England vs India 2nd ODI, Cardiff
16 - 19: Golf -- The Open Championship, Southport
18: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 3
18 - 26: Darts -- World Matchplay, Blackpool
19: Cricket -- England vs India 3rd ODI, Lord's
19: Formula 1 -- Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
23 - 26: Golf -- LIV Golf UK, Rocester
23 - Aug 2: Multi-sport -- Commonwealth Games, Glasgow
26: Formula 1 -- Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
30 - Aug 2: Golf -- Women's Open, Lancashire
August
9: MotoGP -- British MotoGP, Silverstone
10 - 16: Athletics -- European Championships, Birmingham
12: Football -- UEFA Super Cup, Austria
15: Motorsport -- Formula E London
19 - 23: Cricket -- England vs Pakistan 1st Test, Headingley
21 - 23: Formula 1 -- Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
22: Football -- 2026-27 Premier League opening day
27 - 30: Golf -- PGA Tour Championship, Atlanta
27 - 31: Cricket -- England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Lord's
30 - Sept 13: Tennis -- US Open, New York
September
1: Cricket -- England vs Ireland 1st women's ODI, Leicester
3: Cricket -- England vs Ireland 2nd women's ODI, Derby
6: Formula 1 -- Italian Grand Prix, Monza
6: Cricket -- England vs Ireland 3rd women's ODI, Worcester
8 - 10: Football -- UEFA Champions League group stage begins
9 - 13: Cricket -- England vs Pakistan 3rd Test, Edgbaston
10: NFL -- NFL season opening day
11 - 13: Golf -- Solheim Cup, Netherlands
11 - 13: Athletics -- World Athletics Ultimate Championship, Budapest
13: Formula 1 -- Spanish Grand Prix, Madrid
15: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20, Southampton
17: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20, Cardiff
17 - 20: Golf -- PGA Championship, Virginia Water
19: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20, Manchester
19: College Football -- University of Kansas vs. Arizona State University, Wembley
20 - 27: Cycling -- Road World Championships, Canada
21 - 27: Tennis -- Billie Jean King Cup, China
22: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Durham
24: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Leeds
24 - 27: Golf -- Presidents Cup, Medinah
26: Formula 1 -- Azerbaijan Grand Prix
27: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, The Oval
October
11: Formula 1 -- Singapore Grand Prix
23 - 31: Baseball -- MLB World Series
25: Formula 1 -- United States Grand Prix, Texas
30 - 1 Nov 1: Formula 1 -- Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City
November
6 - 8: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 4
7 - 14: Tennis -- WTA Finals, Riyadh
8: Formula 1 -- Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
12 - 15: Golf -- DP World Tour Championship, Dubai
13 - 15: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 5
14 - 22: Darts -- Grand Slam of Darts, Wolverhampton
15 - 22: Tennis -- ATP Finals, Turin
19 - 22: Formula 1 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas
19 - 22: Golf -- LPGA Tour Championship, Florida
21: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 6
24 - 29: Tennis -- Davis Cup final eight, Bologna
26 - 30: Darts -- Players' Championship finals, Minehead
27 - 29: Formula 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix, Doha
27 - 29: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship finals weekend, Twickenham
28 - Dec 6.: Snooker -- UK Championship, York
December
1 - 6: Swimming -- World Aquatics Swimming Championships, Beijing
4 - 6: Formula 1 -- Season finale, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi
10 - Jan. 2 2027: Darts -- PDC World Championships, Alexandra Palace, London