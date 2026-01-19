2026 calendar of sport: Month-by-month guide to huge year of action

Open Extended Reactions

As ever with a World Cup year, 2026 promises to be one of the greats when it comes to what's on the sporting agenda.

From football's showpiece event in North America this summer to the Men's T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India and the highly anticipated Winter Olympics in Milan, we have a packed schedule in front of us.

ESPN breaks it all down and lists exactly what's on the calendar for a big year in sport.

January

3: Darts -- World Championship final, London

4 - 8: Cricket -- fifth Ashes Test, Australia vs England, Sydney

11 - 18: Snooker -- The Masters, London

15 - 16: Darts -- Bahrain Darts Masters, Bahrain

16: Wrestling -- WWE Smackdown, Wembley

17: Football -- Man United vs Man City, Old Trafford

18: Football -- Africa Cup of Nations Final, Morocco

18 - Feb 1: Tennis -- Australian Open, Melbourne

18: NBA -- Orlando Magic vs Memphis Grizzlies, O2 London

22: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 1st ODI, Colombo

24: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 2nd ODI, Colombo

24: UFC 324 -- Paddy Pimblett vs Justin Gaethje, Las Vegas

26 - 30: Formula 1 Testing -- Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (behind closed doors)

27: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 3rd ODI, Colombo

29 - Feb 1: Darts -- World Darts Masters, Milton Keynes

30: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 1st T20, Palakelle

31: Wrestling -- WWE Royal Rumble, Saudi Arabia

31: Boxing -- Title fight: Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Shakur Stevenson, New York

31: Boxing -- Adam Azim vs. Gustavo Daniel Lemos, London

31: Boxing -- Bakhram Murtazaliev vs. Josh Kelly, Newcastle

31: UFC 325 -- Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes, Las Vegas

February

1: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 2nd T20, Palakelle

3: Cricket -- Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20, Palakelle

5: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 1, Newcastle

5: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, France vs Ireland, Paris

6 - 22: Winter sports-- Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Milan

7 - March 8: Cricket -- ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka and India

7: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Italy vs Scotland, Rome

7: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, England vs Wales, Twickenham

7: Boxing -- Nick Ball vs. Brandon Figueroa, Liverpool

8: NFL -- Super Bowl LX, California

8: Football -- Liverpool vs Man City, Anfield

11 - 13: Formula 1 Testing -- Preseason testing in Bahrain

12: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 2, Antwerp

14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Ireland vs Italy, Dublin

14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Scotland vs England, Edinburgh

15: Basketball -- NBA All-Star Game, California

15: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Wales vs France, Cardiff

16 - 20: Formula 1 Testing -- Preseason testing in Bahrain

17 - 18: Football -- UEFA Champions League Knockout phase playoffs

19: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 3, Glasgow

21: Boxing -- Title fight: Mario Barrios vs. Ryan Garcia, Las Vegas

21: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, England vs Ireland, Twickenham

21: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Wales vs Scotland, Cardiff

21 - Nov 7: Football -- 2026 MLS season

21: Boxing -- Josh Warrington vs. Leigh Wood, Nottingham

22: Boxing -- Title fight: Claressa Shields vs. Franchon Crews-Dezurn, Detroit

22: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, France vs Italy, Paris

22: Football -- Tottenham vs Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

24 - 25: Football -- UEFA Champions League Knockout phase playoffs

26: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 4, Belfast

28: Football -- Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich, Dortmund

Harry Brook will lead England into his first major white-ball tournament as captain at the T20 WC after a chastening Ashes series. AFP/Getty Images

March

1: Football -- Rangers vs Celtic, Ibrox

3: Football -- England women vs Ukraine, TBC

5: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 5, Cardiff

6: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Ireland vs Wales, Dublin

6 - 15: Winter Paralympics, Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

7: UFC 326 -- Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira 2, Las Vegas

7: Football -- England women vs Iceland, TBC

7: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Italy vs England, Rome

7: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Scotland vs France, Edinburgh

7: Formula 1 -- Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne

8: Football -- AC Milan vs Inter Milan, San Siro

10 - 13: Horse Racing -- Cheltenham Festival, Cheltenham

10 - 11: Football -- UEFA Champions League round of 16

12: Football -- UEFA Europa League round of 16

12: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 6, Nottingham

12 - 15: Golf -- The Players Championship, Florida

14: Boxing -- James Dickens vs. Anthony Cacace, Dublin

14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Ireland vs Scotland, Dublin

14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, Wales vs Italy, Cardiff

14: Rugby Union -- Six Nations, France vs England, Paris

15: Formula 1 -- Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai

19: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 7, Dublin

20: Athletics -- World Indoor Championships, Poland

21: Football -- Newcastle vs Sunderland, St James' Park

21: UFC Fight Night London, O2 Arena

22: Football -- Carabao Cup final, Wembley

24: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals

26: Football -- World Cup qualifying playoff semifinals

26: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 8, Berlin

27: Football -- England vs Uruguay, Wembley

28: Boxing -- Moses Itauma vs Jermain Franklin, Manchester

29: Formula 1 -- Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

31: Football -- England vs Japan, Wembley

31: Football -- World Cup qualifying playoff finals

April

1 - 2: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League quarterfinals

2: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 9, Manchester

4: Rowing -- The Boat Races, London

7 - 8: Football -- UEFA Champions League quarterfinals

9: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 10, Brighton

9 - 12: Golf -- The Masters, Augusta National

11: Horse Racing -- Grand National, Aintree

11 - May 17: Rugby Union -- Women's Six Nations

11: Rugby Union: England women vs Ireland, Allianz Stadium

13: Formula 1 -- Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir

16: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 11, Rotterdam

18 - May 4: Snooker -- World Championship, Sheffield

18: Rugby Union -- England women vs Scotland, Murrayfield Stadium

19: Formula 1 -- Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah

23: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 12, Liverpool

23 - 25: NFL -- NFL Draft

25: Rugby Union: England women vs Wales, Ashton Gate

25 - 26: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals

26: Athletics -- London Marathon

26: Football -- Liverpool vs Everton, Hill Dickinson Stadium

28 - 29: Football -- UEFA Champions League semifinals

30: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 13, Aberdeen

Rory McIlroy will aim to become only the fourth golfer to record back-to-back Masters wins in 2026. Simon Bruty/Augusta National/Getty Images

May

2 - 3: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals

2: Boxing -- Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez vs. David Benavidez, Las Vegas

2: Football -- Man United vs Liverpool, Old Trafford

3: Formula 1 -- Miami Grand Prix

5 - 6: Football -- UEFA Champions League semifinals

7: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 14, Leeds

8 - 31: Cycling -- Giro d'Italia, Italy

9: Rugby Union -- England women vs Italy, TBC

10: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 1st women's ODI, Durham

13: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 2nd women's ODI, Northampton

14: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 15, Birmingham

14 - 17: Golf -- US PGA Championship, Pennsylvania

16: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 3rd women's ODI, Cardiff

16: Football -- FA Cup final, Wembley

17: Rugby Union -- England women vs France, TBC

20: Football -- Europa League final, Istanbul

20: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 1st women's T20, Derby

21: Darts -- Premier League Darts Night 16, Sheffield

23: Football -- UEFA Women's Champions League final, Oslo

23: Football -- Scottish Cup final, Hampden Park

23: Football -- Championship playoff final, Wembley

23: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 2nd women's T20, Canterbury

24: Football -- Premier League final day

24: Formula 1 -- Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal

24 - June 7: Tennis -- French Open, Roland Garros

25: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 3rd women's T20, Hove

27: Football -- UEFA Europa Conference League final, Leipzig

28: Darts -- Premier League Darts finals night, O2 London

28: Cricket -- England vs India 1st women's T20, Chelmsford

28 - 31: Golf -- U.S. Women's Open, Riviera Country Club

30: Football -- UEFA Champions League final, Budapest

30: Cricket -- England vs India 2nd women's T20, Bristol

31: Football -- Women's FA Cup final, Wembley

June

2: Cricket -- England vs India 3rd women's T20, Taunton

4: Golf -- United States Women's Open, California

4 - 8: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 1st Test, Lord's

4 - 21: Basketball -- NBA Finals

5: Football -- England women vs Spain, TBC

7: Formula 1 -- Monaco Grand Prix

8 - 14: Tennis -- Queen's Club Championships, London

9: Football -- England women vs Ukraine, TBC

11 - 14: Darts -- World Cup of Darts, Frankfurt

11 - July 19: Football -- FIFA Men's World Cup, USA, Mexico & Canada

12 - July 5: Cricket -- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, England

13 - 14: Motorsport -- 24 Hours of Le Mans, Le Mans

14: MMA -- UFC White House card

14: Formula 1 -- Barcelona Grand Prix

16-20: Horse Racing -- Royal Ascot

17 - 21: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 2nd Test, The Oval

17: 2026 World Cup -- England vs Croatia, Dallas

18 - 21: Golf -- US Open, New York

20 - 27: Tennis -- Eastbourne International

23: 2026 World Cup -- England vs Ghana, Boston

25 - 28: Golf -- KPMG Women's PGA Championship , Hazeltine National Golf Club

25 - 29: Cricket -- England vs New Zealand 3rd Test, Trent Bridge

27: 2026 World Cup -- England vs Panama, New Jersey

28: Formula 1 -- Austrian Grand Prix, Red Bull Ring

29 - July 12: Tennis -- Wimbledon Championships, London

Harry Kane will lead England in their quest for World Cup glory in North America. Michael Regan/The FA via Getty Images

July

1: Cricket -- England vs India 1st T20, Durham

4: Cricket -- England vs India 2nd T20, Old Trafford

4 - 26: Cycling -- Tour de France

4: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 1

5: Formula 1 -- British Grand Prix, Silverstone

7: Cricket -- England vs India 3rd T20, Trent Bridge

9: Cricket -- England vs India 4th T20, Bristol

9 - 12: Golf -- Scottish Open, North Berwick

10 - 13: Cricket -- England vs India women's Test, Lord's

11: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 2

14: Cricket -- England vs India 1st ODI, Edgbaston

16: Cricket -- England vs India 2nd ODI, Cardiff

16 - 19: Golf -- The Open Championship, Southport

18: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 3

18 - 26: Darts -- World Matchplay, Blackpool

19: Cricket -- England vs India 3rd ODI, Lord's

19: Formula 1 -- Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

23 - 26: Golf -- LIV Golf UK, Rocester

23 - Aug 2: Multi-sport -- Commonwealth Games, Glasgow

26: Formula 1 -- Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest

30 - Aug 2: Golf -- Women's Open, Lancashire

August

9: MotoGP -- British MotoGP, Silverstone

10 - 16: Athletics -- European Championships, Birmingham

12: Football -- UEFA Super Cup, Austria

15: Motorsport -- Formula E London

19 - 23: Cricket -- England vs Pakistan 1st Test, Headingley

21 - 23: Formula 1 -- Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort

22: Football -- 2026-27 Premier League opening day

27 - 30: Golf -- PGA Tour Championship, Atlanta

27 - 31: Cricket -- England vs Pakistan 2nd Test, Lord's

30 - Sept 13: Tennis -- US Open, New York

Lando Norris will be defending his first F1 title in 2026. Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

September

1: Cricket -- England vs Ireland 1st women's ODI, Leicester

3: Cricket -- England vs Ireland 2nd women's ODI, Derby

6: Formula 1 -- Italian Grand Prix, Monza

6: Cricket -- England vs Ireland 3rd women's ODI, Worcester

8 - 10: Football -- UEFA Champions League group stage begins

9 - 13: Cricket -- England vs Pakistan 3rd Test, Edgbaston

10: NFL -- NFL season opening day

11 - 13: Golf -- Solheim Cup, Netherlands

11 - 13: Athletics -- World Athletics Ultimate Championship, Budapest

13: Formula 1 -- Spanish Grand Prix, Madrid

15: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 1st T20, Southampton

17: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20, Cardiff

17 - 20: Golf -- PGA Championship, Virginia Water

19: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20, Manchester

19: College Football -- University of Kansas vs. Arizona State University, Wembley

20 - 27: Cycling -- Road World Championships, Canada

21 - 27: Tennis -- Billie Jean King Cup, China

22: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Durham

24: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Leeds

24 - 27: Golf -- Presidents Cup, Medinah

26: Formula 1 -- Azerbaijan Grand Prix

27: Cricket -- England vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI, The Oval

October

11: Formula 1 -- Singapore Grand Prix

23 - 31: Baseball -- MLB World Series

25: Formula 1 -- United States Grand Prix, Texas

30 - 1 Nov 1: Formula 1 -- Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

November

6 - 8: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 4

7 - 14: Tennis -- WTA Finals, Riyadh

8: Formula 1 -- Brazilian Grand Prix , Sao Paulo

12 - 15: Golf -- DP World Tour Championship, Dubai

13 - 15: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 5

14 - 22: Darts -- Grand Slam of Darts, Wolverhampton

15 - 22: Tennis -- ATP Finals, Turin

19 - 22: Formula 1 -- Las Vegas Grand Prix , Las Vegas

19 - 22: Golf -- LPGA Tour Championship, Florida

21: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship, Round 6

24 - 29: Tennis -- Davis Cup final eight, Bologna

26 - 30: Darts -- Players' Championship finals, Minehead

27 - 29: Formula 1 -- Qatar Grand Prix , Doha

27 - 29: Rugby Union -- Nations Championship finals weekend, Twickenham

28 - Dec 6.: Snooker -- UK Championship, York

December