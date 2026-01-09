Colin Udoh explains why he doesn't see South Africa becoming serious AFCON contenders anytime soon. (1:41)

South Africa's Betway Premiership giants Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly added Colombia's Brayan León as one of their attacking reinforcements at a sensitive moment in the club's sporting project.

The arrival of the Colombian forward comes against a backdrop marked by the departure of Lucas Ribeiro Costa, the prolonged absence of Themba Zwane, and a growing sense that the South African club has lost part of its footballing identity.

In that context, León's signing (which hasn't actually been confirmed by Sundowns but is being widely reported as a done deal) goes beyond the individual name and points directly to a structural need within the squad.

Who is Brayan Leon?

León, 25, came through the ranks at Deportivo Pereira, the club where he made his professional debut and achieved one of the most significant milestones of his career: winning the 2022 Liga BetPlay Clausura title for the first time for the team.

From his early days, he showed a versatile attacking profile, capable of operating across the front line, attacking space and linking play, rather than acting as a pure finisher.

After his spell at Pereira, León moved to Junior de Barranquilla, where he experienced a short stint with limited continuity, before being signed by Independiente Medellín. It was at the Medellín-based club that he found regular playing time and competitive rhythm.

Since 2024, he became a frequent figure in Alejandro Restrepo's system, amassing 118 appearances, 33 goals and 17 assists -- figures that help quantify his impact, but also define his limitations.

Brayan León should not be seen as a direct replacement for Lucas Ribeiro Costa in terms of goal output or consistent individual game-breaking ability. But to better understand León's fit at Chloorkop, a comparison with Ribeiro is inevitable.

Can he replace Lucas Ribeiro Costa?

Mamelodi Sundowns were unable to hold onto Brazilian midfielder Lucas Ribiero Costa, and he moved to Cultural Leonesa in Spain. Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Brazilian's numbers largely explain the void left by his departure. Ribeiro played 88 official matches for Sundowns, scoring 37 goals, at an average of 0.42 goals per game, and providing 23 assists.

He was a winger with sustained, direct influence on the scoreboard, capable of deciding matches through individual flair and finishing.

By contrast, León's career statistics paint a different picture. Across his professional career, the Colombian has scored 48 goals in 217 matches, averaging around 0.22 goals per game -- roughly half of Ribeiro's output at Sundowns.

Even during his most productive period at Independiente Medellín, León reached an average of 0.28 goals per match: a respectable figure, but well below the standard set by the Brazilian during his time in South Africa.

This statistical gap reinforces a key conclusion: León does not arrive as a like-for-like replacement for Lucas Ribeiro in terms of goals or attacking leadership through finishing. His value lies elsewhere.

León creates space, moves constantly between the lines, attacks defensive channels and contributes to build-up play. However, he requires a high volume of chances to score, and his main area for improvement clearly lies in his finishing.

In that sense, managing expectations will be crucial for the coaching staff. If León is expected to replicate Ribeiro's numerical impact, frustration is likely to follow. If, instead, he is understood as a mobile, associative attacker -- capable of contributing to the collective functioning of a team seeking to rediscover its identity -- then his signing may make sense within Sundowns' new cycle.

Brayan Leon's strengths lie in creating goals... not necessarily finishing them. JAIME SALDARRIAGA/AFP via Getty Images

What is Leon good at?

From a footballing perspective, León is technically sound, with good spatial awareness, constant movement and an ability to generate attacking options through off-the-ball work rather than individual inspiration.

His main shortcoming is not getting into scoring positions -- he does so frequently -- but converting those chances (a problem not uncommon in South Africa). A lack of clinical finishing has been a recurring theme throughout his career and a decisive factor in key moments.

That trait was evident during his time at Independiente Medellín, particularly in the finals of the 2025-I league tournament and the 2025 Copa Colombia, both of which the club, known as El Poderoso, lost.

In those matches, Medellín were competitive, created chances and maintained intensity, but inefficiency in the final third proved decisive. León was part of that context: involved and active in play, yet without the goal-scoring weight needed to tilt finals.

For Mamelodi Sundowns, the takeaway is clear. Brayan León has goals in his game, but he is not a natural striker or a pure finisher. His contribution lies elsewhere: movement, runs in behind, high pressing, link-up play and creating space for teammates.

In a team that has lacked fluidity, unpredictability and attacking options since Ribeiro's departure and Zwane's absence, León can add variety and dynamism.

The challenge will be fine-tuning his role. If the Colombian improves his finishing efficiency, his profile could fit well into a system seeking to regain identity and attacking aggression.

If not, his impact will depend on how effectively the coaching staff surround him and maximise his strengths without forcing him into a role that has never truly defined his career.