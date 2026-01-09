Week 7 of the 2025-26 NLL season is set to take place Friday and Saturday, with eight games across the two nights.
That number of games means two teams -- the Halifax Thunderbirds and Rochester Knighthawks -- have double duty. The Thunderbirds take on the Ottawa Black Bears Friday and face the Oshawa FireWolves Saturday, and the Knighthawks visit the Philadelphia Wings on Friday before hosting their Western New York rival Buffalo Bandits on Saturday.
Here's a look at the entire schedule for Week 7, plus key players to watch heading into each game. And remember: All games this season can be seen on the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.
Games on tap
Note: All times Eastern.
Friday, Jan. 9
Rochester Knighthawks at Philadelphia Wings | 7 p.m.
Halifax Thunderbirds at Ottawa Black Bears | 7 p.m.
Vancouver Warriors at Calgary Roughnecks | 9:30 p.m.
Saskatchewan Rush at Las Vegas Desert Dogs | 10:30 p.m.
Toronto Rock at San Diego Seals | 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 10
Buffalo Bandits at Rochester Knighthawks | 7 p.m.
Halifax Thunderbirds at Oshawa FireWolves | 7 p.m.
Colorado Mammoth at Georgia Swarm | 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Rochester Knighthawks (2-1) at Philadelphia Wings (1-2)
7 p.m. ET | Xfinity Mobile Arena
Leading scorers:
Knighthawks: Connor Fields (11 G, 14 A) | Wings: Brennan O'Neill (8 G, 9 A)
Goaltenders:
Knighthawks: Rylan Hartley (108 saves, 0.81 SV%) | Wings: Nick Damude (93 saves, 0.78 SV%)
Halifax Thunderbirds (2-2) at Ottawa Black Bears (3-2)
7 p.m. ET | Canadian Tire Centre
Leading scorers:
Thunderbirds: Clarke Petterson (7 G, 11 A) | Black Bears: Jeff Teat (12 G, 28 A)
Goaltenders:
Thunderbirds: Warren Hill (180 saves, 0.86 SV%) | Black Bears: Zach Higgins (190 saves, 0.77 SV%)
Vancouver Warriors (2-1) at Calgary Roughnecks (1-3)
9:30 p.m. ET | WestJet Field at Scotiabank Saddledome
Leading scorers:
Warriors: Keegan Bal (7 G, 13 A) | Roughnecks: Tyler Pace (7 G, 18 A)
Goaltenders:
Warriors: Christian Del Bianco (127 saves, 0.84 SV%) | Roughnecks: Aden Walsh (156 saves, 0.77 SV%)
Saskatchewan Rush (4-1) at Las Vegas Desert Dogs (2-2)
10:30 p.m. ET | Lee's Family Forum
Leading scorers:
Rush: Ryan Keenan (9 G, 13 A) | Desert Dogs: Mitch Jones (11 G, 16 A)
Goaltenders:
Rush: Frank Scigliano (194 saves, 0.82 SV%) | Desert Dogs: Landon Kells (129 saves, 0.77 SV%)
Toronto Rock (1-2) at San Diego Seals (1-2)
10:30 p.m. ET | Pechanga Arena
Leading scorers:
Rock: CJ Kirst (7 G, 6 A) | Seals: Tre Leclaire (9 G, 7 A)
Goaltenders:
Rock: Nick Rose (90 saves, 0.78 SV%) | Seals: Christopher Origlieri (85 saves, 0.72 SV%)
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Buffalo Bandits (3-1) at Rochester Knighthawks (2-1)
7 p.m. ET | Blue Cross Arena
Leading scorers:
Bandits: Dhane Smith (12 G, 20 A) | Knighthawks: Connor Fields (11 G, 14 A)
Goaltenders:
Bandits: Matt Vinc (135 saves, 0.77 SV%) | Knighthawks: Rylan Hartley (108 saves, 0.81 SV%)
Halifax Thunderbirds (2-2) at Oshawa FireWolves (1-4)
7 p.m. ET | Tribute Communities Centre
Leading scorers:
Thunderbirds: Clarke Petterson (7 G, 11 A) | FireWolves: Alex Simmons (12 G, 12 A)
Goaltenders:
Thunderbirds: Warren Hill (180 saves, 0.86 SV%) | FireWolves: Doug Jamieson (192 saves, 0.81 SV%)
Colorado Mammoth (2-2) at Georgia Swarm (2-2)
7:30 p.m. ET | Gas South Arena
Leading scorers:
Mammoth: Will Malcom (12 G, 12 A) | Swarm: Shayne Jackson (8 G, 7 A)
Goaltenders:
Mammoth: Dillon Ward (153 saves, 0.80 SV%) | Swarm: Brett Dobson (181 saves, 0.86 SV%)
Week 6 highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Saskatchewan Rush vs. Halifax Thunderbirds, 01/02/2026
Watch the Game Highlights from Buffalo Bandits vs. Las Vegas Desert Dogs, 01/03/2026
Watch the Game Highlights from Oshawa Firewolves vs. Ottawa Black Bears, 01/03/2026
Watch the Game Highlights from Colorado Mammoth vs. Rochester Knighthawks, 01/03/2026
Watch the Game Highlights from San Diego Seals vs. Calgary Roughnecks, 01/03/2026