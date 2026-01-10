Nigeria's new goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo stars in Wrexham's FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest

Open Extended Reactions

Arthur Okonkwo's penalty shootout heroics offered a glimpse of what Nigeria's Super Eagles may soon have between the posts, as the 24-year-old goalkeeper saved two spot kicks to send Wrexham past Premier League side Nottingham Forest 4-3 in the FA Cup third round.

"The manager spoke to us before the game, told us about the history of the club and how we're able to beat teams who are way above us," a jubilant Okonkwo said after the match. "It was amazing to win the game in the end. We just have to enjoy the moment."

The London-born goalkeeper saved penalties from Igor Jesus and Omari Hutchinson after a thrilling 3-3 draw that saw Wrexham twice hold two-goal leads before Forest fought back to force extra time and eventually a shootout.

Okonkwo's performance came just weeks after FIFA approved his nationality switch from England to Nigeria in December 2025 -- a move that has generated excitement among Nigerian football fans who see him as a promising addition to the Super Eagles' goalkeeping department.

"The Nigeria Football Federation is always excited to have another good player committing to Nigeria and providing an option in a particular position," NFF Director of Communications Dr. Ademola Olajire told ESPN. "Arthur Okonkwo is a prospect and we believe the technical crew is delighted to have another option in the goalkeeping department."

Born in England to Nigerian parents, Okonkwo represented England at youth levels from 2015 to 2018, playing for the U15, U16, U17 and U18 teams. He last appeared for England's U18 side in 2019, but received no further call-ups.

His decision to switch followed a June meeting in London between Okonkwo and Nigeria head coach Eric Sekou Chelle during the Unity Cup tournament, which Nigeria won. Chelle outlined his plans and urged the goalkeeper to file for a nationality switch and obtain a Nigerian passport.

While the process was completed too late for Nigeria's current Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco, Okonkwo becomes available for qualification matches for the 2027 tournament, which run from March through November. Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Friday's match saw Wrexham race to a 2-0 halftime lead through goals from Liberato Cacace and Oliver Rathbone. Forest pulled one back through Jesus' header in the 64th minute, but Dominic Hyam restored Wrexham's two-goal advantage 10 minutes later.

Forest substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi then scored twice in the final 15 minutes, including a spectacular volley in the 89th minute, to force extra time. When neither side could find a winner in the additional 30 minutes, the match went to penalties.

After James McClean missed Wrexham's second penalty, Okonkwo immediately responded by diving low to deny Jesus. The next five penalties were converted before Hutchinson stepped up needing to score to keep Forest alive, but Okonkwo saved again to secure Wrexham's progression.

"Thankfully we have good analysis people to help us out. I had a look at it before the game," Okonkwo said about his penalty preparations. "Really happy to come up with two saves and win us the game."

Okonkwo joins Nigeria's goalkeeping depth chart currently led by Stanley Nwabali, which also includes Francis Uzoho, Amas Obasogie, Maduka Okoye and teenage star Ebenezer Harcourt.