Macclesfield FC makes you believe in Magic of the Cup: Moment of the Weekend

Open Extended Reactions

On most days, 27-year-old Paul Dawson works two jobs: a part-time football coach and for a friend's candle business. A couple of times a week, he trains with and captains a non-league football club called Macclesfield FC.

This Saturday, he and his club hosted defending champions Crystal Palace in the third round of the FA Cup in their 5,000 capacity Moss Rose stadium. The stadium where, on Tuesday, Dawson had been shoveling snow off the field to help make the ground ready to ensure their non-league match against Radcliffe went ahead.

On a bright, snow-less Saturday, against a team 117 places above them in the English footballing pyramid, Dawson did something rather different.

Two minutes before half-time, this former highway supervisor turned part-time coach and candle maker and club captain rose brilliantly to thunder what he calls his "community club" into the lead.

Paul Dawson of Macclesfield scores their first goa Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

As a goal, on its own, it was fantastically well taken; non-league journeyman Luke Duffy whipped in a teasing freekick, curling it away to the far post where Dawson (with a bandaged head) leaped over a pair of Premier League defenders and powered a header across the face of the goal and into the far bottom corner. Zoom out a bit, look at the bigger picture, and the goal was, quite frankly, ridiculous.

This was a club that had ceased to exist in September 2020, when the High Court wound Macclesfield Town FC up due to unpaid debt that climbed over £500,000 (over Rs 6 Crore) taking a rich, 146-year history of non-league (and some lower-league) football with them. This was a club that had then been reborn as a phoenix club, Macclesfield FC, a month later when local businessman Rob Smethurst - on a four-day drinking bender - made one of the great drunken online purchases, buying it for about £400,000 (about Rs 4.86 Crore) off the property website Rightmove.

This was a club where initially without a business plan, without any real memory of having bought it, Smethurst (with his friend and former footballer Robbie Savage) went about rebuilding the whole place from the ground up. This was a club where schoolteachers and candle makers and property developers and footballers who'd lost their way after graduating out of big, famous academies got together to do what they love above all: kick a ball around. This was a club where the manager was a Rooney, but not one you'd ever heard of (John, younger brother to Wayne). This was a club that were supposed to be cannon fodder for mighty Premier League clubs, for the defending champions of the world's oldest tournament.

Except no one told Dawson, or anyone at Macclesfield.

An hour into the astonishing match, with the part-time footballers dominating proceedings, former Manchester United academy graduate (and podcaster) D'Mani Bughail-Mellor took a wild shot that was blocked and bounced out to former Preston North End academy graduate Lewis Fensome. The right back's shank went in the general direction of former Manchester City academy graduate Isaac Buckley-Ricketts, who improvised brilliantly to twist his body and backheel that shot... and saw it trickle slowly into the far bottom corner. It was another goal that would have been quite good as a standalone moment. More importantly, though, it was another goal that added to the seismic shock value of what Moss Rose was witnessing.

Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Yeremy Pino would grab one back for Palace in the 90th minute, but it was too little too late as Macclesfield held on (rather comfortably) to become the first non-league club to knock out the defending champions of the FA Cup in 117 years, since... 1909, when the then non-league Crystal Palace had eliminated holders Wolverhampton Wanderers. It hadn't even been a smash-and-grab, John Rooney's side had properly outplayed Oliver Glasner's.

There was deep emotion that underlined the celebrations that followed arguably the greatest upset in English football history. For one, this was a club that so many local fans had thought they'd never see again, a lost club that had been rebuilt so painstakingly. For another, they - as a community - were still reeling under the shock of the death of forward Ethan McLeod, who was just 21 when he was killed in a car crash travelling back from their match at Bedford Town on December 16. McLeod's parents were in the dressing room, celebrating the win that every player any of the press spoke to dedicated to their son.

Macclesfield players celebrate their first goal by Paul Dawson hoto by Darren Staples / AFP via Getty Images

'The magic of the Cup' is often a tired, old phrase bandied about in marketing campaigns to promote the FA Cup, but it's on days like this where you understand where it was born. As a delirious Smethurst told TNT Sports after the match, "This is unbelievable. The scenes... I have no words. It's what dreams are made of. And to see all the Mac fans run on the pitch, it just shows how much it meant to everyone.