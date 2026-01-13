Live Supreme Court transgender athlete cases updates

Open Extended Reactions

The transgender athlete debate has come to the nation's highest court. On Tuesday, for the first time, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on whether transgender girls and women should be eligible for girls' and women's sports. The court will hear two cases.

First up is Little v. Hecox, a case rooted in Idaho, which passed the first law restricting transgender girls and women in sports in 2020. In the afternoon, the court will hear arguments in West Virginia v. B.P.J., a case that involves a transgender girl named Becky Pepper-Jackson who competes in track and cross country at her high school.

ESPN reporters Katie Barnes and Shwetha Surendran will have live coverage, from inside and outside the courtroom, all day.