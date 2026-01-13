Nigeria's Victor Osimhen believes Rashidi Yekini is still the countries greatest ever striker as he aims to break his national goal scoring record. (0:38)

Victor Osimhen moved within two goals of Nigeria's all-time scoring record after his goal and assist powered the Super Eagles to a 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Algeria on Sunday, but the Galatasaray striker insists team success trumps individual glory.

Osimhen was named man of the match after a stirring, selfless performance in what will go down as one of the most one-sided Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals in tournament history.

The forward now has 35 international goals in 46 appearances, closing in on the late Rashidi Yekini's record of 37 goals set over 62 matches.

Breaking the record would establish the 27-year-old forward as an undisputed legend of Nigerian football, but he deflected attention from the approaching milestone, saying it is not a priority for him whenever he steps on the pitch for Nigeria.

"It doesn't matter if I equal the record or I surpass it, the late Rashidi Yekini is the best striker the Super Eagles have ever produced," Osimhen said.

"It doesn't take anything away from Yekini as the greatest striker the country has ever produced. I am just trying to do my best. I just want to win something important for my country and with the help of my teammates, I am on that path."

Victor Osimhen is only a couple of goals away from breaking Nigeria's all-time goalscoring record. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Osimhen also credited former teammate Odion Ighalo as an inspiration. The two briefly played together and Osimhen's AFCON debut came in 2019, when he replaced Ighalo in Nigeria's 1-0 third-place victory.

The Galatasaray forward said that being part of the rich history of the Super Eagles is motivation enough: "I have the likes of Odion Ighalo that have inspired me also to try to do my best for the team, for the Super Eagles.

"It is amazing to be part of the story of the Super Eagles."

Osimhen currently sits second on the AFCON top scorers chart, tied with Egypt's Mohammed Salah, and one behind Morocco's Brahim Díaz.

He is recognized as one of the deadliest forwards, not just in Africa but in world football, and his performance against Algeria provided ample proof to any doubters.

A performance that, coupled with his displays so far in Morocco show the improvements in his game from the last tournament, where he finished with just one goal.

The forward admits that he is continuously improving: "As a player, as a man, I have evolved a lot because I have always gone back to see the mistakes I made while in my spare time and try to see how I can improve myself.

"From the last AFCON to this one, I think I have upgraded a lot, as a player and as a man."

According to him, that growth has led to more confidence and more selflessness with the ultimate objective being to hoist silverware.

"Now I have so much confidence in the way I play with the help of my teammates and for me it's not about the goals or the assists," he said.

"It is about winning something with this squad and we are on the right path. It is not going to be easy but the big confidence is there and I am just trying to do my bit for the team."

Nigeria next play hosts Morocco in the semifinals on January 14 in Rabat, seeking a place in the Final where they can challenge for a fourth AFCON title overall and their first since 2013.