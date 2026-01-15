How to watch NLL UnBOXed Series - Roughnecks vs. Swarm on ESPN

Open Extended Reactions

The National Lacrosse League continues its mission to deliver professional box lacrosse to fans across North America when the Calgary Roughnecks and the Georgia Swarm face off in the second annual NLL UnBOXed Series.

The NLL Week 8 special showcase event featuring the three-time NLL champion Roughnecks (1-4) and the Swarm (2-3), who were league champions in 2017, will celebrate the sport of box lacrosse and its deep roots and growing presence in Western Canada.

Here are key facts about the second annual NLL UnBOXed Series:

When is the game?

The matchup between the Roughnecks and the Swarm, the home team, will begin at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 16, at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

How can fans watch?

Fans can watch all of the action in the ESPN App and in the NLL streaming hub.

