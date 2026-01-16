WAFCON draw pits holders Nigeria against Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji's Zambia

Bobby Emmanuel, Sam Ogunleye and Ed Dove make their predictions for the AFCON final as Senegal face hosts Morocco. (2:13)

Holders Nigeria learned their Women's Africa Cup of Nations 2026 group-stage opponents on Thursday, with the Super Falcons set to renew acquaintances with Zambia in the opening round of the expanded tournament, set to begin in Morocco in March.

Justin Madugu's side must also face Egypt and Malawi, taking part in their first WAFCON, in Group C, while the hosts have a mouth-watering derby against Algeria to look forward to.

Morocco look to get their hands on a first women's title having been defeated finalists last time out.

Nigeria's meeting with Zambia, however, is comfortably the standout match-up of the group stage, with the pair having crossed paths in the quarterfinal of last year's tournament en route to the Falcons' record-extending 10th title.

Despite being billed as a close encounter between the tournament favourites and Zambia's fearsome Bandananji strike force of Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, Nigeria ran riot, stunning the Copper Queens in a 5-0 rout.

The two teams will once again meet at the same venue -- the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca -- when they face off in the group stage this time around.

Madugu's team will be favourites once again to win the first ever 16-team WAFCON, with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) deciding during the qualifying campaign to allocate places to four extra teams for the competition.

Morocco, still overseen by Jorge Vilda -- a Women's World Cup winner with Spain in 2023 -- appear well placed to challenge the Falcons once again, having led 2-0 in July's final in Rabat before a second-half comeback from Nigeria extended the North Africans' wait for a first ever continental crown.

As well as Algeria, they will meet Kenya and Senegal, quarterfinalists last time out, in Group A.

Nigeria's players celebrate with the trophy after winning their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title. ABDEL MAJID BZIOUAT/AFP via Getty Images

Elsewhere, 2022 champions South Africa will be favourites to advance ahead of Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso and Tanzania from Group B, while Ghana, Cameroon, Mali and Cape Verde will contest Group D.

As well as the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, three other stadiums currently in use at the men's Africa Cup of Nations -- the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium and the Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, as well as the Complexe Sportive de Fes -- will be used to host the tournament.

The Women's AFCON will also double up as a qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, with all four semifinalists guaranteeing automatic spots at next year's tournament in Brazil.

Ahead of the draw, CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe reaffirmed his intention to increase the prize money for the tournament, which stood at $1m for Nigeria when they won the title almost six months ago.

The tournament is currently scheduled to take place between March 17 and April 3, with the month of Ramadan set to conclude in Morocco on March 19.

WAFCON 2026 groups

Group A: Morocco (hosts), Algeria, Senegal, Kenya

Group B: South Africa, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Tanzania

Group C: Nigeria (holders), Zambia, Egypt, Malawi

Group D: Ghana, Cameroon, Mali, Cape Verde