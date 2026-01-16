Victor Osimhen, Bright Osayi-Samuel slam 'appalling' refereeing in AFCON semifinal against Morocco

Colin Udoh discusses Nigeria's exit from AFCON after losing to Morocco on penalties in the semifinal. (1:43)

Open Extended Reactions

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen and defender Bright Osayi-Samuel both launched stinging criticism of the officiating in Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations semifinal loss to Morocco, with Osimhen describing the referee's performance as 'nothing to write home about' and Osayi-Samuel labelling it 'appalling'.

Nigeria missed out on a place in the final after losing 4-2 on penalties following a goalless draw through regulation and extra time on Wednesday night.

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Laryea's handling of the match sparked fury among the Nigerians, with players and fans alike questioning several decisions that they think favoured the hosts.

The match was marked by several contentious calls that left Nigerian players bewildered. The most glaring example came when Calvin Bassey received a yellow card in an incident where replays suggested Moroccan player Diaz may have simulated contact.

Replays showed minimal contact between the two players, with Diaz pulling on Bassey's shirt before holding his face to simulate being hit when the defender's hand was nowhere near it. At first glance, Diaz should have been booked for simulation at the very least.

Other questionable decisions compounded Nigeria's frustrations. Akor Adams was called for a foul while he was almost getting the shirt ripped from his back, and Moses Simon was bemused when he had a clear corner kick called against him for a goal kick instead.

While these individual calls may not have directly cost Nigeria the match, the cumulative effect of such decisions made it extremely hard for the Super Eagles to impose themselves on the game.

Osimhen was not impressed, saying after the loss: "To be honest with you, today's game was nothing to write home about in terms of the officiating. It was that bad.

"Me and my teammates, we are all professional, but it's disappointing. It's hurting because now we have to wait for more years to try to qualify again for the AFCON and try to prove a point."

Ghanaian referee Daniel Nii Ayi Laryea came under heavy criticism after the Nigeria vs Morocco AFCON semifinal. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Defender Osayi-Samuel was even more scathing in his assessment: "The referee was appalling.

"I'm not saying that's the reason why we lost but he was making very, very wrong decisions and it's really painful to see that we have referees like that in a game like today."

The refereeing controversy extends beyond that single match. Throughout the tournament, there have been persistent complaints about officials appearing to favour Morocco, with the host nation benefiting from several contentious decisions in previous rounds.

The allegations became so widespread that Atlas Lions coach Walid Regragui was forced to counter the claims publicly.

Former Nigeria international Victor Anichebe did not hold back in expressing his frustration with the standard of officiating throughout the tournament.

"Afcon referees are honestly ridiculous. They drive me insane," he posted on his Instagram Stories, but still graciously praised the victors while slamming Nigeria's administrative incompetence.

He added: "Well done to Morocco. They deserve to go through with the infrastructure and tournament they have put on. We're lucky to get so far being led by incompetence. The boys did fantastic. It's going to be a fantastic final."

play 1:35 Eric Chelle: Morocco deserved the victory but Nigeria must leave with pride Nigeria head coach Eric Chelle reflects on his side's AFCON semifinal defeat to Morocco on penalties.

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala added her voice to the growing chorus of criticism, questioning CAF's relationship with Morocco. "The big question here is when will this whole @CAF_Online compensation to Morocco end," she posted on Twitter.

"Awards, tournaments and all......it's getting boring now. We need other countries to step up. Everything concerning African football happens in Morocco, feels like that's the new HQ."

For referee Laryea, the fallout was swift and severe. Angry Nigerian fans quickly located the Ghanaian official's social media accounts, flooding them with abuse. His Instagram page was taken down within an hour following multiple reports, while his Twitter account faced intense condemnation from thousands of fans.

Dodgy officiating aside, Morocco edged the contest, preventing the Super Eagles from playing their usual dominant game the way they have all tournament long, and both sides denying each other a goal for the first time in the competition.

Osimhen acknowledged the quality of the opposition and said it also showed his team's resilience: "It is one of the most difficult matches we have played at this AFCON.

"But when you play against this kind of quality team you have to be alert at every time but I think for us to play them and get to penalties, it shows the kind of strength we have as a group and as individuals. Penalties are a game of luck but football happens, we just keep it moving."

Despite the bitter disappointment, Osimhen congratulated Morocco on their progression: "I have to say a very big congratulations to the Moroccans.

"I am proud of my team for the kind of fight we put up against a very good quality side and also in front of thousands of their fans. Moving forward, for me, greater things lies ahead, but to be honest, the whole squad is sad and disappointed because I believe we could have got this trophy but we keep it moving."

Osimhen and his teammates now regroup to face their third placed playoff game against Egypt on Saturday, while Morocco go on to face Senegal in Sunday's final as they seek to claim their first AFCON title since 1976.