How to watch WWE Smackdown at London's O2 in the UK tonight: Special start time, TV channel, live stream, matches

Drew McIntyre will proudly wear his WWE Championship belt on British ground on Friday night.
WWE SmackDown is heading to London, where Scotland's McIntyre can show off the title he claimed last week.
Here's everything UK fans need to know about how to watch the Friday Jan. 16 episode of SmackDown at a special start time...
How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight
Tonight's SmackDown begins at 8 p.m. UK time, a far cry from the usual slot in the early hours of the night for fans in the United Kingdom.
That's because tonight's episode comes live from The O2 in London.
Netflix will broadcast SmackDown live in the UK. Anybody with a Netflix subscription has access to watch live.
A reminder that on Monday Jan. 19, WWE Raw comes live from Belfast.
WWE is on a European tour currently. Events in Poland on Saturday and Nottingham on Sunday are untelevised.
Tonight's matches on WWE SmackDown
No.1 contender's Qualifier: Randy Orton vs. The Miz
No.1 contender's Qualifier: Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa
No.1 contender's Qualifier: Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams
No.1 contender's Qualifier: Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov
US Title Open Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. unknown
The first four matches of the night offer eight men the opportunity to advance towards challenging for McIntyre's WWE Championship.
WWE is on its road to the Royal Rumble, the iconic annual event which takes place on Jan. 31.