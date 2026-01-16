        <
          How to watch WWE Smackdown at London's O2 in the UK tonight: Special start time, TV channel, live stream, matches

          • ESPN
          Jan 16, 2026, 12:12 PM

          Drew McIntyre will proudly wear his WWE Championship belt on British ground on Friday night.

          WWE SmackDown is heading to London, where Scotland's McIntyre can show off the title he claimed last week.

          Here's everything UK fans need to know about how to watch the Friday Jan. 16 episode of SmackDown at a special start time...

          How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight

          Tonight's SmackDown begins at 8 p.m. UK time, a far cry from the usual slot in the early hours of the night for fans in the United Kingdom.

          That's because tonight's episode comes live from The O2 in London.

          Netflix will broadcast SmackDown live in the UK. Anybody with a Netflix subscription has access to watch live.

          A reminder that on Monday Jan. 19, WWE Raw comes live from Belfast.

          WWE is on a European tour currently. Events in Poland on Saturday and Nottingham on Sunday are untelevised.

          Tonight's matches on WWE SmackDown

          No.1 contender's Qualifier: Randy Orton vs. The Miz
          No.1 contender's Qualifier: Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa
          No.1 contender's Qualifier: Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams
          No.1 contender's Qualifier: Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov
          US Title Open Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. unknown

          The first four matches of the night offer eight men the opportunity to advance towards challenging for McIntyre's WWE Championship.

          WWE is on its road to the Royal Rumble, the iconic annual event which takes place on Jan. 31.