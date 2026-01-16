How to watch WWE Smackdown at London's O2 in the UK tonight: Special start time, TV channel, live stream, matches

Open Extended Reactions

Scotland's Drew McIntyre has won the WWE Title. WWE

Drew McIntyre will proudly wear his WWE Championship belt on British ground on Friday night.

WWE SmackDown is heading to London, where Scotland's McIntyre can show off the title he claimed last week.

Here's everything UK fans need to know about how to watch the Friday Jan. 16 episode of SmackDown at a special start time...

How to watch WWE SmackDown tonight

Tonight's SmackDown begins at 8 p.m. UK time, a far cry from the usual slot in the early hours of the night for fans in the United Kingdom.

That's because tonight's episode comes live from The O2 in London.

Netflix will broadcast SmackDown live in the UK. Anybody with a Netflix subscription has access to watch live.

A reminder that on Monday Jan. 19, WWE Raw comes live from Belfast.

WWE is on a European tour currently. Events in Poland on Saturday and Nottingham on Sunday are untelevised.

Tonight's matches on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton hit a double Hangman's DDT on the Street Profits at Day 1. WWE

No.1 contender's Qualifier: Randy Orton vs. The Miz

No.1 contender's Qualifier: Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa

No.1 contender's Qualifier: Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams

No.1 contender's Qualifier: Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov

US Title Open Challenge: Carmelo Hayes vs. unknown

The first four matches of the night offer eight men the opportunity to advance towards challenging for McIntyre's WWE Championship.

WWE is on its road to the Royal Rumble, the iconic annual event which takes place on Jan. 31.