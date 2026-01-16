Nigeria vs Egypt - The Super Eagles actually care about the 'Golden Bronze' so it won't be a formality

Open Extended Reactions

There is nothing more disappointing for two giants of African football, with 10 titles between them, than having to contest the bronze medal game when the final was within touching distance.

But that is the case for Nigeria and Egypt, two behemoths of the continental game, fresh off painful defeats to Morocco and Senegal respectively. They will clash in Casablanca on Saturday afternoon.

Of the two, Nigeria will feel most hard done by after their defeat on penalties against the hosts, considering their performances at the competition prior to that game, where they actually did really well.

The Super Eagles looked up for it, but never quite got off the starting blocks, perhaps due to missing the massive influence of their captain Wilfred Ndid. His booking-enforced absence meant the Super Eagles lost midfield dominance.

It was the first time they were held without score under coach Eric Chelle, who marked his first year on the job.

And while most countries don't tend to care about a third-place playoff, Nigerians do -- calling it a 'Golden Bronze' -- so here are a few things we can keep an eye on.

Records up for grabs

Not many teams have the record of these two teams at the Africa Cup of Nations. The teams have a total of 34 appearances in the last four of the tournament, split evenly between them, the most of any of the other countries.

Egypt, of course, hold the record for the most wins, with seven titles from their 10 appearances in the final, and they have three silver medals and three bronze medals for a total of 13 podium finishes.

Nigeria, on the other hand, have the most podium finishes, with three titles, five silver medals and eight bronze medals for an unassailable 16.

Additionally, the Super Eagles have never lost a bronze medal game in the history of the competition. They have won all eight of the games they've played, and will be hoping to extend that streak and go 9-0. Egypt, on their part, have lost three of the six they have played in.

Apart from the consolation prize nature of the playoff, there is the subplot of the bragging rights involved. Egypt trying to add to their podium finishes, close the gap on Nigeria and become the first team to beat the Super Eagles in an Afcon bronze medal match.

For the Super Eagles, who have seen this referred to as Golden Bronze in the past, going back home with something will be strong motivation.

Goal targets still in play

With the big prize having eluded them, again, the Super Eagles will still look for some pickups to take home, both for the team and at least one individual player.

Their 14 goals scored so far is the most by any Super Eagles team at the Africa Cup of Nations, which is a remarkable accomplishment considering their struggles with goals in recent years, and even leading into the tournament.

Still, that number is two goals shy of the 16 scored by Ivory Coast in 2008. It is a mark that the Eagles, who set a record of scoring two goals or more in every game of this tournament before their semifinal contest with Morocco, where they were blunted and held to zero, will want to top.

Additionally, forward Victor Osimhen is also two goals shy of equalling the Nigerian all time goalscoring record of 37 held by the legendary Rashidi Yekini.

While it is acknowledged that Osimhen will not only hit the mark, but surpass it by the turn of the year, what better way to do it than under the lights of the Africa Cup of Nations, in front of the entire continent?

Coach Eric Chelle told reporters that Osimhen was subbed off in the semifinal against Morocco because of an apparent ankle injury, so it is uncertain whether the forward will play or not.

But if he is fit and available, it will be hard to see the coach leave him on the bench with an opportunity to enter the history books beckoning.

Who will replace suspended Bassey?

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle has to decide whether he wants to go full throttle for the bronze medal, or give some of his other players a chance to stake their claims.

Only one decision is certain for Chelle in this game, and that is defender Calvin Bassey being a spectator for the bronze medal playoff. The Fulham man, unarguably Nigeria's best defender at this tournament, picked up a second yellow card in the semifinal defeat to Morocco and is suspended.

Chelle's options to replace Bassey are between Igoh Ogbuh and Chidozie Awaziem. Ogbuh had his shot in the final group game against Uganda and impressed, while Awaziem is a veteran of many battles, even though he has always looked better suited at right back.

In midfield, captain Ndidi returns from serving his own booking-enforced suspension and will most likely return to his midfield role after Raphael Onyedika failed to impress against Morocco.

The other decisions will come down to whether Chelle sticks to his diamond midfield, or opts to go with a flat 4-4-2.

With the underserved flak he has taken from fans, it is unlikely Samuel Chukwueze will play a starting role for this game, and it will take real mental strength for him to play any part at all as he recovered from the trauma of that penalty miss.

Francis Uzoho is likely to get another run out in goal, and if Osimhen is not fit enough to start expect to see Paul Onuachu return to action.