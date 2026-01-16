Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi gives strong backing for Eric Chelle to stay as Super Eagles coach

Open Extended Reactions

CASABLANCA, Morocco -- Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi has urged the NFF to stick with head coach Eric Chelle as uncertainty abounds regarding the coach's future as he prepares for Saturday's Africa Cup of Nations third-placed playoff against Egypt in Casablanca.

The Malian, who recently passed one year at the helm of the Super Eagles, oversaw Nigeria's AFCON semifinal exit at the hands of Morocco on penalties on Wednesday, having previously fallen short of World Cup qualification after shootout heartbreak against the Democratic Republic of Congo in Morocco in November.

However, skipper Ndidi believes that it's essential the Nigeria Football Federation stick with the 48-year-old in order to help this talented squad realise their potential and bounce back from the disappointment of recent months.

"For continuity, I feel like [the NFF] should keep the coach because he's a wonderful manager," Ndidi told ESPN. "The only thing we need now is continuity, not to try to change things now because we didn't get to a final.

"We have to focus on the competitions ahead, there are so many games ahead, and to focus on the team right now, I am proud of this set of players.

"Things have been amazing for a long time, and that boils down to the coach and the leaders of the team for the future. I'm very proud of what this team have done, we did great things in this competition."

Despite exiting 4-2 on penalties following a limp 0-0 draw against Morocco in Rabat on Wednesday, Nigeria have been the best watch at this Nations Cup, winning five consecutive matches before falling to the hosts in the Last Four.

Their 14 goals scored is the most by any team at this year's tournament -- and the most by any Super Eagles side in AFCON history -- while Chelle has managed to get the best out of his wealth of attacking talents, while navigating an unpaid bonus-training boycott threat ahead of the Algeria quarterfinal.

"It's been a great experience for this last year [since Chelle came]," Ndidi continued. "He has brought the team together, and it's not just about how we play.

"We're not a one-man show, it's not just one person carrying the team, but it's about the team. Even for new players coming in, [they see] we have one philosophy; that the team is bigger than anybody.

"That is [his] philosophy, his mindset; that any player coming in has to adapt to the team's standards, so kudos to [Chelle]. He really is important for us as a nation."

Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi speaks to the media ahead of the Super Eagles' AFCON 2025 clash against Egypt. Issam Zerrok / Hans Lucas / AFP via Getty Images

Ndidi also shed light on the bonds that Abidjan-born Chelle has established with the players, with the coach himself suggesting that, regardless of what the future held for him as coach of the team, he would also refer to the players in the squad as his 'brothers'.

"I laugh because looking at the eyes of the man, you wouldn't think he's so demanding," Ndidi chuckled. "Not just on the pitch, but when we eat, when we have a meeting, the demands are very high.

"That's when I talk about standards, he's the one who sets these standards. If you come, you have to come correctly.

"He's a lovely guy, playing all the time. Apart from being the manager, he understands it, he plays with everyone, from the staff at the hotel, everyone is friendly with everyone when it comes to the job."

Chelle's appointment on January 7 2025 was greeted with a collective shrug in Nigeria, with the coach having reached an AFCON quarterfinal with Mali, following a playing and coaching career that hardly suggested he would be able to manage a behemoth like the Super Eagles.

However, he's lost just one of his 18 games at the helm, winning 11, and, despite rumours of interest from Tunisia, and with the NFF yet confirm he will see out the rest of his contract, which currently runs until 2027, appears keen to finish his assignment with the national side.

"I hope they give me the chance to be this coach after the tournament," Chelle added.

"There's a lot of work to do, I just want to think about the Egypt game, and then I'll have a lot of time to think about the future and the next year.

"The job is the job, but off the pitch, if I am not the coach of the Super Eagles, these guys will stay as my brothers for life, they gave everything for me and I'm proud of it.

"I am just a little coach with his ideas, his philosophy, I did my best with my officials, did my best every time, and I want to say thank you to my players. It would be a big thank you to win the third place [match]."