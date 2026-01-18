AFCON final in pictures - iShowSpeed, bloody heads, penalty fury, fan chaos, spectacular saves, and a goal

Open Extended Reactions

The Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat on Sunday night was a fairly normal football match, for most of the first 89 minutes... and then it descended into utter madness as a penalty call (soft but right) had a domino effect across the stadium.

With celebrities and dignitaries in attendance, Morocco and Senegal played brilliant, defensively strong, attacking football. A showcase for the African game. And then a penalty call was made.

In the end, Senegal won 1-0 thanks to a Pape Gueye strike in extra time, leaving Morocco fans heartbroken in the stands.

American Youtuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr known as IShowSpeed attends the AFCON final, coming out dressed as the mascot initially to surprise fans. Abu Adem Muhammed/Anadolu via Getty Images

Morocco's Neil El Aynaoui got medical attention for a few minutes late in the match, with a bang to the head wrapped up as it was bleeding. Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou made an absolute blinder of a save in the 90th minute, the save of the tournament on balance. FRANCK FIFE / AFP via Getty Images

Brahim Diaz appeals for a penalty. SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images

Fans clashed right at the end of regulation time, with Senegal fans furious at Morocco being given a penalty. The players were momentarily called off the field as a security measure. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Morocco and Senegal's players went at each other in the five-minute interval of chaos between the penalty being granted and taken. SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images

Brahim Diaz eventually got round to taking the penalty, attempted a Panenka... SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images

...and popped it gently into Edouard Mendy's waiting arms. Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Pape Gueye scored soon for Senegal after the penalty, with Morocco not yet getting their heads back in the game. SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP via Getty Images