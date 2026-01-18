AFCON final in pictures - iShowSpeed, bloody heads, penalty fury, fan chaos, spectacular saves, and a goal

The Africa Cup of Nations final in Rabat on Sunday night was a fairly normal football match, for most of the first 89 minutes... and then it descended into utter madness as a penalty call (soft but right) had a domino effect across the stadium.
With celebrities and dignitaries in attendance, Morocco and Senegal played brilliant, defensively strong, attacking football. A showcase for the African game. And then a penalty call was made.
In the end, Senegal won 1-0 thanks to a Pape Gueye strike in extra time, leaving Morocco fans heartbroken in the stands.